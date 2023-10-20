Coffee

Espresso
$2.00+

Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend

Americano
$3.25+

Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend mixed with steaming hot water, sweetened to your liking.

Cappuccino
$4.25+

Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend mixed with your choice of milk, sweetened to your liking.

Flat White
$4.25+

Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend mixed with your choice of milk, sweetened to your liking.

Latte
$4.25+

Hatchet Coffee Roasters Vesper Espresso Blend mixed with your choice of milk, sweetened to your liking.

Cold Brew
$3.50+

Hatchet Coffee Roasters Cold Brew Coffee Blend - your choice of adding milk or sweetener.

Drip
$2.50+

Hatchet Coffee Roasters Volcancito freshly ground beans brewed for your freshest cup of coffee. Add milk and sweeten to your liking.

Cafe Au Lait
$2.85+

Hatchet Coffee Roasters Volcancito blend paired with equal parts frothed milk.

Non-Coffee

London Fog
$4.50+

Your choice of tea flavor with milk and slightly sweetened with vanilla syrup

Hot Chocolate
$3.75+

Hand stirred chocolate sauce, your choice of steamed milk.. add whipped cream for delicious sipping!

Milk Steamer
$3.50+

Steamed milk of your choice for those who want a warm drink without the caffeine!

Hot Tea
$3.00+

Piping hot water with a tea bag of your choice - modify to your liking!

Chai Latte
$4.50+

Organic Oregon Chai Tea with rich and authentic Himalayan chai taste (black tea, honey and authentic chai spices) paired with your choice of milk and sweetened to your liking.

Matcha Latte
$5.00+

Organic ceremonial matcha powder whisked to perfection poured over your choice of milk and sweetened to your liking.

Smoothies

The Compass
$8.50

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Turmeric, Coconut Water

Up Dog
$8.50

Spinach, Avocado, Cauliflower, Banana, Lemon, Coconut Water

Down Dog
$8.50

Blueberry, Blackberry, Banana, Cauliflower, Agave, Apple Concentrate

Warrior 1
$8.50

Banana, Peanut Butter, Cocoa Powder, Maple Syrup, Oat Milk

Warrior 2
$8.50

Banana, Almond Butter, Maple Syrup, Cold Brew, Oat Milk

Wild Thing
$8.50

Cherry, Strawberry, Banana, Honey, Cocoa Powder, Oat Milk

Chia

Matcha Base
$7.00

Organic whole black chia seeds, oat milk, matcha and agave.

Agave Base
$7.00

Organic whole black chia seeds, oat milk and agave.

Chocolate Base
$7.00

Organic whole black chia seeds, oat milk, cocoa powder and agave.

Grab 'n Go

Breath Mints
$4.95

Public Goods, 1oz. Healthy ingredients with nothing to hide -- sorbitol, peppermint oil, stevia leaf extract, calcium stearate, silicone dioxide, spearmint oil.

Peanut Butter Cranberry Energy Bites
$1.95

Peanut butter, almond butter, rolled oats, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, maple syrup, semi-sweet chocolate chips, vanilla extract, pink Himalayan salt, and coconut oil. Made in-house!

AMG Snacks * Espresso Energy Bites * Mini Bag
$3.00

NON-GMO. GLUTEN-FREE. VEGAN. KOSHER. WOMEN OWNED. Made with date paste, peanuts, chocolate chips (cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter), gluten free oats, peanut butter (peanuts), flaxseed meal, ground espresso, vanilla powder.

Nate's Nectar Red Raspberry Creamed Honey
$8.00

Nate's Nectar is a small family owned business in the heart of DeGraff, Ohio. Honey, red raspberry extract (alcohol, water, red raspberry juice concentrate, glycerin, natural flavors).

Nate's Nectar Original Creamed Honey
$8.00

Nate's Nectar is a small family owned business in the heart of DeGraff, Ohio. Honey - only 1 ingredient!

