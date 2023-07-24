Fresh Baked Bagel

Single Bagel

$1.59

NY Style Fresh Bagel

Half Dozen

$7.99

6 Fresh Baked Bagels NY Style

Bakers Dozen

$15.99

13 Fresh Baked Bagels NY Style

Croissant

$2.59

Plain Cream Cheese on Bagel

$3.79

Bagel with Butter

$2.99

Flavored Spread on Bagel

$3.79

Plain Cream Cheese 6 Oz

$4.39

Lox Cream Cheese 6 Oz

$5.99

Flavored Cream Cheese 6 Oz

$4.79

Nova Lox Bagel

$11.49

with Cream cheese, sliced onions & Capers Please note : Cold smoked Salmon not cooked. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase the risk of foodborne ilness.

Bakers Dozen Combo Pack

$23.99

13 Fresh Baked Bagels & 2 Tubs Cream cheese

Half Dozen Combo Pack

$12.99

6 Fresh Baked Bagels & 1 Tub of Cream Cheese

Breakfast

White Fish Salad

$10.99

With Cream Cheese & Onions

Egg & Cheese

$4.59

Veggie

Special Egg Classic

$6.99

With Egg, Cheese & Choice of Meat

Special Croissant Classic

$7.99

With Egg, Cheese & Choice of Meat

Philly Steak & Egg

$7.99

With Cheese & Grilled Onion

Spinanch Croissant

$8.49

Spinanch, Cheddar, Egg white with tomatoes and spinach on whole wheat Bagel

Fresh Avocado Sandwich

$8.49

On a Bagel or bread with Avocado, Egg white with tomatoes on a whole wheat bagel

Omlette Wrap

$8.49

Omlette made with 3 Eggs, cheese & Choice of Meat

Tijuana Wrap

$9.49

Made with 3 Eggs, monterey jack cheese, ancho salsa, Tijuana hot cream cheese & choice of Meat

Breakfast Platter

$11.99

With 3 Eggs, Choice of Meat, cheese and home fried tomatoes

Focaccia Country Style

$6.49

Egg with Cheese, red peppers & choice of Breakfast Meat on Focaccia

Light Breakfast

Veg Special Sandwich

$6.49

On a Bagel or bread with Egg white cheese,Spinanch, mushroom & asparagus Please note : Vegeterian may contain Dairy and/or Eggs

Ultra Light Sandwich

$8.49

On a Bagell or bread with Turkey Bacon, Egg white & Cheddar

Yogurt & Fruit Parfait with Granola

$3.39

Light Yogurt with Fruit & Crunchy Granola

Fresh Hash Browns

$1.49

Hash Browns

Lunch Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$10.99

On a Bagel with ham,swiss,onion,mustard,lettuce & tomoato

Roast Beef on Cheddar Roll

$10.99

With Mild horseradish sauce,lettuce & tomato

Veggie Wrap

$9.49

With roasted red peppers, green peppers, onions, cucumber, veggie cream cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce & tomato Please note : Vegeterian may contain Dairy and/or Eggs

Chicken Salad

$10.99

On a Bagel or Croissant with Lettuce & tomato

Tuna Wrap

$10.99

With all White Meat tuna salad, lettuce & tomato

BLT on Multi Grain Bread

$10.99

With Bacon or Turkey Bacon

Turkey On Multi Grain Bread

$10.99

With Bacon, onion, mayo,lettuce & tomato

Turkey on Focaccia

$10.99

With Chipotle Mayo, red onion, lettuce & tomato

Veg Avocado Sandwich

$10.99

With Veg cream cheese, lettuce & tomatoes, onions, cucumber & Spinach Please note : Vegeterian may contain Dairy and/or Eggs

Lunch Grilled Sanwiches

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

With asiago cheese, tomato, lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken on Asagio Roll

$10.99

With roasted red peppers, montrey jack cheese & garlic tomato sauce

Grilled Chicken with Ham

$10.99

On long roll with ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & mustard

Hot Pastrami

$11.49

on a Bagel with Swiss cheese, grilled onions & mustard

Panini

Chicken Fajita

$11.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted peppers, camalized onions & salsa on flatbread

The Italiano

$11.99

Grilled chicken, Roasted peppers, fresh Mozzarella & pesto sauce on flatbread

Tuscan

$11.99

Fresh - Mozzarella, basil, spinanch & sun dried tomatoes on flat bread

Catering

Combo Pack

$23.99

13 Fresh Baked Bagels & 2 Tubs Cream cheese

Group Breakfast

$49.99

Serves 10-12 Persons Contains Fresh baked bagels, danish & muffins, included butter & cream cheese

Coffee to go

$19.99

Fresh Brewed Coffee - Serves 10-12 Persons

Fruit Bowl

$34.99

Variety of Fruits

Yogurt Bowl for 10 Persons

$37.99

Serves 10 Persons

Group Lunch 10 Persons

$109.99

Chicken caesar wraps, tuna wraps, roast beef & turkey sandwiches, served with salad.

Group Lunch for 10 Persons - Add Cookie and Chips Plus Water

$159.99

Includes Cookie, chips and water for 10 persons plus Chicken caesar wraps, tuna wraps, roast beef & turkey sandwiches, served with salad.

Green Salad

$54.99

Sweets Delight

$49.99

Serves 10-12 combinations of our fresh baked muffins, sweets, danish, cakes &pastries.

Sweets

Danish

$2.69

Cheese Danish

Muffin

$2.69

Choose Choice of your Muffin Please note : Muffin may contain Nuts

Cookies

$1.69

Choose Choice of your Cookie

Scone

$2.69

Choose Choice of your Scone

Cinnamon Roll

$2.69

Cinnamon Roll

Cake

$2.89

Choose Choice of your Cake

Beverages & Coffee

Regular Coffee

$1.89+

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Tea

$1.89+

Fresh Brewed Tea

Hot Choclate

$2.19+

Hot Choclate

Iced Coffee

$2.19+

Iced Coffee

Iced Tea

$1.89+

Iced Tea

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.29

Fresh Orange Juice

Espresso Drink

$3.79

Espresso Drink

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.69+

Smoothie

$5.49+

Make your Own Choose 1 Base (Apple,Strawberry,Banana,Celery,carrot or Ornage) and 3 Fruits and/or Veggies.

Frozen Blended

$5.49+

Misc

Nasquick Milk

$3.29

Snapple

$2.89

Bottled Water

$1.79

Chips

$1.50

Lays or any Chips

Bottle soda

$2.49