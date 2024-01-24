Commissioner’s Pit Stop Mobile Unit Walmart - Selma
FOOD
Burgers
- Regular Hamburger$7.95
Our burgers are made with 100 percent real ground beef and seasoned with a special blend of spices. Each burger is hand-crafted and cooked to your desired temperature. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy one of the state's greatest secrets. Our regular House Burger comes with (1) one pattie.
- BIG John Hamburger$9.00
Our burgers are made with 100 percent real ground beef and seasoned with a special blend of spices. Each burger is hand-crafted and cooked to your desired temperature. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy one of the state's greatest secrets. The Big John Burger comes with (2) two large patties.
Sub Sandwiches
- Ultimate Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.95
The fried chicken sub comes on an eight-inch hoagie bun with your choice of toppings and loaded with our special spices sauce. Please feel free to add your own touch to this delicious chicken sandwich. Comes standard with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our spices sauce.
- Philly Cheese Steak$13.95
Our Philly Steak sub is made with choice ribeye steak and seasoned with our unique blend of spices and topped with bell peppers, onions, and loaded with cheese.
- Ultimate Polish Sausage$10.95
Jumbo smoked sausage fried to perfection and topped with our seasoned ground beef loaded with bell peppers and onions. Our homemade BBQ sauce will add the superior flavor that will make this a lasting experience.
- Philly Chicken Sub$10.95
Our Philly Chicken Sub comes loaded with bell peppers, onions, and our secret spicy sauce. This sandwich will leave you asking for one more bite. Please feel free to add any topping of your choice to make this sandwich your very own.
Wing and Things Combos
- (8pc) Party Wings & Fries$10.00
Try our delicious wings with your choice of sauces (Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, and other combinations of your choice.
- (12pc) Party Wings & Fries$11.95
Try our delicious wings with your choice of sauces (Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, and other combinations of your choice.
- (8pc) Party Wings (8) Shrimp & Fries$15.95
Try our delicious wings with your choice of sauces (Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, and other combinations of your choice. This option gives you the choice to add grilled or fried shrimp to an already delicious meal.
- (6pc) Party Wings & Regular Hamburger & Fries$15.95
Try our delicious wings with your choice of sauces (Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, and other combinations of your choice. This option adds a regular hamburger with your favorite toppings.
- (6pc) Party Wings & Regular Polish Sausage & Fries$15.95
Try our delicious wings with your choice of sauces (Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, and other combinations of your choice. This option adds a regular polish sausage loaded with your choice of bell peppers, onions and BBQ sauce.
- (6pc) Party Wings & Regular Philly Cheese Steak & Fries$17.95
Try our delicious wings with your choice of sauces (Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, and other combinations of your choice. This option adds our delicious Philly Cheese Steak with your choice of bell peppers, onions and loaded with cheese.
- (6pc) Party Wings & Regular Philly Chicken Sub & Fries$15.95
Try our delicious wings with your choice of sauces (Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, and other combinations of your choice. This option adds a regular Philly Chicken Sub with your choice of bell peppers, onions, jalapenos and loaded with our favorite Swiss cheese.
- (8pc) Party Wings & 12 Fried Rib Tips Box w/Fries$15.95
Try our delicious wings with your choice of sauces (Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, and other combinations of your choice. This option adds our delicious and unique fried rib tips with your choice of dipping sauce.
- (8pc) Party Wings & Regular Smoked Rib Tips Box w/Fries$15.95
Try our delicious wings with your choice of sauces (Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, and other combinations of your choice. This option adds our mouth-watering smoked rib tips and fries. Our tips are perfectly smoked for 3 1/2 hours and served with our special BBQ sauce on the tips or side.
- (8pc) Party Wings (4) Tenders & Fries$15.95
Loaded Items
- Loaded FatBoy Fries$12.95
Try these loaded fries with your choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, Fried or Grilled Shrimp, Steak, Beef, or Pork. This is a very large serving and can be shared as an appetizer with friends and family. Comes standard with cheese, salsa, peppers, and sour cream. Please feel free to add or take away from our standard dish.
