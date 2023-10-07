Beverages

Coffee & Tea

House (light)

$2.50+

Ceremony Coffee: Synthesis "Balanced between sweet and smoky, Synthesis offers an effective counterpoint to Thesis by applying a darker roast profile to the sweetest coffees we can find. Dark, but not too roasty, this seasonally-updated single origin can be brewed as an intensely dark filter coffee or extracted with an espresso machine to produce a richly sweet, smooth shot."

Dark Roast

$2.50+

NEW OFFERING: Thread Coffee; Electric Park Blend Dark roast lovers, this one’s for you! With dark chocolate and brown sugar notes, this blend of Honduran, Colombian and Bolivian coffees is perfect for those who take their coffee with cream. We named this blend after the amusement park that was the first place in Maryland to show motion pictures to the public in 1896.

Half Caf

$2.50+

Batch brewed drip coffee from local Maryland roasters.

Decaf

$2.50+

Batch brewed drip coffee from local Maryland roasters.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Locally roasted drip coffee with choice of steamed milk.

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Batch brewed iced coffee from local roasters.

Cold Brew

$4.75

NEW: We have partnered with Black Acres to offer their Midnight Train as our featured Cold Brew. This blend is carefully dark roasted to ensure we maintain the delicate flavors the coffee offers. It's a very aromatic coffee that highlights full flavors of cocoa nibs, graham cracker and stone fruit. It will be great as a stand alone beverage, used for cold brew or served with your favorite milk. We steep our ground coffee in cold water over 24 hours to make a smooth and delicious cold brew.

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Traditional unsweetened black iced tea.

Specialty Iced Teaaaaa

$3.25

Made-to-order iced tea from your choice of Rishi teas.

Hot Tea

$2.75+

A variety of teas from Rishi.

Coffee Refill

$0.94

Ice Water

Cup O Ice

Specialty Beverages

Latte

$3.75+

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Double Shot of espresso mixed with chocolate and stopped with steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Double espresso with steamed milk and foam.

Cortado

$3.00+

Double or Quad shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk. Syrups are measured according to size: double gets 2 pumps, quad gets 3.

Traditional Macchiato 4oz

$2.75

Traditional style: double shot with a dash of foam on top.

Espresso

$2.25+

Double or Quad shot of locally roasted espresso.

Americano

$2.75+

Double or Quad shot of espresso with hot water(or cold.) Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.

Vanilla Chai

$3.75+

Sweetened and spiced black tea blend with choice of steamed milk (contains dairy).

Masala Chai

$4.25+

Traditional spiced chai concentrate steamed with choice of milk. (VEGAN)

Tea Latte

$4.25+

Specialty Tea of your choosing topped with steamed milk. Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.

London Fog

$4.25+

Earl Grey tea and choice of steamed milk with vanilla syrup. Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Matcha green tea concentrate with choice of steamed milk. Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Dark chocolate sauce mixed with choice of steamed milk.

Milk Steamer

$2.00+

A coffee free alternative, steamed milk of your choice. Add your favorite flavor to make it a sweet treat.

Cold Milk

$2.25

a 20 oz. cup of regular milk or an alternative milk of your choice. Add your favorite flavor to make it a sweet treat.

Smoothies (Smooth Like Youuuuu)

Chai Peanut Butter Banana

$7.25

Chai concentrate, peanut butter, banana, almond milk and ice (contains dairy - choose masala chai option for dairy-free!)

Frozen Chai

$7.25

Chai concentrate and choice of milk blended with ice. (Contains Milk)

Frozen Mocha Latte

$7.25

Double shot of espresso, chocolate sauce and choice of milk blended with ice. (Contains Milk)

Frozen Vanilla Latte

$7.25

Double shot of espresso with vanilla syrup and choice of milk blended with ice. (Contains Milk)

Retail Beverages

Wild Kombucha

$3.50

Natalies Mango OJ

$4.95

Natalies OJ

$4.25

Water Bottle

$2.00

Ultra purified water in a recyclable carbon-neutral aluminum bottle.

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke by the can.

Coke

$1.50

Coca Cola by the can.

Waterloo Seltzer

$2.50

Reusable Straw

$0.50

Bulk Coffee and Tea

Whole Bean or Ground Coffee Bag

NOW AVAILABLE: Brandywine Coffee offers unique brewing experiences wrapped in whimsical hand printed bags, roasted and printed in Wilmington, Delaware. Single Origins, Blends, and Co-Ferments. Thread Coffee is woman and queer owned, with a focus on equity and inclusion throughout their entire operations, from the farm to their roasting facility here in Baltimore. Black Acres is a black owned artisan roasting company focusing on small batch ethically sourced beans located in the Station North neighborhood of Baltimore.

Box of Coffee

$26.99

96oz to-go box of locally roasted coffee. Includes 2 pints of creamers and sugar packets.

