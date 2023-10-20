Compass Cafe 10 Camelia Way
Coffee
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend mixed with steaming hot water, sweetened to your liking.
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend mixed with your choice of milk, sweetened to your liking.
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend mixed with your choice of milk, sweetened to your liking.
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend mixed with your choice of milk, sweetened to your liking.
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Cold Brew Coffee Blend - your choice of adding milk or sweetener.
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Volcancito freshly ground beans brewed for your freshest cup of coffee. Add milk and sweeten to your liking.
Hatchet Coffee Roasters Volcancito blend paired with equal parts frothed milk.
Non-Coffee
Your choice of tea flavor with milk and slightly sweetened with vanilla syrup
Hand stirred chocolate sauce, your choice of steamed milk.. add whipped cream for delicious sipping!
Steamed milk of your choice for those who want a warm drink without the caffeine!
Piping hot water with a tea bag of your choice - modify to your liking!
Organic Oregon Chai Tea with rich and authentic Himalayan chai taste (black tea, honey and authentic chai spices) paired with your choice of milk and sweetened to your liking.
Organic ceremonial matcha powder whisked to perfection poured over your choice of milk and sweetened to your liking.
Smoothies
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Turmeric, Coconut Water
Spinach, Avocado, Cauliflower, Banana, Lemon, Coconut Water
Blueberry, Blackberry, Banana, Cauliflower, Agave, Apple Concentrate
Banana, Peanut Butter, Cocoa Powder, Maple Syrup, Oat Milk
Banana, Almond Butter, Maple Syrup, Cold Brew, Oat Milk
Cherry, Strawberry, Banana, Honey, Cocoa Powder, Oat Milk
Chia
Grab 'n Go
Public Goods, 1oz. Healthy ingredients with nothing to hide -- sorbitol, peppermint oil, stevia leaf extract, calcium stearate, silicone dioxide, spearmint oil.
Peanut butter, almond butter, rolled oats, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, maple syrup, semi-sweet chocolate chips, vanilla extract, pink Himalayan salt, and coconut oil. Made in-house!
NON-GMO. GLUTEN-FREE. VEGAN. KOSHER. WOMEN OWNED. Made with date paste, peanuts, chocolate chips (cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter), gluten free oats, peanut butter (peanuts), flaxseed meal, ground espresso, vanilla powder.
Nate's Nectar is a small family owned business in the heart of DeGraff, Ohio. Honey, red raspberry extract (alcohol, water, red raspberry juice concentrate, glycerin, natural flavors).
Nate's Nectar is a small family owned business in the heart of DeGraff, Ohio. Honey - only 1 ingredient!
Kinda sweet, kinda seedy, kinda nutty... all organic. VEGAN. PALEO. KOSHER. FIBER. ORGANIC. SOY FREE. NON-GMO. GLUTEN FREE. ZERO ADDED SUGAR. Ingredients: dates, pecans, chia seeds, cinnamon, vanilla, sea salt.
Gluten-free crunchy curls seasoned with white cheddar & parmesan cheese.
Gluten-free pretzel twists seasoned with mustard, onion and a hint of brown sugar.
Self rising wheat flour, peanut butter, whole oats, oil, water. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.
Parmesan cheese, spices
Peanuts, sea salt, onion, sugar, garlic, habanero peppers, spices, soybean oil. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.
100% rolled oats, cashews, almonds, brown sugar, honey, vegetable oil, vanilla, tart cherries, chocolate chips, spices. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.
Local NC honey, 100% rolled oats, organic figs, raw almonds, raw cashews, rice cereal, sesame seeds, molasses, vanilla. GLUTEN FREE. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.
Spent brewery barley grain, local honey, natural peanut butter, rice cereal, 100% rolled oats, dried cranberries, raw organic coconut, flax seed, sesame seeds, pistachios, raw pumpkin seeds, organic barley malt extract, vanilla, sea salt. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.
Made with peeled, sliced green plantains, non-hydrogenated vegetable oil, salt. Non-GMO. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Made from USDA certified organic corn and lightly seasoned with natural sea salt. Organic corn, organic vegetable oil, sea salt. Certified organic, vegan friendly, no added sugar, gluten free, non-gmo, all natural.
White carrot, orange sweet potato, beetroot, non-hydrogenated palm oil, sea salt. Non-GMO. Gluten Free. Vegan Friendly.
Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Dark chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, sugar, soy lecithin [emulsifier], cocoa butter, natural vanilla flavor), cocoa nibs, natural mint flavors.
Hot cocoa crafted with artisan chocolate with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. The sweetness of luna's luminescence brightens the night sky with cinnamon sugar in white chocolate. Sugar, whey (milk), creamer (coconut oil, corn syrup solids, sodium caseinate, dipotassium phosphate), maltodextrin, nonfat dry milk, natural flavors, ground cinnamon, salt, guar gum.
Eat Gold Organics created an adaptogen nootropic infused 70% cocoa chocolate bar. Ingredients: specialty cocoa, coconut sugar, cocoa butter, wild strawberries, maca, cordyceps, cayenne Organic. Plant Based. Non-GMO. Direct Trade. Wild Ingredients.
Mavuno Harvest Organic dried mango. Just mango, nothing else. No preservatives - no added sugar. USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.
Mavuno Harvest Organic mango, organic chili USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.
Mavuno Harvest Organic dry roasted whole cashews USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.
Mavuno Harvest Organic dried coconut, organic 50% dark chocolate (organic cocoa liquor, organic cocoa butter, organic raw cane sugar). USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.
Mavuno Harvest Organic dried pineapple, organic 50% dark chocolate (organic cocoa liquor, organic cocoa butter, organic raw cane sugar). USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.
Mavuno Harvest Organic dried mango, organic 50% dark chocolate (organic cocoa liquor, organic cocoa butter, organic raw cane sugar) USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.
Functional Mushroom Bar. Cinnamon Turmeric - organic date, organic oat, organic almond, organic orange juice powder, organic cashew, organic lions mane, organic cinnamon, organic reishi, organic turmeric, organic ginger powder, organic ashwagandha Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.
Functional Mushroom Bar Ingredients - Date, peanut, almond, banana, cacao nibs, oat, lions mane, reishi, pink Himalayan salt, ashwagandha (all ingredients organic) Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.
Functional Mushroom Bar Ingredients - Date, oat, cacao nibs, coconut, almond, coffee bean, cordyceps, mct powder, ashwagandha, lions mane Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.
Functional Mushroom Bar Ingredients - Date, crystallized ginger (ginger cane sugar), oat, cashew, lemon juice powder, cordyceps, mct powder, almond, ginger powder, ashwagandha, lions mane Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.
Functional Mushroom Bars Ingredients - Date, pineapple, mango, coconut, oats, cashew butter, almond butter, lions mane, turkey tail, reishi, chaga, almond, cashew (all organic) Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.
Functional Mushroom Bar Ingredients - Date, almond, oats, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, coconut, lemon juice powder, cacao, cashew butter, acai powder, lion's mane, turkey tail, reishi, chaga (all organic) Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.
Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Dark chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, sugar, cocoa butter, soy lecithin [emulsifier], natural vanilla flavor), espresso coffee beans.
Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Milk chocolate (sugar, milk, cocoa butter, unsweetened chocolate, nonfat milk, soy lecithin [emulsifier], natural vanilla flavor), toffee caramel bits (sugar, glucose syrup, cream [milk], butter [cream (milk), salt], skimmed milk powder, sea salt, almonds, sea salt.
Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Dark Chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, sugar, cocoa butter, soy lecithin [emulsifier], natural vanilla flavor), dried blueberries (wild blueberries, sugar, citric acid, sunflower oil, natural flavor), passion fruit powder.
Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Awaken the senses with milk chocolate brightened with refreshing mint. Powdered sugar, cocoa powder (dutch process), natural flavor, guar gum.
Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Embrace the comfort and strength of the moon with calming ginger and turmeric in milk chocolate. Powdered sugar, cocoa powder (dutch process), natural flavor, ginger powder, turmeric powder
NON-GMO. GLUTEN-FREE. VEGAN. KOSHER. WOMEN OWNED. Made with date paste, cashews, gluten free oats, freeze dried strawberries, vanilla powder.
NON-GMO. GLUTEN-FREE. VEGAN. KOSHER. WOMEN OWNED. Made with date paste, peanuts, chocolate chips (cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter), gluten free oats, peanut butter (peanuts), flaxseed meal, ground espresso, vanilla powder.
