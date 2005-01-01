The Not So Common Burger

$13.00

This Not So Common Burger is the Common Roots take on a classic smashed style Burger with a few special features. A 4oz patty accompanied by kimchi aioli, quick-fried pickled red onions, house pickles and American cheese atop a brioche roll. The Veggie version features a Black Bean patty topped with arugula, pickled red onions and chipotle aioli atop a brioche bun. But don't stop there, feel free to build your burger up however you'd like from the selections below...