Cold Brew Concentrate

$18.99

32 oz of cold brew coffee concentrate. Mix 1:1 with cold water.

Coffee box accessories

$6.99

Includes 12 of each 8 oz cups, lids, sleeves, stirrers

Rishi Retail Tea Boxes

A selection of our favorite varieties of tea from Rishi, now available to make at home! 15 bags per box

Bakery All Day

Muffins

The OG CG Sour cream muffin

$4.50

Our "Original Muffins" for those of us without dietary restrictions. Flavors rotate! Made fresh in house every day.

Vegan Muffin

$4.75

Vega muffins for our Vegan friends! Flavors rotate! Made fresh in house daily.

GF Muffin

$4.75

Gluten Free and Vegan COMBO muffin. What could be better? Made fresh in house daily.

GF & V Muffin

$4.75

GF Black Bottom Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Croissants

Butter Croissant

$4.50

All butter croissant, freshly baked daily.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Virginia ham, béchamel, swiss cheese on a all butter croissant.

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Almond Crossiant

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Cruffin

$4.75Out of stock

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$4.75Out of stock

Raspberry And Cream Danish

$4.50Out of stock

Apple Danish

$4.75Out of stock

Kouign Amann

$4.00Out of stock

Biscuits & Buns

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.25

Soft, fluffy, square and house made.

Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

Soft, fluffy buttermilk biscuits. Deliciously square. A little cheesy, a little spicy.

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Monkey Bread (bakery sized)

$4.25Out of stock

Scones + Coffee Cake

Fresh baked scones. Flavors change seasonally!

lemon poppy Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Raspberry Scone

$4.25

Cran orange scone

$4.25Out of stock

Cookies & Brownies

Gf Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Salted Caramel Brownies

$4.75Out of stock

Brown Butter Chunk

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate chip cookie

$4.25

Chewy Almond Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$3.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$4.00

Kitchen

Breakfast

Bagels

$2.50

Your choice of bagel, toast, or homemade specialty bread with your choice of spread. (VEGAN OPTIONS)

Toast, ect.

$2.50

Your choice of bagel, toast, or homemade specialty bread with your choice of spread. (VEGAN OPTIONS)

Quiche

$7.99

Homemade quiche by the slice, with the option of vegetarian or meat. Varieties rotate daily!

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Soft egg and melted cheddar on choice of a bagel or toast. Add choice of breakfast meat or toppings to customize!

Honey Ham

$6.25

Honey ham, melted cheddar and mango chutney on a homemade buttermilk biscuit.

Hampden Special

$12.00

Two soft eggs, candied bacon, Swiss cheese, mixed greens, and garlic aioli on buttered, toasted ciabatta.

Nova Sandwich

$13.00

Nova lox, cream cheese, capers, tomato, and red onion on your choice of a bagel.

Avocado Toast

$9.00

One thick slice of toasted Multi-grain, half avocado, House Pico, a soft egg, finished with olive oil and sea salt.

Just An Egg

$1.00

A single soft egg.

Lunch Sandwiches

All lunch sandwiches come with a side of potato chips. Sub any side salad for $2.50.

Elm

$12.50

House chicken salad with bacon, muenster cheese and sweet red pepper relish on multigrain bread.

Hickory

$12.50

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with homemade chimichurri sauce, chipotle mayo, and avocado on sourdough bread.

Keswick

$12.00

Turkey breast, nut-free basil pesto, provolone cheese, and tomato on multigrain bread.

Falls

$12.00

House tuna salad, Swiss cheese and cucumber on rye bread.

Powers

$11.00

Hummus, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, and Spinach on toasted Rye

Roast Turkey and Swiss

$12.00

Roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese, honey mustard and fresh greens on rye toast.

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, carrots, and toasted almonds with homemade Dijon vinaigrette. (VEGAN)

Kale Quinoa Salad

$4.99+Out of stock

Fresh kale with quinoa, red peppers, broccoli, and carrots tossed in a light ginger curry vinaigrette. (VEGAN)

Retail

Chicken Salad

$4.99

House-made Chicken Salad Made Fresh!

Tuna Salad

$4.99+

House-made Tuna Salad Made Fresh!

Cream Cheese

$6.00+Out of stock

Banana

$1.50

Uglies Chips Sea Salt

$2.75

Uglies Chips BBQ

$2.75

32oz Soup

$10.99Out of stock

Vegan Carrots and ginger roasted and blended into a smooth lovely soup.

Apple

$1.25Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$4.50Out of stock

Merch/Retail

Common Ground Mug

Bring home your favorite coffee shops mug! We can't wait to be in your kitchen, office or work space.

Black Common Ground Mug

$9.99

T Shirt

$20.00

Beige Mug

$9.99

Common Ground Shirt

Shirt

$19.99