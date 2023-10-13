Common Bond On The Go Memorial Lawn
LUNCH & DINNER
Salads
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Croissant
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Ham & Cheese
jambon de paris, gruyère cheese, dijon butter, french bread
Vegetarian Meatball
impossible meatballs, tomato sauce, basil pistou, asiago, french roll
Lemongrass Pork
grilled pork, sriracha aioli, shaved cucumber, pickled fresno peppers, cilantro, french roll
Prosciutto and Arugula
sliced prosciutto, arugula, brie cream, sunflower rye roll
Texas Club Croissant
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
Sides
PASTRIES
Cookies
Entremet
Fruit Tart
Lavender Honey Cheesecake
Turtle Brownie
Caramel Macchiato Entremets
espresso mousse, soft salted caramel, cocoa-nib sponge cake, caramel crunchy layer, vanilla whipped ganache
Lemon Drop Entremets
creamy lemon mousse, lemon curd, basil gelee, shortbread cookie
Macarons
Muffins
Viennoiserie
DRINKS
Coffee Bar
Latte
Flat White
Cappuccino
Cortado
Macchiato
Iced Latte
Drip Coffee
Espresso
Chai Latte
Hot Chocolate
Americano
Cold Brew
Nitro Coffee
Iced Chai Latte
Frozen Bond
frozen blend of espresso, whole milk and sugar in the raw
Iced Americano
Matcha Latte
Iced Matcha Latte
London Fog
Peach Apple Fog
Hot Tea
Drip Coffee 96oz Box
Steamer
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Hibiscus Lemonade
Hibiscus Tea
Iced Tea
Orange Juice
Mango Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Diet Coke
Mayawell Pear
Mayawell Raspberry
Mayawell Strawberry
Mexican Coke
Dr. Pepper
Mexican Fanta
CB Spring Water
Sprite
Topo Chico
RETAIL
Apple Coffee Cake
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake
Chocolate Walnut Brownies
White Chocolate Apple Blondies
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Granola
Retail Coffee - Espresso
Retail Coffee - House Blend
Tote Bag
Strawberry Sorbet
5oz Strawberry Sorbet - Dairy Free / Vegan
Chocolate Sorbet
5oz Chocolate Sorbet - Non Dairy / Vegan
Lemon Gelato
5oz Lemon Gelato - Dairy Free (Oak Milk) / Vegan
Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato
Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato - Dairy & Nuts