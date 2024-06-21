Condesa- Sturbridge 178 Main St Suite A
APPETIZERS
- NACHOS$14.00
- GUACAMOLE$12.00
- CHEESE DIP$8.00
- CHILE RELLENO
Cheese-filled poblano, lightly fried for a golden touch.$11.00
- CEVICHE$15.00
- TAMALES
One chicken and one poblano&cheese tamale. Topped with lettuce, salsa verde, sour cream, and queso fresco$12.00
- STREET CORN$10.00
- JALAPENO CALAMARI
Crispy calamari, fried jalapeños, jicama and chipotle aioli$15.00
- QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken. Served over lettuce, topped with sour cream, queso fresco and pico de gallo.$14.00
- QUESO FUNDIDO
Chorizo, grilled onions and poblano peppers topped with cheese$15.00
- PEPINOS
Sliced cucumbers and jicama tossed in fresh lime juice and mild chile seasoning$8.00
- CONDESA SKILLET$18.00
TACOS
- DE ASADA
Grilled steak topped with onion, cilantro and avocado sauce on corn tortilla$18.00
- CARNITAS
Pork carnitas, onion and cilantro, and pineapple pico on corn tortilla$17.00
- AL PASTOR
Pork cooked in dried pepper and pineapple marinade. onion and cilantro on corn tortilla$17.00
- BARBACOA
Ancho and guajillo seasoned brisket barbacoa, onion and cilantro on corn tortilla$17.00
- DE POLLO
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, avocado sauce on flour tortilla$17.00
- VEGGIE
Fire roasted corn, grilled veggies, sweet potato, poblano peppers, and caramelized onions on flour tortilla$17.00
- TEQUILA SHRIMP
Shrimp grilled in tamarind infused tequila, pico de gallo. Topped with jicama and avocado on flour tortilla$19.00
- CABO FISH
Grilled or fried cod, topped with pico de gallo, jicama, avocado on flour tortilla$19.00
- BIRRIA TACOS
Three cheese and birria (beef slow cooked in dried pepper adobo broth) serves with broth.$15.00
BURRITOS&ENCHILADAS
- BURRITO CALIFORNIA
Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo. Covered with roasted tomato sauce, sour cream and queso. Topped with cilantro. Choice of Chicken, Steak or Pork. For a lighter option make it a bowl$18.00
- VEGGIE BURRITO
Fire roasted corn, grilled veggies, sweet potato, lettuce, rolled into a large flour tortilla. Topped with salsa verde and toasted pumpkin seeds.$17.00
- BARBACOA BURRITO
Brisket barbacoa, rice, beans, topped with salsa verde, queso fresco and pico de gallo$17.00
- CABO BURRITO
Shrimp, rice and veggies. Covered in chipotle based sauce. Topped with sour cream, avocado, pineapple pico de gallo and toasted pepitas$20.00
- ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
Five chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, onion, cilantro and queso fresco$18.00
- ENCHILADAS TAMPIQUEÑAS
Three queso fresco enchiladas covered in salsa verde, topped with grilled steak. Served with rice and beans.$18.00
- ENCHILADAS MOLE
Three chicken enchiladas covered in mole poblano topped with sour cream, onions and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.$18.00
- VEGGIE ENCHILADAS
Three vegetable filled enchiladas covered in salsa verde and topped with avocado. Served with rice and beans$17.00
SALADS
- JICAMA SALAD
Grilled chicken, jicama, lettuce, mixed greens, tossed with a tamarind dressing and toasted pumpkin seeds.$17.00
- TACO SALAD
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fire roasted corn, pico de gallo, cilantro vinaigrette, queso fresco, and tortilla strips.$14.00
- CAESAR SALAD
Grilled chicken, romaine, Caesar dressing, queso fresco, avocado and croutons.$15.00
- GARDEN SALAD
Grilled chicken, romaine, Caesar dressing, queso fresco, avocado and croutons.$6.00
SOUPS
FAJITAS DINNER
ESPECIALIDADES DE LA CASA
- MOLCAJETE
Grillled chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp. Viajero cheese and cactus. Served in roasted tomato and chipotle salsa. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.$34.00
- POLLO MAYA
Grilled chicken brushed with a chipotle sauce. Topped with jicama and avocado. Over vegetable medley, served with chipotle mashed potatoes$19.00
- MILANESA
