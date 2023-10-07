Common Ground Workers Cafe 3543 Chestnut Ave
Beverages
Coffee & Tea
House (light)
Ceremony Coffee: Synthesis "Balanced between sweet and smoky, Synthesis offers an effective counterpoint to Thesis by applying a darker roast profile to the sweetest coffees we can find. Dark, but not too roasty, this seasonally-updated single origin can be brewed as an intensely dark filter coffee or extracted with an espresso machine to produce a richly sweet, smooth shot."
Dark Roast
NEW OFFERING: Thread Coffee; Electric Park Blend Dark roast lovers, this one’s for you! With dark chocolate and brown sugar notes, this blend of Honduran, Colombian and Bolivian coffees is perfect for those who take their coffee with cream. We named this blend after the amusement park that was the first place in Maryland to show motion pictures to the public in 1896.
Half Caf
Batch brewed drip coffee from local Maryland roasters.
Decaf
Cafe Au Lait
Locally roasted drip coffee with choice of steamed milk.
Iced Coffee
Batch brewed iced coffee from local roasters.
Cold Brew
NEW: We have partnered with Black Acres to offer their Midnight Train as our featured Cold Brew. This blend is carefully dark roasted to ensure we maintain the delicate flavors the coffee offers. It's a very aromatic coffee that highlights full flavors of cocoa nibs, graham cracker and stone fruit. It will be great as a stand alone beverage, used for cold brew or served with your favorite milk. We steep our ground coffee in cold water over 24 hours to make a smooth and delicious cold brew.
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Traditional unsweetened black iced tea.
Specialty Iced Teaaaaa
Made-to-order iced tea from your choice of Rishi teas.
Hot Tea
A variety of teas from Rishi.
Coffee Refill
Ice Water
Cup O Ice
Specialty Beverages
Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.
Mocha Latte
Double Shot of espresso mixed with chocolate and stopped with steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Double espresso with steamed milk and foam.
Cortado
Double or Quad shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk. Syrups are measured according to size: double gets 2 pumps, quad gets 3.
Traditional Macchiato 4oz
Traditional style: double shot with a dash of foam on top.
Espresso
Double or Quad shot of locally roasted espresso.
Americano
Double or Quad shot of espresso with hot water(or cold.) Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.
Vanilla Chai
Sweetened and spiced black tea blend with choice of steamed milk (contains dairy).
Masala Chai
Traditional spiced chai concentrate steamed with choice of milk. (VEGAN)
Tea Latte
Specialty Tea of your choosing topped with steamed milk. Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.
London Fog
Earl Grey tea and choice of steamed milk with vanilla syrup. Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.
Matcha Latte
Matcha green tea concentrate with choice of steamed milk. Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.
Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate sauce mixed with choice of steamed milk.
Milk Steamer
A coffee free alternative, steamed milk of your choice. Add your favorite flavor to make it a sweet treat.
Cold Milk
a 20 oz. cup of regular milk or an alternative milk of your choice. Add your favorite flavor to make it a sweet treat.
Smoothies (Smooth Like Youuuuu)
Chai Peanut Butter Banana
Chai concentrate, peanut butter, banana, almond milk and ice (contains dairy - choose masala chai option for dairy-free!)
Frozen Chai
Chai concentrate and choice of milk blended with ice. (Contains Milk)
Frozen Mocha Latte
Double shot of espresso, chocolate sauce and choice of milk blended with ice. (Contains Milk)
Frozen Vanilla Latte
Double shot of espresso with vanilla syrup and choice of milk blended with ice. (Contains Milk)
Retail Beverages
Bulk Coffee and Tea
Whole Bean or Ground Coffee Bag
NOW AVAILABLE: Brandywine Coffee offers unique brewing experiences wrapped in whimsical hand printed bags, roasted and printed in Wilmington, Delaware. Single Origins, Blends, and Co-Ferments. Thread Coffee is woman and queer owned, with a focus on equity and inclusion throughout their entire operations, from the farm to their roasting facility here in Baltimore. Black Acres is a black owned artisan roasting company focusing on small batch ethically sourced beans located in the Station North neighborhood of Baltimore.
Box of Coffee
96oz to-go box of locally roasted coffee. Includes 2 pints of creamers and sugar packets.
Cold Brew Concentrate
32 oz of cold brew coffee concentrate. Mix 1:1 with cold water.
Coffee box accessories
Includes 12 of each 8 oz cups, lids, sleeves, stirrers
Rishi Retail Tea Boxes
A selection of our favorite varieties of tea from Rishi, now available to make at home! 15 bags per box
Bakery All Day
Muffins
OG Muffin
Our "Original Muffins" for those of us without dietary restrictions. Flavors rotate! Made fresh in house every day.
Vegan Muffin
Vega muffins for our Vegan friends! Flavors rotate! Made fresh in house daily.
GF Muffin
Gluten Free and Vegan COMBO muffin. What could be better? Made fresh in house daily.
GF & V Muffin
GF Black Bottom Brownie
Croissants
Butter Croissant
All butter croissant, freshly baked daily.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Virginia ham, béchamel, swiss cheese on a all butter croissant.
Chocolate Croissant
Almond Crossiant
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Cruffin
Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish
Raspberry And Cream Danish
Apple Danish
Kouign Amann
Biscuits & Buns
Scones + Coffee Cake
Cookies & Brownies
Kitchen
Breakfast
Bagels
Your choice of bagel, toast, or homemade specialty bread with your choice of spread. (VEGAN OPTIONS)
Toast, ect.
Your choice of bagel, toast, or homemade specialty bread with your choice of spread. (VEGAN OPTIONS)
Quiche
Homemade quiche by the slice, with the option of vegetarian or meat. Varieties rotate daily!
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Soft egg and melted cheddar on choice of a bagel or toast. Add choice of breakfast meat or toppings to customize!
Honey Ham
Honey ham, melted cheddar and mango chutney on a homemade buttermilk biscuit.
Hampden Special
Two soft eggs, candied bacon, Swiss cheese, mixed greens, and garlic aioli on buttered, toasted ciabatta.
Nova Sandwich
Nova lox, cream cheese, capers, tomato, and red onion on your choice of a bagel.
Avocado Toast
One thick slice of toasted Multi-grain, half avocado, House Pico, a soft egg, finished with olive oil and sea salt.
Just An Egg
A single soft egg.
Lunch Sandwiches
Elm
House chicken salad with bacon, muenster cheese and sweet red pepper relish on multigrain bread.
Hickory
Bacon, lettuce and tomato with homemade chimichurri sauce, chipotle mayo, and avocado on sourdough bread.
Keswick
Turkey breast, nut-free basil pesto, provolone cheese, and tomato on multigrain bread.
Falls
House tuna salad, Swiss cheese and cucumber on rye bread.
Powers
Hummus, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, and Spinach on toasted Rye
Roast Turkey and Swiss
Roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese, honey mustard and fresh greens on rye toast.
Salads
Retail
Chicken Salad
House-made Chicken Salad Made Fresh!
Tuna Salad
House-made Tuna Salad Made Fresh!
Cream Cheese
Banana
Uglies Chips Sea Salt
Uglies Chips BBQ
32oz Soup
Vegan Carrots and ginger roasted and blended into a smooth lovely soup.