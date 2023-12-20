Concord Espresso Bar 215 South Front Street
Coffee
Espresso
- Latte - Custom Flavored$5.95+
- Espresso$3.00+
Double espresso
- Affogato$6.50
Double espresso poured over vanilla ice cream
- Americano$3.50+
Double espresso topped with hot water
- Breve$5.00+
Double espresso with half and half with a layer of microfoam
- Cafe Bombon$5.00
Double espresso, one pump vanilla syrup, topped with cocoa powder and whipped cream
- Cafe Latte$4.95+
Double espresso with silky steamed milk and a layer of microfoam
- Cafe Miel$4.50
Double espresso, micro-foam milk of choice. Garnished with ground nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, & cardamom
- Cappuccino$5.50+
Double Shot Espresso with Steamed Milk and a Layer of Microfoam
- Cappuccino Fredo$4.75
Double espresso shaken with ice, cold foam of choice and milk of choice
- Caramel Macchiato$5.50+
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caram
- Cortado$4.75
Double Shot, Steam milk of choice to Microfoam, 8oz,, Finished with 2 ounces of milk.
- Espresso Con Panna$4.75
Double espresso, whipped cream
- Flat White$4.50
Australian classic. Double espresso with silky steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam
- Macchiato$4.25
Double espresso with a dollop of steamed milk
- Marocchino$4.50
- Mocha$5.50+
Double espresso and dark chocolate with silky steamed milk and a layer of microfoam, dusted with cocoa powder
- Vienna Coffee$5.50
Double espresso, whipped cream chocolate shavings and a dusting of cocoa powder
Signature Lattes
- Latte - Alesund$5.95+
Almond Lavender (Nordic)
- Latte - Northerner$5.95+
Caramelized white chocolate - nutmeg shavings (USA)
- Latte - Fleur$5.95+
Rosemary Salted Butterscotch (France)
- Latte - Cafe Magic$5.95
two shots pulled early - w/ velvety steamed milk (Australia)
- Latte - Latte Olivia$5.95+
Two shots South American bean, dulce de leche, magic milk (Central America)
Seasonal
- Latte - Eggnog Magic$5.95+
Eggnog, magic milk, whipped cream, nutmeg dust
- Latte - Mister GingY$5.95+
Gingerbread, whipped cream, nutmeg dust, gingerbread cookie
- Latte - Fuzzy Sweater$5.95+
Pumpkin Pie, whipped cream, pumpkin pie dust
- Latte - Bananas Fosters$5.95+
Banana, brown sugar, salted caramel, whipped cream, caramel drizzle
- Latte - Christmas Spectacle$5.95+
Speculous, cookie butter, whipped cream, cinnamon & nutmeg dust, biscoff cookie
- Shakerato - Chestnut Praline Oatmilk$5.95+
Shaken espresso, roasted hazelnut, cold foam, cinnamon & nutmeg dust
- Italian Soda - Apple Cider$3.50+
Apple, apple spice, sparkling water