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with avocado. Served with chipotle mashed potatotes and a vegetable medley$19.00
- COCHINITA PIBIL
Slow cooked pork in annatto achiote marinade topped with pickle red onion. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.$19.00
- CHORI POLLO
Grilled chicken smothered with chorizo, pineapple and cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$19.00
- ARROZ CON CAMARONES
Sauteed shrimp and red peppers. Served over rice and topped with cheese sauce.$19.00
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Sauteed shrimp and red peppers. Served over rice and topped with cheese sauce.$19.00
- MEXICAN BURGER
Blend of poblano, chorizo and beef burger. Avocado, cheese, jalapeno, and lettuce. Served with fries.$14.00
- BARBACOA CHIMICHANGA
Slow cooked beef barbacoa chimichangas, topped with cheese sauce, pico and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.$18.00
- CHILE VERDE
Mexican pulled pork in roasted tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans$19.00
- CHILE LIME SHRIMP
Sauteed shrimp topped with chile lime glaze. Served with rice and vegetable medley.$19.00
- CHILE LIME SALMON
Pan seared salmon burshed with a chile lime glaze. Served with chipotle mashed potatoes and vegetable medley$22.00
- CARNE ASADA
Grilled seasoned outer skirt steak. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and avocado.$22.00
- CHILE EN NOGADA
Poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef picadillo (ground beef, raisins, apple, pear and plantain). Covered in walnut sauce topped with pomegranate and cilantro. Served with rice and beans$18.00
- SHORT RIB
Served with grilled zucchini, squash and rice. Covered in oregano tomato sauce.$22.00
- QUESADILLAS AL PASTOR
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with al pastor pork, onion and cilantro. Topped with sour cream. Served with beans$18.00
- SOPES
Three (choice of: Chorizo, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, Veggie) thick cornmeal small flatbreads. Layered with beans and meat chocie. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.$16.00
- CAMARONES AL AJILLO
Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter. topped with avocado. Served with rice.$19.00
- VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Spinach, mushrooms, fire roasted corn. Served with a side of guacamole.$18.00
- SALMON A LA PLANCHA
Seared salmon over bed of spinach, mushroom and fire roasted corn.$25.00
- RIBS AL ADOBO
Pork ribs slow cooked in adobo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$20.00
- POLLO AL ADOBO
Chicken breast in adobo sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$20.00
LUNCH
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Eggs over grilled corn tortillas, topped with a mild chipotle sauce, avocado and queso fresco. Served with rice$16.00
- ARROZ CON POLLO
Grilled chicken served on bed of rice topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce and guacamole$16.00
- LUNCH QUESADILLA
Chicken, cheese quesadilla topped with sour cream. Served with rice$16.00
- FLAUTAS
Crispy rolled corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and salsa verde. Served with rice$16.00
- LUNCH WRAP
Lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cheese rolled in a flour wrap$16.00
- LECHUGA WRAP
Romaine lettuce leaf, topped with your choice of chicken, steak, pork or veggies. Topped with pico de gallo and avocado$16.00
- LUNCH FAJITAS$17.00
- CHOLO ENCHILADAS
Salsa verde and mole chicken enchiladas. Served with rice and beans$16.00
- TOLUCA TACOS
Select two, served with rice and beans. Choices: chicken, steak, carnitas, al pastor, barbacoa, veggies$16.00
- BAJA BURRITO
Carnitas, rice and beans. Topped with salsa verde, roasted guajillo salsa, queso fresco, and pico de gallo$16.00
- LUNCH BOWL
Rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, and cheese. Choice of chicken, steak or pork.$16.00
- FAJITA BURRITO
Choice of chicken, steak or veggies. Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and beans. Spice it up with our smokey tomatillo sauce.$16.00