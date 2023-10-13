Popular Items

Texas Club Croissant

$9.99

smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli

LUNCH & DINNER

Salads

Sesame Soy Chicken

$9.75

soy glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, carrots, daikon radish, cucumber, edamame, sesame dressing

Seared Salmon Mediterranean

$9.99

seared salmon, romaine lettuce, marinated chickpeas, green beans, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, feta cheese, herb vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.75

tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

jambon de paris, gruyère cheese, dijon butter, french bread

Vegetarian Meatball

$9.75Out of stock

impossible meatballs, tomato sauce, basil pistou, asiago, french roll

Lemongrass Pork

$9.50

grilled pork, sriracha aioli, shaved cucumber, pickled fresno peppers, cilantro, french roll

Prosciutto and Arugula

$9.75

sliced prosciutto, arugula, brie cream, sunflower rye roll

Texas Club Croissant

$9.99

smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli

Sides

Chips - BBQ

$1.00
Chips - Jalapeno

$1.00
Chips - Regular

$1.00
Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.00
Yogurt, Berries & Granola

$6.00Out of stock

PASTRIES

Cookies

Classic Chocolate Chip

$1.88
Oatmeal Cream Pie

$2.13
Walnut Chocolate Chip

$2.00
Almond Cranberry Cookie (V)

$3.33Out of stock

Entremet

Fruit Tart

$6.50
Lavender Honey Cheesecake

$7.00
Turtle Brownie

$6.75
Caramel Macchiato Entremets

$7.00Out of stock

espresso mousse, soft salted caramel, cocoa-nib sponge cake, caramel crunchy layer, vanilla whipped ganache

Lemon Drop Entremets

$7.00

creamy lemon mousse, lemon curd, basil gelee, shortbread cookie

Macarons

Birthday Macaron

$3.00
Chocolate Macaron

$3.00
Passion Mango Macaron

$3.00
Strawberry Macaron

$3.00
Tiramisu Macaron

$3.00
Vanilla Macaron

$3.00
White Chocolate Lavender Macaron

$3.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.00

Scones

Cranberry Orange Scone

$2.13
Vanilla Scone

$2.00
Health Nut Scone

$2.25

Viennoiserie

Almond Croissant

$2.63Out of stock
Boston Crème Kugelhopf

$2.50Out of stock
Butter Croissant

$2.38
Chocolate Croissant

$2.63
Kouign-Amann

$2.50
Kugelhopf

$2.25Out of stock
Morning Bun

$2.50
Nutella Croissant

$2.50
Pistachio Croissant

$2.63
Pumpkin Croissant

$2.50

BREADS

Baguette

$1.88
Challah Loaf

$7.25
Challah Rolls

$6.75
Country Sourdough

$2.88
Multigrain

$3.38
Sprouted Sourdough

$3.38

DRINKS

Coffee Bar

Latte

$4.35+
Flat White

$4.25
Cappuccino

$3.75
Cortado

$3.95
Macchiato

$3.95
Iced Latte

$4.35+
Drip Coffee

$3.25+
Espresso

$3.60
Chai Latte

$5.35+
Hot Chocolate

$3.95+
Americano

$3.50+
Cold Brew

$5.00+
Nitro Coffee

$5.00+Out of stock
Iced Chai Latte

$5.35+
Frozen Bond

$5.00+

frozen blend of espresso, whole milk and sugar in the raw

Iced Americano

$3.50+
Matcha Latte

$5.35+
Iced Matcha Latte

$5.35+
London Fog

$4.35+

Peach Apple Fog

$4.35+
Hot Tea

$4.25
Drip Coffee 96oz Box

$32.00

Steamer

$2.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.25+
Lemonade

$2.25+
Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.25+
Hibiscus Tea

$2.75+
Iced Tea

$1.75
Orange Juice

$3.50
Mango Juice

$3.50
Milk

$2.00
Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Diet Coke

$3.25Out of stock
Mayawell Pear

$4.50Out of stock
Mayawell Raspberry

$4.50
Mayawell Strawberry

$4.50
Mexican Coke

$3.25
Dr. Pepper

$3.25Out of stock
Mexican Fanta

$3.25Out of stock

CB Spring Water

$3.00
Sprite

$3.25Out of stock
Topo Chico

$3.50

RETAIL

Apple Coffee Cake

$10.25Out of stock
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake

$12.25Out of stock
Chocolate Walnut Brownies

$9.25Out of stock
White Chocolate Apple Blondies

$9.25Out of stock
Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$9.25Out of stock
Granola

$7.25Out of stock
Retail Coffee - Espresso

$9.99Out of stock
Retail Coffee - House Blend

$9.99
Tote Bag

$2.00Out of stock
Strawberry Sorbet

$5.00Out of stock

5oz Strawberry Sorbet - Dairy Free / Vegan

Chocolate Sorbet

$5.00Out of stock

5oz Chocolate Sorbet - Non Dairy / Vegan

Lemon Gelato

$5.00Out of stock

5oz Lemon Gelato - Dairy Free (Oak Milk) / Vegan

Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato

$5.00Out of stock

Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato - Dairy & Nuts