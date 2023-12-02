Community Bar Midtown
DRINKS
Beer
Community Cocktails
- Green Tea Special$4.00
- Margarita Special$4.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Aviation$15.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Boss Lady$13.00
- Boulevardier$15.00
- Buck Shot$12.00
- Caipirinha$12.00
- Classic Daiquri$12.00
- Crimson Mule$11.00
- Dark & Stormy$12.00
- Diablo$11.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Green Tea$8.00
- Heated Situation$15.00
- Herbal Spritz$12.00
- Hurricane$15.00
- ILegal Blackberry Smash$15.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Jello Shot$1.00
- John Daily$10.00
- Last Word$15.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- LIT$12.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Mexican Candy$8.00
- Mezcal Old fashiond$15.00
- Mezcal Sour$15.00
- Michelada$6.00
- Millano Mule$11.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Negroni$13.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- OTR$20.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Pimmlet$15.00
- Pisco Sour$15.00
- Planter's Punch$12.00
- Rosemary Gimlet$13.00
- Sazerac$15.00
- Scarlet O Hara$10.00
- South Side$13.00
- Spicy Margarita$15.00
- Sweetheart Corpse Reviver$15.00
- Texas Presbyterian$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$15.00
- Mint Julep$10.00
N/A Beverages
Liquors
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Belvedere$10.00
- Deep Eddy$7.00
- Effen$4.00
- Fix$6.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Ketel one$9.00
- Monopolowa$6.00
- Reyka$8.00
- Stoli$7.00
- Titos$7.00
- 360 Vodka$6.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Aviation Gin$8.00
- Bols Genevra$8.00
- Bombay Saphire$9.00
- Empress Gin$11.50
- Hendrick's$10.00
- Hendrick's Neptunia$12.00
- Junipero$9.00
- Plymouth$9.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Alto Gin$8.00
- Well Rum$5.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- Cachaca$7.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Cruso$7.00
- Goslings$7.00
- Malibu$6.00
- Sailor Jerry$7.00
- Pisco$13.50
- Zafra$15.00
- Plantion Rum$8.50
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Casamigos$15.00
- Don Julio 1942$50.00
- Espolon$10.00
- ILegal Mezcal$15.00
- Milagro Silver$8.00
- Milagro Repo$10.00
- Dobel$12.00
- Sauza$8.00
- Dobel Reposado$17.00
- Well Bourbon$5.00
- Basil Hayden$9.00
- Blantons$19.00
- Bookers$25.50
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Bullet$9.00
- Bullet Rye$10.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Gentalman Jack$10.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Knob Creek$12.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Old Olverholt$7.00
- Sazarac Rye$8.00
- Segrams 7$6.00
- Skrewball$7.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Wild Turkey$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Eagle Rare$10.00
- Balvenie$13.00
- Dewars$8.00
- Famous Grouse$7.00
- Glenfiddich$12.00
- Glenlevitt 12$13.00
- JW Black$10.00
- Laphroaig$12.00
- Macallan 12$15.00
- Macallan 18$19.00
- Oban$16.00
- Lagavulin 16$25.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Amaro$9.50
- Aperol$7.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Blue Curaco$6.00