Nate's Nectar Natural Raw Honey
$8.00

Nate's Nectar is a small family owned business in the heart of DeGraff, Ohio. Honey - only 1 ingredient!

Bearded Brothers Lone Star Vanilla Pecan Bar
$3.50

Kinda sweet, kinda seedy, kinda nutty... all organic. VEGAN. PALEO. KOSHER. FIBER. ORGANIC. SOY FREE. NON-GMO. GLUTEN FREE. ZERO ADDED SUGAR. Ingredients: dates, pecans, chia seeds, cinnamon, vanilla, sea salt.

White Cheddar Parmesan Crunchy Curls
$2.25

Gluten-free crunchy curls seasoned with white cheddar & parmesan cheese.

Mustard & Onion Pretzel Twists
$2.25

Gluten-free pretzel twists seasoned with mustard, onion and a hint of brown sugar.

Gourtmet Doggy Treats
$5.99

Self rising wheat flour, peanut butter, whole oats, oil, water. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.

Baked Parmesan Crisps
$5.99

Parmesan cheese, spices

Jamaican Jerk Peanuts *Spicy*
$5.99

Peanuts, sea salt, onion, sugar, garlic, habanero peppers, spices, soybean oil. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.

Cherry Dark Chocolate Granola
$10.25

100% rolled oats, cashews, almonds, brown sugar, honey, vegetable oil, vanilla, tart cherries, chocolate chips, spices. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.

Fig & Sunflower Granola Bar
$3.15

Local NC honey, 100% rolled oats, organic figs, raw almonds, raw cashews, rice cereal, sesame seeds, molasses, vanilla. GLUTEN FREE. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.

Brewnola Granola Bar
$3.15

Spent brewery barley grain, local honey, natural peanut butter, rice cereal, 100% rolled oats, dried cranberries, raw organic coconut, flax seed, sesame seeds, pistachios, raw pumpkin seeds, organic barley malt extract, vanilla, sea salt. Made by Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, NC.

Plantain Chips
$4.99Out of stock

Made with peeled, sliced green plantains, non-hydrogenated vegetable oil, salt. Non-GMO. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Popcorn
$6.99

Made from USDA certified organic corn and lightly seasoned with natural sea salt. Organic corn, organic vegetable oil, sea salt. Certified organic, vegan friendly, no added sugar, gluten free, non-gmo, all natural.

Veggie Chips
$6.99

White carrot, orange sweet potato, beetroot, non-hydrogenated palm oil, sea salt. Non-GMO. Gluten Free. Vegan Friendly.

Moonstruck Dark Chocolate Cocoa Nib Mint Bar
$5.80

Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Dark chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, sugar, soy lecithin [emulsifier], cocoa butter, natural vanilla flavor), cocoa nibs, natural mint flavors.

Moonstruck Milky Horchata Cocoa
$17.25

Hot cocoa crafted with artisan chocolate with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. The sweetness of luna's luminescence brightens the night sky with cinnamon sugar in white chocolate. Sugar, whey (milk), creamer (coconut oil, corn syrup solids, sodium caseinate, dipotassium phosphate), maltodextrin, nonfat dry milk, natural flavors, ground cinnamon, salt, guar gum.

Big Orgasm
$12.25

Eat Gold Organics created an adaptogen nootropic infused 70% cocoa chocolate bar. Ingredients: specialty cocoa, coconut sugar, cocoa butter, wild strawberries, maca, cordyceps, cayenne Organic. Plant Based. Non-GMO. Direct Trade. Wild Ingredients.

Dried Organic Mango
$6.25

Mavuno Harvest Organic dried mango. Just mango, nothing else. No preservatives - no added sugar. USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.

Dried Organic Mango + Chili Chewy Fruit Bites
$10.99

Mavuno Harvest Organic mango, organic chili USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.

Roasted Organic Cashews
$9.99

Mavuno Harvest Organic dry roasted whole cashews USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.

