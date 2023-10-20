Nate's Nectar Bee Healed Beeswax Chapstick

$4.00

Bee Healed Beeswax Lip Balm is an all-natural, healing salve made from our finest beeswax. The salve works great for burns, cuts, scraps, chapped lips and cracked skin. A little goes a long way, making this lip balm an ideal choice for travel or everyday use. All Bee Healed products are hand-poured and created in small batches to ensure top quality. Ingredients: olive oil, coconut oil, beeswax, vitamin e oil, tea tree essential oil