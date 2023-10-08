Compa Coffee Roasters 11828 Rancho Bernardo Road, Suite 101
Online Cold Coffee
Nitro Flash Brew
Currently a single origin Brazil that is done in the traditional Cold Brew style (with a twist) 18 hour soak and then kegged and nitro infused.
Flash Brew
A wonderful lighter iced coffee made with our Ethiopia Banko Gotiti. We brew this coffee not directly onto ice so we get all the amazing aerobatics that come from hot brewed coffee and flash chill them into an iced coffee.
Broadside
Nitro cold brew mixed with vanilla, cinnamon, & a splash of Oat Milk
Canned Flash Brew
Our single origin Natural Ethiopian flash chilled and bottled. 16oz.
Canned B-Side
Single origin Brazilian Coffee mixed with a dash of Oat milk, vanilla, & cinnamon.
Canned Chai Concentrate
Make your own chai lattes at home with our amazing house made chai concentrate. 16oz. Of concentrate makes 2-3 drinks.
Flash Gordon
Online Espresso Drinks
Espresso
A double shot of perfectly balanced deliciousness
Americano
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of water. **Raquel not included
Cortado
A 4oz. Drink with lightly textured milk that is roughly equal parts espresso and milk. If you know......you know Served with a double shot
Cappuccino
Served as a 6oz traditional Cappuccino with lightly textured/incorporated milk. An wonderfully espresso forward beverage. Served with a double shot
Latte
Served with a double shot of espresso and 10oz of incorporated milk to make a perfect 12oz beverage. Also available in 16oz
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Vanilla Latte
With house made Madagascar Vanilla Bean Syrup *Served with a double shot
Salted Maple Latte
Made with house made syrup *served with a double shot
Lavender Thyme Latte
Made with House made Lavender Thyme syrup. Thats right. We actually steep lavender flowers and fresh thyme to make a syrup. *served with a double shot
Mocha
We make our mocha with 72% dark chocolate from a house made dark chocolate ganache *served with a double shot
Shandy
Supertonic
Online “Other” Drinks
Chai
House made chai concentrate made with fresh ginger, orange peels, various spices, black tea & sweetened with honey and a milk of your choice.
Matcha
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and the milk of your choice. *no sweetener is added so if you like a sweeter matcha let us know and we can add it
Golden Milk
Caffeine free Turmeric latte made with Golden Powder from our friends at Ora Organics. Mixed with a milk of your choice
Hot Coco
Steamer
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonades & Kafir
Salads / Waffles / Chia etc.
Chia Pudding
Served with sliced bananas and house made granola
Granola
House made with gluten free oats, almonds, coconut oil, sesame seeds, vanilla extract, honey.
Bagel & Creamcheese
The Bowl
Small salad with a big punch. Arugula dressed with a dill dressing topped with, avocado, egg, goat cheese, & prosciutto
Toast & Panini
Plain toast
Avocado Toast
Served on sourdough Topped with Dijon mustard, sliced avocado, and sesame salt
The King Toast
Served on sliced sourdough Topped with almond butter, sliced bananas, crushed almonds, cinnamon, and honey
The G.O.A.T. Toast
Served on sliced sourdough Topped with olive oil, apricot jam, and crumbled goat cheese
The Eggxactly
OG Jimmy Pesto
Served on sliced sourdough. Topped with vegan spicy pesto, house made almond ricotta, and blistered cherry tomatoes.
Best Coast Bagel
Served on an Everything Bagel. Cream cheese, smoked salmon, picked red onion, candied lemon peel, capers, and dill.