- Loaded Nachos$12.95
Try our loaded deep fried Torita chips with your choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, Fried or Grilled Shrimp, Steak, Beef, or Pork. This is a very large serving and can be shared as an appetizer with friends and family. Comes standard with cheese, salsa, peppers, tomatoes, and sour cream. Please feel free to add or take away from our standard dish.
- Loaded Taco Salad$12.95
Try our loaded deep fried Torita chips with your choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, Fried or Grilled Shrimp, Steak, Beef, or Pork. This is a very large serving and can be shared as an appetizer with friends and family. Comes standard with cheese, lettuce, salsa, peppers, tomatoes, taco seasoning, and sour cream. Please feel free to add or take away from our standard dish.
BEST DEALS
- Large Fried Rib Tip Box$10.95
This uniquely special dish is one of our top sellers and very popular with our added advantage of dipping sauces. Fried rib tips are a great change up from the traditional smoked ribs and each batch is seasoned to perfection before frying. This is a great buy with or without the dipping sauces.
- (2pc) Catfish Box$10.00
You will not find better tasting catfish than we offer here. We use only USA raised catfish and each piece is hand breaded and deep fried in clear vegetable oil.
- (3pc) Whiting Box w/Fries$10.00
Our wild caught skin on whiting fish has a very fresh taste and each piece is hand battered to ensure the best results.
- Regular Smoked Rib Tip Box$10.95
Our rib tips are smoked with a combination of cherry & pecan wood on our Old Hickory Smoker for 3 1/2 hours to absolute perfection. This has become the most popular item on our menu and will definitely be worth the price.
- (8pc) Party Wings Box and Fries$12.00
Choose your favorite dipping sauce and enjoy our seasoned wings.
- (8pc) Chicken Tender Box$10.95
Our tenders are hand battered and fried in their own vegetable frying oil with no worrying about them tasting like fish or other seafood.
- (8pc) Large Shrimp Box$10.95
Our shrimp are good. Simply put.... they are pre-seasoned and individually cooked to your desired firmness.
- (2) Regular BBQ Sandwiches$10.00Out of stock
BBQ and More
- Full Slab of Spare Ribs$19.95
Our ribs are slow smoked at 250 degrees for 3 1/2 hours over the combination of pecan and cherry wood to bring out an unmistakable favor for the most avid BBQ connoisseur.
- (3pc) Rib Plate w/2 Sides$12.95
Add your favorite two side dishes and enjoy our tender ribs as a quick meal.
- Large BBQ Pork Plate w/2 Sides$12.95Out of stock
Slowly smoked for eight hours at 250 degrees. You can never go wrong with a plate of this tender and flavorful pork with your favorite two sides.
- Large Smoked Rib Tip Box$14.95Out of stock
Our delicious smoked rib tips served with fries.
- Large Smoked Rib Tip Plate w/2 Sides$16.95Out of stock
Add your favorite two sides to our delicious smoked rib tips and you will have a great dinner.
- Large (4pc) Rib Box w/Fries$14.95Out of stock
In case you want just one more piece. Here's a (4pc) rib plate for your enjoyment.
- Full Slab of Ribs w/2 Sides$21.95
Why settle for a few bones when you can take home the entire meal for only a few dollars more. GREAT DEAL!!
- Half (1/2) Slab of Ribs$14.95
Steaks and More
- 14oz. Ribeye Steak$16.95
We're not a Steak House but we will let you be the judge of just how good our ribeye steaks really are.... This is a must try if you desire a tender and flavorful steak on this side of life's challenges. Served with your choice of potato or fries.
- 14oz. Ribeye Steak (6) Shrimp$22.95
We will let you be the judge. 14oz. Ribeye Steak cooked to your desired temperature and served with grilled or fried shrimp and a loaded baked potato or golden fries.