Nate's Nectar is a small family owned business in the heart of DeGraff, Ohio. Honey, organic pure maple flavor (alcohol, maple syrup, caramel color, water).
Nate's Nectar is a small family owned business in the heart of DeGraff, Ohio. Honey, lemon extract (alcohol, lemon oils).
Kinda sweet, kinda seedy, kinda nutty... all organic. VEGAN. PALEO. KOSHER. FIBER. ORGANIC. SOY FREE. NON-GMO. GLUTEN FREE. ZERO ADDED SUGAR. Ingredients: figs, dates, sunflower butter (roasted sunflower seeds), shelled hemp seeds, raspberries, chia seeds, lemon powder, sea salt.
Kinda sweet, kinda seedy, kinda nutty... all organic. VEGAN. PALEO. KOSHER. FIBER. ORGANIC. SOY FREE. NON-GMO. GLUTEN FREE. ZERO ADDED SUGAR. Ingredients: dates, almonds, cashews, lemon powder, sea salt.
Kinda sweet, kinda seedy, kinda nutty... all organic. VEGAN. PALEO. KOSHER. FIBER. ORGANIC. SOY FREE. NON-GMO. GLUTEN FREE. ZERO ADDED SUGAR. Ingredients: dates, almonds, dried blueberries, chia seeds, vanilla, sea salt.
NON-GMO. GLUTEN-FREE. VEGAN. KOSHER. WOMEN OWNED. Made with real dates, oats, almonds & pumpkin spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and clove).
100% rolled oat, cashews, almonds, brown sugar, honey, vegetable oil, vanilla, and spices. Made by Veggie Wagon out of Carolina Beach, NC.
NON-GMO. GLUTEN-FREE. VEGAN. KOSHER. WOMEN OWNED. Made with date paste, almonds, gluten-free oats, almond butter, pumpkin spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves).
Bulk Coffee
Guatemala San Luis el Volcancito -- Medium Roast Read the amazing story here: https://hatchetcoffee.com/products/guatemala-las-marias
Grab 'n Go Drinks
25mg CBD - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.
Organic pineapple juice, organic ginger juice, organic lemon juice, organic apple cider vinegar, organic cayenne pepper.
Organic green apple, kale, basil, lemon
Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Lead Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cold-Pressed Ginger Juice, Blue Majik
25mg CBD - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.
20mg CBD:10mg CBG - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.
25mg CBD:5mg CBN - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.
25mg CBD - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.
25mg CBD - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.
Organic orange, mandarin orange
Organic juices (carrot, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, lemon)
Filtered water, apple juice, coconut milk (coconut meat, water), pineapple juice, strawberry, banana, blueberry, beet juice, lemon juice, vegan probiotics (bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086)
Organic juices (apple, orange, strawberry, ginger, turmeric), organic goji berry, organic cayenne pepper
Juices (organic orange, blood orange)
Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Local Florida Roselle Flower Petals, Local Florida Lemongrass, Organic Cold-Pressed Lemon Juice
Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Grapefruit Juice, Organic Hops, Organic Ashwagandha Root
Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cold-Pressed Pineapple Juice, Organic Turmeric, Organic Cayenne
Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Lemon, Organic Ginger, Organic Butterfly Pea Flower, Bee Pollen
Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cold-Pressed Grapefruit Juice, Rose Petals, Organic Activated Charcoal
Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Organic Cold-Pressed Lime Juice, Organic Spirulina, Organic Chlorophyll
16.9 Fl Oz (500 mL)
Herbal sparkling water with zero sugar and zero calories! Made with real lavender extract and natural cucumber flavor.
Herbal sparkling water with zero sugar and zero calories! Made with real basil extract and natural strawberry flavor.
Products
Bee Healed Beeswax Lip Balm is an all-natural, healing salve made from our finest beeswax. The salve works great for burns, cuts, scraps, chapped lips and cracked skin. A little goes a long way, making this lip balm an ideal choice for travel or everyday use. All Bee Healed products are hand-poured and created in small batches to ensure top quality. Ingredients: olive oil, coconut oil, beeswax, vitamin e oil, tea tree essential oil
Mindful Mornings coffee mug (14oz) Hot Asana holds Mindful Mornings every Wednesday 0730-0800 for free virtually, and an occasional rooftop gathering! Purchase your mug to feel connected. If you bring your own mug to the cafe when ordering you save $0.12 per order :)