The Commons Fooderie - Reston
Lunch
Sandwiches
- The Bistro$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella & Lettuce with Honey Mustard on a Subroll
- BLT$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato with Mayo on Toast
- Steak & Cheese$13.00
Ribeye Steak Grilled with Green Pepper, White Onion, Mushroom, Provolone Cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo on Subroll
- Chicken & Cheese$13.00
Chicken Grilled with Green Pepper, White Onion, Mushroom, Provolone. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Subroll
- Spicy Turkey Avocado Sub$14.00
Turkey, Avocado, Red Onion, Provolone, & Lettuce with Spicy Mayo on a Subroll
- Chicken Pesto$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Lettuce & Tomato with Pesto Sauce on Ciabatta
- Gyro$13.50
Gyro with melted Swiss Cheese topped with Cucumber, Red Onion, Lettuce & Tomato with Tzatziki Sauce on Pita Bread
- Club$13.50
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato with Mayo on Focaccia
- Caprese$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Salt & Pepper with Balsamic on Ciabatta Bread
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Melted Cheddar & Provolone Cheese on Toast
- Grilled Chicken$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion with Spicy Mayo on Brioche Bun
- Hot Pepper Turkey Sub$14.00
Turkey, Provolone, Hot Peppers & Lettuce with Italian Seasoning, Oil & Mayo on a Subroll
- Tuna Sub - Cold$12.00
Tuna Salad, Swiss, Provolone, Lettuce, Red Onion, Pickles and Tomato on a Sub Roll. This sandwich is served cold.
- Tuna Melt$12.00
Tuna Salad, Swiss, Provolone, Lettuce & Tomato on a Kaiser Roll
- Mushroom Melt$12.00
Mushrooms, provolone, lettuce and onion with spicy mayo on a sub
- Reuben$14.00
Corned beef, swiss and sauerkraut with Russian dressing on rye
Wraps
Burgers
- Beyond Burger$15.00
Vegan Burger, Cheddar, Lettuce, Red Onion & Tomato with Mayo on Brioche Bun
- Cheeseburger$14.00
Beef Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion & Tomato with Mayo on Brioche Bun
- Veggie Burger + Chips$15.00
Vegetarian Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Spinach, Red Onion & Tomato with Mayo on Brioche Bun
Salads
- Club Salad$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Turkey, Bacon, Egg, Cherry Tomato & Croutons with Ranch
- House Salad$11.00
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato & Croutons with Choice of Dressing
- Fruit & Seed Salad$11.00
Chopped Romaine, Sunflower Seeds, Dried Cranberries & Croutons with Balsamic
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan & Croutons with Caesar Dressing
- Greek Salad$13.00
Chopped Romaine, Feta, Olives, Green Pepper, Tomato, Onion & Cucumber with Greek Dressing