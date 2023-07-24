Concord Bagel 'N' Deli Cafe 257 Wilmington West Chester Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
Fresh Baked Bagel
Single Bagel
NY Style Fresh Bagel
Half Dozen
6 Fresh Baked Bagels NY Style
Bakers Dozen
13 Fresh Baked Bagels NY Style
Croissant
Plain Cream Cheese on Bagel
Bagel with Butter
Flavored Spread on Bagel
Plain Cream Cheese 6 Oz
Lox Cream Cheese 6 Oz
Flavored Cream Cheese 6 Oz
Nova Lox Bagel
with Cream cheese, sliced onions & Capers Please note : Cold smoked Salmon not cooked. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase the risk of foodborne ilness.
Bakers Dozen Combo Pack
13 Fresh Baked Bagels & 2 Tubs Cream cheese
Half Dozen Combo Pack
6 Fresh Baked Bagels & 1 Tub of Cream Cheese
Breakfast
White Fish Salad
With Cream Cheese & Onions
Egg & Cheese
Veggie
Special Egg Classic
With Egg, Cheese & Choice of Meat
Special Croissant Classic
With Egg, Cheese & Choice of Meat
Philly Steak & Egg
With Cheese & Grilled Onion
Spinanch Croissant
Spinanch, Cheddar, Egg white with tomatoes and spinach on whole wheat Bagel
Fresh Avocado Sandwich
On a Bagel or bread with Avocado, Egg white with tomatoes on a whole wheat bagel
Omlette Wrap
Omlette made with 3 Eggs, cheese & Choice of Meat
Tijuana Wrap
Made with 3 Eggs, monterey jack cheese, ancho salsa, Tijuana hot cream cheese & choice of Meat
Breakfast Platter
With 3 Eggs, Choice of Meat, cheese and home fried tomatoes
Focaccia Country Style
Egg with Cheese, red peppers & choice of Breakfast Meat on Focaccia
Light Breakfast
Veg Special Sandwich
On a Bagel or bread with Egg white cheese,Spinanch, mushroom & asparagus Please note : Vegeterian may contain Dairy and/or Eggs
Ultra Light Sandwich
On a Bagell or bread with Turkey Bacon, Egg white & Cheddar
Yogurt & Fruit Parfait with Granola
Light Yogurt with Fruit & Crunchy Granola
Fresh Hash Browns
Hash Browns
Lunch Sandwiches
Ham Sandwich
On a Bagel with ham,swiss,onion,mustard,lettuce & tomoato
Roast Beef on Cheddar Roll
With Mild horseradish sauce,lettuce & tomato
Veggie Wrap
With roasted red peppers, green peppers, onions, cucumber, veggie cream cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce & tomato Please note : Vegeterian may contain Dairy and/or Eggs
Chicken Salad
On a Bagel or Croissant with Lettuce & tomato
Tuna Wrap
With all White Meat tuna salad, lettuce & tomato
BLT on Multi Grain Bread
With Bacon or Turkey Bacon
Turkey On Multi Grain Bread
With Bacon, onion, mayo,lettuce & tomato
Turkey on Focaccia
With Chipotle Mayo, red onion, lettuce & tomato
Veg Avocado Sandwich
With Veg cream cheese, lettuce & tomatoes, onions, cucumber & Spinach Please note : Vegeterian may contain Dairy and/or Eggs
Lunch Grilled Sanwiches
Chicken Caesar Wrap
With asiago cheese, tomato, lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken on Asagio Roll
With roasted red peppers, montrey jack cheese & garlic tomato sauce
Grilled Chicken with Ham
On long roll with ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & mustard
Hot Pastrami
on a Bagel with Swiss cheese, grilled onions & mustard
Panini
Catering
Combo Pack
13 Fresh Baked Bagels & 2 Tubs Cream cheese
Group Breakfast
Serves 10-12 Persons Contains Fresh baked bagels, danish & muffins, included butter & cream cheese
Coffee to go
Fresh Brewed Coffee - Serves 10-12 Persons
Fruit Bowl
Variety of Fruits
Yogurt Bowl for 10 Persons
Serves 10 Persons
Group Lunch 10 Persons
Chicken caesar wraps, tuna wraps, roast beef & turkey sandwiches, served with salad.
Group Lunch for 10 Persons - Add Cookie and Chips Plus Water
Includes Cookie, chips and water for 10 persons plus Chicken caesar wraps, tuna wraps, roast beef & turkey sandwiches, served with salad.
Green Salad
Sweets Delight
Serves 10-12 combinations of our fresh baked muffins, sweets, danish, cakes &pastries.
Sweets
Beverages & Coffee
Regular Coffee
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Tea
Fresh Brewed Tea
Hot Choclate
Hot Choclate
Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Iced Tea
Fresh Orange Juice
Fresh Orange Juice
Espresso Drink
Espresso Drink
Cold Brew Coffee
Smoothie
Make your Own Choose 1 Base (Apple,Strawberry,Banana,Celery,carrot or Ornage) and 3 Fruits and/or Veggies.