- Butterscotch$6.00
- Campari$8.00
- Chartreuse$12.00
- Cointreau$7.00
- Crapano Vermouth$9.00
- Cynard$8.00
- Fernet$10.00
- Fernet Menta$10.00
- Fire Ball$6.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Gran Manier$10.00
- Hibiscus$8.00
- Jager$6.00
- Kamora$6.00
- La Muse Absinthe$15.00
- Lilett$9.00
- Luxardo$9.00
- Melon$6.00
- Montenegro$9.00
- Peach$6.00
- Pastise$12.00
- Pierre Ferrand Cognac$9.00
- Pimms$8.00
- Pisco$10.00
- Raspberry$6.00
- Ricard$9.00
- Rumple$6.00
- Sotol$9.00
- St. Germain$7.00
- Triple Sec$6.00
- Vermouth$5.00
- Watermelon$6.00
Wine by Glass
FOOD
Community Eats
- 6 Wings$11.00
- 12Wings$22.00
- 18 Wings$33.00
- Beef Empanada (1)$3.50
- BURGER$15.00
- Chicken Empanada (1)$3.50
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
- Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
- Chili Cheese Dog$5.00
- Chips & Queso$10.00
- Choripan$6.00
- Choripan Cheto$7.00
- Classic Dog$6.00
- El Jefe Dog$8.00
- Fried Chicken Wings & Mashed Potatoes$16.00
- Fries$5.00
- Chicken Plate$18.00
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$6.00
- Hot Dog$4.00
- Magnum Dog$8.00
- Nachos$10.00
- Queso Fries$9.00
- Queso 2oz$2.00
- Queso 8 Oz$6.00
- Sauteed Spinach$5.00
- Smash Burger Single$9.00
- Smash Burger Double$15.00
- Spinach & Arugula Salad$10.00
- Steak & Frites$30.00
- Steak Quesadilla$18.00
- Steak & Potatoes$28.00
- Top Dog$8.00
- Cup Chicken & Dumplings$8.00
- Bowl Chicken & Dumplings$15.00
HAPPY HOUR
Appetizers
Wine by Glass
Beer
Liquors
- Well Vodka$4.00
- Belvedere$9.00
- Deep Eddy$5.00
- Effen$5.00
- Fix$5.00
- Grey Goose$6.00
- Ketel one$6.00
- Monopolowa$5.00
- Reyka$7.00
- Stoli$5.00
- Titos$5.00
- 360 Vodka$5.00
- Well Gin$4.00
- Junipero$6.00
- Hendrick's$7.00
- Tanqueray$6.00
- Plymouth$6.00
- Bombay Saphire$7.00
- Aviation$7.00
- Bols Genevra$7.00
- Empress$10.00
- Well Rum$4.00
- Bacardi$5.00
- Captain Morgan$5.00
- Cruso$6.00
- Malibu$5.00
- Sailor Jerry$6.00
- Goslings$5.00
- Zafra$9.50
- Cachaca$6.00
- Plantation Rum$7.00
- Well Tequila$4.00
- Espolon$9.00
- Herradura$10.00
- Gran Centenario Repo$9.00
- Sauza$5.00
- Tanteo$8.00
- Patron$8.00
- Gran centenario$9.50
- Mezcal$8.50
- Casa Amigos Anejo$13.00
- Casa Amigos Reposado$12.00
- Well Bourbon$4.00
- Basil Hayden$8.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bullet$7.00
- Bullet Rye$7.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Contradiction$9.00
- Gentalman Jack$9.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Knob Creek$12.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Nine Banded$8.00
- Old Olverholt$6.00
- Peanut Butter Whiskey$8.00
- Sazarac Rye$6.00
- Wild Turkey$5.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Fernet$6.00
- Fernet Menta$6.00
- Fernet 1882$6.00
- Luxardo$7.00
- Pimms$6.00
- Chartreuse$8.00
- Ricard$8.00
- Absinthe$12.00
- Absinthe top$14.00
- Cynard$7.00
- Hibiscus$7.00
- Campari$6.00
- St. Germain$6.00
- Gran Manier$7.00
- Cointreau$6.00
- Crapano Vermouth$8.00
- Vermouth$4.00
- Dry Vermouth$4.00
- Jager$5.00
- Rumple$5.00
- Pisco$8.00
- Fire Ball$5.00
- Lilett$8.00
- Baileys$7.00
- Amaretto$5.00
- Peach$5.00
- Kamora$5.00
- Watermelon$5.00
- Melon$5.00
- Butterscotch$5.00
- Raspberry$5.00
- Blue Curaco$5.00
- Pierre Ferrand Cognac$8.00
- Triple Sec$5.00
Frozen
