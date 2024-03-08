Component Coffee Lab Tulare
Drinks (CCL)
Coffee
- Drip Coffee$2.75+
Fresh batch-brewed coffee!
- Pour Over$5.00
- Flash Brew$4.00
refreshing flash-cooled iced coffee
- Espresso$3.00
- Americano$3.00
- Gibraltar$3.75
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Latte$4.75
- Sweet Latte$5.00
crafted with simple syrup
- Lavender Latte$5.00
Crafted with lavender syrup
- Vanilla Latte$5.00
crafted with vanilla syrup.
- Mocha$6.00
Crafted with single-origin fair trade dark chocolate, with espresso and your choice of milk.
- Espresso Tonic$6.00
tonic water, espresso, & citrus on the rocks
- Cyclops$5.75Out of stock
- Rose Latte$5.00
Floral syrup garnished with rose petals
- Orange Blossom Latte$5.00
Not-Coffee
- Chai$4.50
black tea base with ground masala chai spices, organic sugar, & milk
- Matcha Americano$3.25
whisked organic matcha with water- sweetened upon request
- Matcha Latte$5.50
whisked organic matcha with milk, sweetened upon request
- Iced Tea$3.00
By Rishi Tea
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
Crafted with single-origin fair trade dark chocolate, lightly sweetened
- Kid's Hot Chocolate$4.00
8 oz of creamy joy crafted with single origin fair trade chocolate, extra sweet and steamed at a cooler temp for little hands.
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
lightly sweetened with single-origin fair trade chocolate, on the rocks
- Milk$2.00
- Lemonade$2.00
Cup of Iced Lemonade
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
Your choice of our signature, black, green or herbal hibiscus tea with lemonade!
Large Order
- Lil' Samson$17.00
32 ounces of oat milk iced sweet latte to share... or not. **Please allow 15 minutes per Samson to be made**
- Coffee Traveler For 12$25.00
96oz of delicious drip coffee with all the fixins, ready to ride shotgun to your next socially-distanced party! Please allow 2 hours from the time that you order. *Please let us know in the notes what time you'd like to pick up, so we can have it fresh and ready for you.
- Flash Brew Growler Refill$20.00
Bring back your growler and we'll fill it!
- Flash Brew Growler & Fill$25.00
Brand new 64oz growler filled with our famous Flash Brew Coffee.
- Cyclops Growler & Fill$35.00
- Cyclops Growler Refill$30.00
Batch brew oat milk latte!
Donuts
Brioche
- Maple Bacon Donut$5.50Out of stock
Housemade Brioche Dough topped with maple glaze and a cripsy bacon slice
- Strawberry Matcha Donut$5.50
Housemade Brioche Dough topped with a matcha glaze and a fresh strawberry
- Key Lime Pie$5.50
Housemade Brioche Donut topped with key lime glaze, toasted coconut, & graham cracker crumb
- half doz$10.00
Classic
- Blueberry Donut$2.00Out of stock
Housemade fluffy donut dough topped with house blueberry compote glaze. Fresh and light.
- Chocolate Donut$2.00Out of stock
Housemade fluffy donut dough topped with a rich chocolate glaze.
- Homer Simpson Donut$2.00Out of stock
Housemade fluffy donut d'oh topped with a vanilla pink glaze and rainbow sprinkles.
Breakfast (Tulare)
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Grilled pasilla peppers and onions, fried eggs with cheddar cheese, bacon and homemade chipotle crema
- Bagel Sando$12.00
This popular menu item is made with an everything bagel, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon and 1/2 an avocado
- O.G. Avocado Toast$11.00
A toasted bollio roll topped with fresh sliced avocado, sprouts, poached egg, topped with radish, dill, sea salt and pepper, lime juice and zest, finished off with an olive oil drizzle
- Component Plate$13.00
2 scrambled eggs, fresh fruit and mojo potatoes with a side of crema
- Power Bowl$15.00
Our power bowl is both gluten free and vegetarian! Herb brow rice, feta cheese, pickled red onions, half an avocado, citrus dress arugula salad (arugula, pistachios, radish, golden raisins, snap peas). Topped with two runny poached eggs!
- Acai Bowl *(GF & V)$9.75
Creamy scoops of Acai with ribbons house made almond butter drizzle, house made seeded granola and seasonal fresh fruit.
a la carte
- Egg à la carte$2.50
Fried, Scrambled or Poached
- Bacon à la carte$5.00
Crispy caramelized bacon. Order it by itself, we won’t judge.
- Toast à la carte$2.00
Local made Bolillo Roll sliced, toasted and buttered
- Half Avo à la carte$1.25
- Whole Avo à la carte$2.50
- Mojo Potatoes With Crema$4.00
Beer-battered mojo potatoes with our homemade Chipotle Crema
- Side Of Fruit$4.00
Grab and Go (CCL)
Grab and Go
- Liquid Death STILL$2.50
- Liquid Death Sparkling Water$2.50
- Liquid Death Watermelon$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.00
- The Ugly Co Dried Fruit$6.00
Locally dried fruit from The Ugly Co located in the heart of the valley, Famersville, Ca!
- Lil' Samson$17.00
32 ounces of oat milk iced sweet latte to share... or not. **Please allow 15 minutes per Samson to be made**
- Flash Brew Growler Refill$20.00
Bring back your growler and we'll fill it!
- Flash Brew Growler & Fill$25.00
Brand new 64oz growler filled with our famous Flash Brew Coffee.
Beans (CCL)
Beans
- Stereo Mix$17.00
Our proprietary espresso blend of washed and natural coffees from Latin America and Africa. Sweet Chocolate / Mellow Body / Berry Finish
- Colombia Cauca Quipo$19.00
Cherry Limeade / Green Apple / Caramel
- Decaf- Sugar Process Colombia$16.00
Honey / Syrupy / Clean Finish
- Ethiopia- Nano Genji$20.00
Washed Process. Peach Rings / Botanicals / Agave / Black Cherry
- Kenya- Kiri$21.00
Creamy / Orange Sherbet / Lemon Tart
- Peru Huaynapata$17.00
Yellow Peach / Brown Sugar / Apple Cider
- Guatemala El Milagro$18.00
- Mono Mix$17.00
Rotating Latin American selections, currently Guatemala Todos Santos. Dark Chocolate, Stone Fruits, Smooth Finish