Dark Chocolate Dipped Dried Organic Coconut
$7.35

Mavuno Harvest Organic dried coconut, organic 50% dark chocolate (organic cocoa liquor, organic cocoa butter, organic raw cane sugar). USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.

Dark Chocolate Dipped Dried Organic Pineapple
$7.35

Mavuno Harvest Organic dried pineapple, organic 50% dark chocolate (organic cocoa liquor, organic cocoa butter, organic raw cane sugar). USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.

Dark Chocolate Dipped Organic Dried Mango
$7.35

Mavuno Harvest Organic dried mango, organic 50% dark chocolate (organic cocoa liquor, organic cocoa butter, organic raw cane sugar) USDA Organic. Verified Non-GMO. Direct Trade Certified.

Cinnamon Turmeric Focus Wise Bar
$5.00

Functional Mushroom Bar. Cinnamon Turmeric - organic date, organic oat, organic almond, organic orange juice powder, organic cashew, organic lions mane, organic cinnamon, organic reishi, organic turmeric, organic ginger powder, organic ashwagandha Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.

Peanut Banana Wise Bar
$5.00

Functional Mushroom Bar Ingredients - Date, peanut, almond, banana, cacao nibs, oat, lions mane, reishi, pink Himalayan salt, ashwagandha (all ingredients organic) Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.

Mocha Coconut Energy Wise Bar
$5.00

Functional Mushroom Bar Ingredients - Date, oat, cacao nibs, coconut, almond, coffee bean, cordyceps, mct powder, ashwagandha, lions mane Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.

Lemon Ginger Energy Wise Bar
$5.00

Functional Mushroom Bar Ingredients - Date, crystallized ginger (ginger cane sugar), oat, cashew, lemon juice powder, cordyceps, mct powder, almond, ginger powder, ashwagandha, lions mane Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.

Tropical Blast Immunity Wise Bar
$5.00

Functional Mushroom Bars Ingredients - Date, pineapple, mango, coconut, oats, cashew butter, almond butter, lions mane, turkey tail, reishi, chaga, almond, cashew (all organic) Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.

Berry Acai Immunity Wise Bar
$5.00

Functional Mushroom Bar Ingredients - Date, almond, oats, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, coconut, lemon juice powder, cacao, cashew butter, acai powder, lion's mane, turkey tail, reishi, chaga (all organic) Adaptogens are plants, herbs, and fungi that support homeostasis and help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stressors. Adaptogenic mushrooms have been used and studied for thousands of years to nourish human health and well-being. Each Wise Bar has 3000mg of targeted adaptogen blends, nearly double industry norms.

Moonstruck Buzzy Dark Chocolate Espresso Bar
$5.80

Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Dark chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, sugar, cocoa butter, soy lecithin [emulsifier], natural vanilla flavor), espresso coffee beans.

Moonstruck Crunchy Milk Chocolate Salted Toffee Bar
$5.80

Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Milk chocolate (sugar, milk, cocoa butter, unsweetened chocolate, nonfat milk, soy lecithin [emulsifier], natural vanilla flavor), toffee caramel bits (sugar, glucose syrup, cream [milk], butter [cream (milk), salt], skimmed milk powder, sea salt, almonds, sea salt.

Moonstruck Fruity Dark Chocolate Blueberry Passion Fruit Bar
$5.80

Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Dark Chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, sugar, cocoa butter, soy lecithin [emulsifier], natural vanilla flavor), dried blueberries (wild blueberries, sugar, citric acid, sunflower oil, natural flavor), passion fruit powder.

Moonstruck Minty Milk Chocolate Mint Cocoa
$17.25

Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Awaken the senses with milk chocolate brightened with refreshing mint. Powdered sugar, cocoa powder (dutch process), natural flavor, guar gum.

