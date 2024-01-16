The Comus Inn 23900 Old Hundred Road
R - Dinner
Starters
Entrees
Sweets
R - Cocktails
Cocktails
- Life's a Peach$16.00
- Green Acres$15.00
- Birds & Bees$16.00
- Farm-Fashioned$15.00
- Mash Margarita$15.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- Boulevardier$14.00
- Daiquiri$15.00
- French 75 (Gin)$14.00
- French 76 (Vodka)$14.00
- Hugo Spritz$14.00
- Kir Classique$14.00
- Kir Royale$14.00
- Manhattan - Bourbon$15.00
- Manhattan - Rye$15.00
- Margarita$15.00
- Martini - Dirty - Gin$15.00
- Martini - Dirty - Vodka$15.00
- Martini - Gin$15.00
- Martini - Vodka$15.00
- Mimosa$14.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Old Fashioned - Bourbon$14.00
- Old Fashioned - Rye$14.00
- Old Pal$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- Whiskey Sour (Egg White)$15.00
R - Wine
Wine
- GLS Garbel Prosecco$14.00
- GLS Lini 910 Lambrusco$16.00
- GLS Sugarloaf Unoaked Chard$12.00
- GLS Benvolio PG$14.00
- GLS Prisma SB$14.00
- GLS Selbach Riesling$15.00
- GLS San Salvatore Rose$15.00
- GLS Sugarloaf Circe$12.00
- GLS Cloudline PN$17.00
- GLS Cahors Malbec$16.00
- GLS Gen 5 Cabernet$13.00
- BTL Garbel Prosecco$56.00
- BTL Lini 910 Lambrusco$64.00
- BTL Sugarloaf Unoaked Chard$48.00
- BTL Benvolio PG$56.00
- BTL Prisma SB$56.00
- BTL Selbach Riesling$60.00
- BTL San Salvatore Rose$60.00
- BTL Sugarloaf Circe$48.00
- BTL Cloudline PN$68.00
- BTL Cahors Malbec$32.00
- BTL Gen 5 Cabernet$13.00
R - Liquor
Liquor
- Scotty's Vodka$11.00
- Tito's Vodka$12.00
- Grey Goose Vodka$13.00
- Ketel One$13.00
- Ketel One Citron$13.00
- Beefeater Gin$12.00
- Plymouth Gin$13.00
- Tanqueray No. 10 Gin$14.00
- Hendrick's Gin$14.00
- Catoctin Watershed Gin$14.00
- Milagro Silver Tequila$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco Tequila$16.00
- Tres Generaciones Anejo Tequila$18.00
- Ilegal Joven Mezcal$13.00
- Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac$14.00
- Laird's Applejack$11.00
- Bacardi Rum$12.00
- Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum$12.00
- Gosling's Black Rum$12.00
- Barbancourt 4-Year Rum$14.00
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$17.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$15.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$13.00
- Bulleit Rye$13.00
- Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye$13.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Glenfiddich 12 year (Highland)$16.00
- Highland Park 12 year (Orkney)$16.00
- Jack Daniel's$12.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label$27.00
- Knob Creek Bourbon$15.00
- Knob Creek Rye$15.00
- Kopper Kettle Bourbon$14.00
- Lagavulin 16 year (Islay)$22.00
- Macallan 12 year (Speyside)$20.00
- Mellow Corn Whiskey$11.00
- Monkey Shoulder$14.00
- Noah's Mill Bourbon$15.00
- Old Overholt Rye$12.00
- Redbreast 10 year$17.00
- Rowan's Creek Bourbon$15.00
- Whistle Pig 10 year Rye$19.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$16.00
- Amaro Importante$13.00
- Amaro Montenegro$12.00
- Amaro Nonino$14.00
- Aperol$11.00
- Averna$13.00
- Campari$13.00
- Cardamaro$12.00
- Fernet Branca$12.00
