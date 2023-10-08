Online Coffee

Small Coffee

Small Coffee

$3.50
Large Coffee

Large Coffee

$4.00
Pour Over

Pour Over

Pumpkin Au Lait

$4.50

Online Cold Coffee

Nitro Flash Brew

Nitro Flash Brew

$5.00

Currently a single origin Brazil that is done in the traditional Cold Brew style (with a twist) 18 hour soak and then kegged and nitro infused.

Flash Brew

Flash Brew

$4.00

A wonderful lighter iced coffee made with our Ethiopia Banko Gotiti. We brew this coffee not directly onto ice so we get all the amazing aerobatics that come from hot brewed coffee and flash chill them into an iced coffee.

Broadside

$5.50

Nitro cold brew mixed with vanilla, cinnamon, & a splash of Oat Milk

Canned Flash Brew

Canned Flash Brew

$3.50

Our single origin Natural Ethiopian flash chilled and bottled. 16oz.

Canned B-Side

Canned B-Side

$5.25

Single origin Brazilian Coffee mixed with a dash of Oat milk, vanilla, & cinnamon.

Canned Chai Concentrate

Canned Chai Concentrate

$6.25

Make your own chai lattes at home with our amazing house made chai concentrate. 16oz. Of concentrate makes 2-3 drinks.

Flash Gordon

$4.25

Online Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

A double shot of perfectly balanced deliciousness

Americano

Americano

$3.75

Double shot of espresso with 10oz of water. **Raquel not included

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

A 4oz. Drink with lightly textured milk that is roughly equal parts espresso and milk. If you know......you know Served with a double shot

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Served as a 6oz traditional Cappuccino with lightly textured/incorporated milk. An wonderfully espresso forward beverage. Served with a double shot

Latte

Latte

$4.75

Served with a double shot of espresso and 10oz of incorporated milk to make a perfect 12oz beverage. Also available in 16oz

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.75

With house made Madagascar Vanilla Bean Syrup *Served with a double shot

Salted Maple Latte

Salted Maple Latte

$5.75

Made with house made syrup *served with a double shot

Lavender Thyme Latte

Lavender Thyme Latte

$5.75

Made with House made Lavender Thyme syrup. Thats right. We actually steep lavender flowers and fresh thyme to make a syrup. *served with a double shot

Mocha

Mocha

$5.75

We make our mocha with 72% dark chocolate from a house made dark chocolate ganache *served with a double shot

Shandy

$5.00

Supertonic

$5.50

Online “Other” Drinks

Chai

Chai

$5.00

House made chai concentrate made with fresh ginger, orange peels, various spices, black tea & sweetened with honey and a milk of your choice.

Matcha

Matcha

$5.00

Made with ceremonial grade matcha and the milk of your choice. *no sweetener is added so if you like a sweeter matcha let us know and we can add it

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$4.00

Caffeine free Turmeric latte made with Golden Powder from our friends at Ora Organics. Mixed with a milk of your choice

Hot Coco

$3.50

Steamer

$2.00

Hot Tea

English Bfast

$3.00

Jasmine Green

$3.25

Jade Green Tea

$3.25

Earl Grey

$3.25

Ruby Oolong

$4.00

Peach Blossom White Tea

$3.50

Blueberry Rooibos

$3.00

Chamomile

$3.50

Ginger-Lemon-Honey

$3.50

Peppermint

$3.00

Iced Tea

Black iced

$3.00

Citrus Mint Green iced

$3.00

Wildberry Hibiscus

$3.00

The Convoy

$4.00

J And The Giant Peach

$4.50

Lemonades & Kafir

Current Flavor is Ginger Raider from our friends at SuperFoods Co.

Lemonade

$3.75

House made with just lemons, sugar, and water. Quite Refreshing

Yerba Fizz

$4.00

A seasonally rotating fizzy beverage made from Yerba and rotating ingredients. —Current flavor— Grapefruit Fennel

Lavender Thyme Lemonade

$4.50

Pomade Soda

$4.75

Salads / Waffles / Chia etc.

House made with gluten free oats, almonds, vanilla extract, coconut oil, honey, sesame seeds and your choice of milk.

Chia Pudding

$5.25

Served with sliced bananas and house made granola

Granola

Granola

$5.25

House made with gluten free oats, almonds, coconut oil, sesame seeds, vanilla extract, honey.

Bagel & Creamcheese

Bagel & Creamcheese

$4.25

The Bowl

$6.00

Small salad with a big punch. Arugula dressed with a dill dressing topped with, avocado, egg, goat cheese, & prosciutto

Toast & Panini

Plain toast

$4.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Served on sourdough Topped with Dijon mustard, sliced avocado, and sesame salt

The King Toast

The King Toast

$7.25

Served on sliced sourdough Topped with almond butter, sliced bananas, crushed almonds, cinnamon, and honey

The G.O.A.T. Toast

The G.O.A.T. Toast

$7.50

Served on sliced sourdough Topped with olive oil, apricot jam, and crumbled goat cheese

The Eggxactly

The Eggxactly

$7.75
OG Jimmy Pesto

OG Jimmy Pesto

$8.50

Served on sliced sourdough. Topped with vegan spicy pesto, house made almond ricotta, and blistered cherry tomatoes.

Best Coast Bagel

Best Coast Bagel

$9.00

Served on an Everything Bagel. Cream cheese, smoked salmon, picked red onion, candied lemon peel, capers, and dill.

Jolly Green

$7.75

Bagel Deluxe

$8.50

Brie Mango Habanero Jam

$6.50

Grab & Go

Bars

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.25

Coconut Water

$3.75

Fruit

$1.00

Fresh Oj

$3.50

Fermensch Komboocha

$5.00

Compa Juice

Vive Shot

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Mush Oats

$4.00

Oumpkinside

$5.50

Bulk Coffee / Alt Milk

EON Blend

$17.00

Guatemaka

$19.00

Ethiopia Koke

$20.00

Rwanda Kivubelt

$18.50

Colombia

$18.50

Mexico

$17.50

TOGO 96oz

$22.00

misc 10oz.

$10.00

decaf

$17.50

32oz. Almond Milk Carton

$4.50

32oz. Oat Milk Carton

$4.50

Costa Rica

$19.00