Moonstruck Cozy Milk Chocolate Golden Milk Cocoa
$17.25

Artisanal chocolate made with all natural ingredients by a small family owned business in Portland, Oregon. Embrace the comfort and strength of the moon with calming ginger and turmeric in milk chocolate. Powdered sugar, cocoa powder (dutch process), natural flavor, ginger powder, turmeric powder

AMG Snacks * Strawberry Vanilla Energy Bites *
$7.50

NON-GMO. GLUTEN-FREE. VEGAN. KOSHER. WOMEN OWNED. Made with date paste, cashews, gluten free oats, freeze dried strawberries, vanilla powder.

AMG Snacks *Espresso Energy Bites*
$7.50

NON-GMO. GLUTEN-FREE. VEGAN. KOSHER. WOMEN OWNED. Made with date paste, peanuts, chocolate chips (cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter), gluten free oats, peanut butter (peanuts), flaxseed meal, ground espresso, vanilla powder.

Nate's Nectar Maple Creamed Honey
$8.00

Nate's Nectar is a small family owned business in the heart of DeGraff, Ohio. Honey, organic pure maple flavor (alcohol, maple syrup, caramel color, water).

Nate's Nectar Lemon Creamed Honey
$8.00

Nate's Nectar is a small family owned business in the heart of DeGraff, Ohio. Honey, lemon extract (alcohol, lemon oils).

Bearded Brothers Radical Raspberry Lemon Bar
$3.50

Kinda sweet, kinda seedy, kinda nutty... all organic. VEGAN. PALEO. KOSHER. FIBER. ORGANIC. SOY FREE. NON-GMO. GLUTEN FREE. ZERO ADDED SUGAR. Ingredients: figs, dates, sunflower butter (roasted sunflower seeds), shelled hemp seeds, raspberries, chia seeds, lemon powder, sea salt.

Bearded Brothers Luscious Lemon Cashew Bar
$3.50

Kinda sweet, kinda seedy, kinda nutty... all organic. VEGAN. PALEO. KOSHER. FIBER. ORGANIC. SOY FREE. NON-GMO. GLUTEN FREE. ZERO ADDED SUGAR. Ingredients: dates, almonds, cashews, lemon powder, sea salt.

Bearded Brothers Bodacious Blueberry Vanilla
$3.50

Kinda sweet, kinda seedy, kinda nutty... all organic. VEGAN. PALEO. KOSHER. FIBER. ORGANIC. SOY FREE. NON-GMO. GLUTEN FREE. ZERO ADDED SUGAR. Ingredients: dates, almonds, dried blueberries, chia seeds, vanilla, sea salt.

AMG Snacks *Pumpkin Spice*
$7.50

NON-GMO. GLUTEN-FREE. VEGAN. KOSHER. WOMEN OWNED. Made with real dates, oats, almonds & pumpkin spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and clove).

Gayle's Naked Granola
$10.25

100% rolled oat, cashews, almonds, brown sugar, honey, vegetable oil, vanilla, and spices. Made by Veggie Wagon out of Carolina Beach, NC.

AMG Snacks *Pumpkin Spice*
$7.50

NON-GMO. GLUTEN-FREE. VEGAN. KOSHER. WOMEN OWNED. Made with date paste, almonds, gluten-free oats, almond butter, pumpkin spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves).

Bulk Coffee

Hatchet Coffee Roasters Beans
$20.00

Guatemala San Luis el Volcancito -- Medium Roast Read the amazing story here: https://hatchetcoffee.com/products/guatemala-las-marias

Hatchet Coffee Roasters Ground
$20.00

Guatemala San Luis el Volcancito -- Medium Roast Read the amazing story here: https://hatchetcoffee.com/products/guatemala-las-marias

Grab 'n Go Drinks

Raspberry WYLD CBD Sparkling Water
$5.00

25mg CBD - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.

Happy Moose Immunity Boost Wellness Shot
$5.00

Organic pineapple juice, organic ginger juice, organic lemon juice, organic apple cider vinegar, organic cayenne pepper.

