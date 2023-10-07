Cold Brew

$4.75

NEW: We have partnered with Black Acres to offer their Midnight Train as our featured Cold Brew. This blend is carefully dark roasted to ensure we maintain the delicate flavors the coffee offers. It's a very aromatic coffee that highlights full flavors of cocoa nibs, graham cracker and stone fruit. It will be great as a stand alone beverage, used for cold brew or served with your favorite milk. We steep our ground coffee in cold water over 24 hours to make a smooth and delicious cold brew.