Oxtails & Seafood Boils
- Oxtails and Rice$24.95Out of stock
Try our tender and flavorful Jamaican style oxtails. Served over a large bed of rice, we think you will be more than satisfied with the selection.
- Regular Crab & Shrimp Boil$20.95Out of stock
We're bringing Louisiana right to your dining room table. Our Regular Size Low-Country boil is packed with flavor and loaded with: (One (1) Large or two (2) medium Crab Clusters, ten (10) Large Shrimp, (4pcs) Smoked Sausages, (2pcs) Corn, (4pcs) Potatoes, and One (1) Egg.
- Medium Crab & Shrimp Boil$45.00Out of stock
We're bringing Louisiana right to your dining room table. Our Medium Size Low-Country boil is packed with flavor and loaded with: (One (2) Large or two (4) medium Crab Clusters, ten (12) Large Shrimp, (8pcs) Smoked Sausages, (3pcs) Corn, (6pcs) Potatoes, and One (2) Egg.
- Cajun Shrimp Boil$17.25Out of stock
We're bringing Louisiana right to your dining room table. Our Regular Size Cajun Shrimp Boil is packed with flavor and loaded with: Twelve (12) Large Shrimp, (4pcs) Smoked Sausages, (2pcs) Corn, (4pcs) Potatoes, and One (1) Egg. (You can substitute item)
- Oxtail & Rice w/2 Sides$28.95Out of stock
Add two (2) of our delicious sides to your oxtails and rice and experience the added enjoyment of a delightful home come meal with a Caribbean flavor 👨🏽🍳
Fish & Shrimp Plus
- Large (1lb) Cocktail Crab Claws$28.00
One pound of deep fried and hand battered crab claws served with your choice of sauces.
- (12pc) Shrimp Basket w/Fries$14.00
Get the twelve piece and save. Simply put.... they are pre-seasoned and individually cooked to your desired firmness.
- (2pc) Catfish (8) Shrimp & Fries$15.00
For the catfish and shrimp lover in you. Please use the fried or grilled shrimp option.
- (3pc) Catfish (8) Shimp & Fries$18.95
It doesn't get much better than our combo values. Our catfish and shrimp combo allows you to experience good southern style fried catfish and our delicious shrimp at a great value.
- (3pc) Whiting Fish (8) Shrimp & Fries$15.75
Our wild caught skin on whiting fish has a very fresh taste and each piece is hand battered to ensure the best results. Add an order of fried or grilled shrimp and make this value your go to meal of the day.
- (2pc) Catfish Sandwich$9.95
You will not find better tasting catfish than we offer here. We use only USA raised catfish and each piece is hand breaded and deep fried in clear vegetable oil.
- (3pc) Catfish Box w/Fries$15.00
You will not find better tasting catfish than we offer here. We use only USA raised catfish and each piece is hand breaded and deep fried in clear vegetable oil.
- (2pc) Catfish Dinner w/2 Sides$12.95
Two (2) pieces of our southern fried catfish served with your choice of two sides.
- (3pc) Catfish Dinner w/2 Sides$15.95
Our southern fried catfish dinner with two (2) sides will serve to fill your appetite and taste buds at the same time. Please choose two sides from our side's menu.
- (3pc) Whiting Fish Sandwich$8.95
Our wild caught skin on whiting fish has a very fresh taste and each piece is hand battered to ensure the best results.
- (3pc) Whiting Dinner w/2 Sides$11.95
Our wild caught skin on whiting fish has a very fresh taste and each piece is hand battered to ensure the best results. Choose two side and enjoy your meal.
Side Orders
- Mac & Cheese$3.00
- Fried Okra$3.00
- French Fries$2.00
- Baked Bean$2.00
- Potato Salad$2.00
- Fried Pickles$4.00
- Baked Potato$3.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$5.00
- Fried Green Beans$2.00
- (3) Sante Fe Egg Rolls$12.95
Loaded with beans, corn, chicken and veggies. This spicy delight is a local champion amongst side orders. Give them a try!
- Yams$2.00