Apple Bottom Greens Happy Moose Cold Pressed Juice
$8.00

Organic green apple, kale, basil, lemon

Mermaid Majik Radiate Miami Kombucha
$5.00

Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Lead Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cold-Pressed Ginger Juice, Blue Majik

Lemon WYLD CBD Sparkling Water
$5.00

25mg CBD - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.

Grapefruit WYLD CBD+CBG* Sparkling Water
$5.00

20mg CBD:10mg CBG - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.

Blueberry Pomegranate CBD+CBN* Sparkling Water
$5.00

25mg CBD:5mg CBN - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.

Blood Orange WYLD CBD Sparkling Water
$5.00

25mg CBD - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.

Blackberry WYLD CBD Sparkling Water
$5.00

25mg CBD - broad spectrum hemp extract - THC Free. Made in Clackamas, OR.

Cali Orange Happy Moose Cold-Pressed Juice
$8.00

Organic orange, mandarin orange

Tropical Roots Happy Moose Cold-Pressed Juice
$8.00

Organic juices (carrot, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, lemon)

Hella Berry Happy Moose Cold-Pressed Juice
$8.00

Filtered water, apple juice, coconut milk (coconut meat, water), pineapple juice, strawberry, banana, blueberry, beet juice, lemon juice, vegan probiotics (bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086)

Strawberry Fields Happy Moose Cold-Pressed Juice
$8.00

Organic juices (apple, orange, strawberry, ginger, turmeric), organic goji berry, organic cayenne pepper

Blood Orange Bliss Happy Moose Cold-Pressed Juice
$8.00

Juices (organic orange, blood orange)

Flower Power Radiate Kombucha
$5.00

Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Local Florida Roselle Flower Petals, Local Florida Lemongrass, Organic Cold-Pressed Lemon Juice

Hoppy Papi Radiate Miami Kombucha
$5.00

Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Grapefruit Juice, Organic Hops, Organic Ashwagandha Root

Pina Caliente Radiate Miami Kombucha
$5.00

Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cold-Pressed Pineapple Juice, Organic Turmeric, Organic Cayenne

Pollinator Radiate Miami Kombucha
$5.00

Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Lemon, Organic Ginger, Organic Butterfly Pea Flower, Bee Pollen

Black Rose Radiate Miami Kombucha
$5.00

Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cold-Pressed Grapefruit Juice, Rose Petals, Organic Activated Charcoal

Green Apple Radiate Miami Kombucha
$5.00

Filtered Water, Kombucha Culture (Yeast and Bacteria Cultures), Sustainably Farmed Full-Leaf Oolong Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Organic Cold-Pressed Lime Juice, Organic Spirulina, Organic Chlorophyll

Smart Water
$2.00

16.9 Fl Oz (500 mL)

Aura Bora Lavender Cucumber Sparkling Water
$4.00

Herbal sparkling water with zero sugar and zero calories! Made with real lavender extract and natural cucumber flavor.

Aura Bora Strawberry Basil Sparkling Water
$4.00

Herbal sparkling water with zero sugar and zero calories! Made with real basil extract and natural strawberry flavor.

Products

Nate's Nectar Bee Healed Beeswax Chapstick
$4.00

Bee Healed Beeswax Lip Balm is an all-natural, healing salve made from our finest beeswax. The salve works great for burns, cuts, scraps, chapped lips and cracked skin. A little goes a long way, making this lip balm an ideal choice for travel or everyday use. All Bee Healed products are hand-poured and created in small batches to ensure top quality. Ingredients: olive oil, coconut oil, beeswax, vitamin e oil, tea tree essential oil

Mindful Mornings Coffee Mug
$20.00

Mindful Mornings coffee mug (14oz) Hot Asana holds Mindful Mornings every Wednesday 0730-0800 for free virtually, and an occasional rooftop gathering! Purchase your mug to feel connected. If you bring your own mug to the cafe when ordering you save $0.12 per order :)