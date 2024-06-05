Comune
Featured Items
- sautéed wild mushrooms (v+, gf+)$30.00
foraged black trumpet, chanterelle, morel mushrooms, sofrito + rice, walnut, brown butter hollandaise. contains gluten and dairy that can be modified out.
- rigatoni (v)$22.00
mustard greens ‘pesto’, english peas, guajillo oil, lemon zest. contains gluten that cannot be modified.
- grilled white + green asparagus (v+, gf)$24.00
red pepper sabayon, potatoes, pickled onion, pimentón. can be made vegan.
savory
- pantry love (v, gf)$8.00
pickled and fermented vegetables from seasons past and present. vegan.
- radishes + butter (v+)$12.00
cultured butter, spring radishes, baguette crisps. can be made vegan. contains gluten that cannot be modified.
- gem salad (v, gf)$16.00
sauce ravigote, pickled celery, yuzu oil, shiso, umeboshi
- charred leeks + carrots (v, gf)$16.00
chickpea miso, fermented chili emulsion, sherry vinegar
- bread + spread (v+)$18.00
house-made koji pita served with 3 rotating seasonal spreads. contains wheat that cannot be modified. may contain dairy that can be modified out.
- glazed maitake mushrooms (v, gf)$19.00
green garbanzo + almond picada, capers, charred cabbage, habanero. contains tree nuts (almond) that cannot be modified.
- caramelized sunchokes (gf)$19.00
mushroom jus, gorgonzola, warmed lettuces, kombu. contains dairy that cannot be modified.
- roasted celery root (v, gf)$25.00
black truffle, nori, swiss chard, velouté, hazelnuts. contains tree nuts (hazelnut) that cannot be modified.
- grilled white + green asparagus (v+, gf)$24.00
red pepper sabayon, potatoes, pickled onion, pimentón. can be made vegan.
- rigatoni (v)$22.00
mustard greens ‘pesto’, english peas, guajillo oil, lemon zest. contains gluten that cannot be modified.
- sautéed wild mushrooms (v+, gf+)$30.00
foraged black trumpet, chanterelle, morel mushrooms, sofrito + rice, walnut, brown butter hollandaise. contains gluten and dairy that can be modified out.
- extra bread$9.00