Condesa Restaurante Mexicano Watertown
APPETIZERS
- NACHOS$16.00
- GUACAMOLE$14.00
- CHEESE DIP$9.00
- CHILE RELLENO$11.00
Cheese-filled poblano, lightly fried for a golden touch.
- CEVICHE$17.00
- TAMALES$13.00
One chicken and one poblano&cheese tamale. Topped with lettuce, salsa verde, sour cream, and queso fresco
- STREET CORN$11.00
- JALAPENO CALAMARI$15.00
Crispy calamari, fried jalapeños, jicama and chipotle aioli
- QUESADILLA$15.00
Grilled chicken. Served over lettuce, topped with sour cream, queso fresco and pico de gallo.
- QUESO FUNDIDO$16.00
Chorizo, grilled onions and poblano peppers topped with cheese
- PEPINOS$8.00
Sliced cucumbers and jicama tossed in fresh lime juice and mild chile seasoning
TACOS
- TACOS DE ASADA$20.00
Grilled steak topped with onion, cilantro and avocado sauce on corn tortilla
- TACOS CARNITAS$19.00
Pork carnitas, onion and cilantro, and pineapple pico on corn tortilla
- TACOS AL PASTOR$19.00
Pork cooked in dried pepper and pineapple marinade. onion and cilantro on corn tortilla
- TACOS BARBACOA$19.00
Ancho and guajillo seasoned brisket barbacoa, onion and cilantro on corn tortilla
- TACOS DE POLLO$18.00
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, avocado sauce on flour tortilla
- TACOS VEGGIE$17.00
Fire roasted corn, grilled veggies, sweet potato, poblano peppers, and caramelized onions on flour tortilla
- TACOS TEQUILA SHRIMP$20.00
Shrimp grilled in tamarind infused tequila, pico de gallo. Topped with jicama and avocado on flour tortilla
- TACOS CABO FISH$20.00
Grilled or fried cod, topped with pico de gallo, jicama, avocado on flour tortilla
- BIRRIA TACOS$16.00
Three cheese and birria (beef slow cooked in dried pepper adobo broth) serves with broth.
BURRITOS&ENCHILADAS
- BURRITO CALIFORNIA$20.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo. Covered with roasted tomato sauce, sour cream and queso. Topped with cilantro. Choice of Chicken, Steak or Pork. For a lighter option make it a bowl
- VEGGIE BURRITO$18.00
Fire roasted corn, grilled veggies, sweet potato, lettuce, rolled into a large flour tortilla. Topped with salsa verde and toasted pumpkin seeds.
- BARBACOA BURRITO$19.00
Brisket barbacoa, rice, beans, topped with salsa verde, queso fresco and pico de gallo
- CABO BURRITO$22.00
Shrimp, rice and veggies. Covered in chipotle based sauce. Topped with sour cream, avocado, pineapple pico de gallo and toasted pepitas
- ENCHILADAS SUIZAS$20.00
Five chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, onion, cilantro and queso fresco
- ENCHILADAS TAMPIQUEÑAS$22.00
Three queso fresco enchiladas covered in salsa verde, topped with grilled steak. Served with rice and beans.
- ENCHILADAS MOLE$19.00
Three chicken enchiladas covered in mole poblano topped with sour cream, onions and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
- VEGGIE ENCHILADAS$19.00
Three vegetable filled enchiladas covered in salsa verde and topped with avocado. Served with rice and beans
SALADS
- JICAMA SALAD$17.00
Grilled chicken, jicama, lettuce, mixed greens, tossed with a tamarind dressing and toasted pumpkin seeds.
- TACO SALAD$15.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fire roasted corn, pico de gallo, cilantro vinaigrette, queso fresco, and tortilla strips.
- CAESAR SALAD$15.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, Caesar dressing, queso fresco, avocado and croutons.
- GARDEN SALAD$7.00
SOUPS
FAJITAS DINNER
ESPECIALIDADES DE LA CASA
- MOLCAJETE$42.00
Grillled chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp. Viajero cheese and cactus. Served in roasted tomato and chipotle salsa. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- POLLO MAYA$22.00
Grilled chicken brushed with a chipotle sauce. Topped with jicama and avocado. Over vegetable medley, served with chipotle mashed potatoes
- MILANESA$22.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with avocado. Served with chipotle mashed potatotes and a vegetable medley
- COCHINITA PIBIL$22.00
Slow cooked pork in annatto achiote marinade topped with pickle red onion. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- CHORI POLLO$22.00
Grilled chicken smothered with chorizo, pineapple and cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- ARROZ CON CAMARONES$22.00
Sauteed shrimp and red peppers. Served over rice and topped with cheese sauce.
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA$22.00
- MEXICAN BURGER$16.00
Blend of poblano, chorizo and beef burger. Avocado, cheese, jalapeno, and lettuce. Served with fries.
- CHIMICHANGA$20.00
Slow cooked beef barbacoa chimichangas, topped with cheese sauce, pico and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- CHILE VERDE$22.00
Mexican pulled pork in roasted tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans
- CHILE LIME SHRIMP$22.00
Sauteed shrimp topped with chile lime glaze. Served with rice and vegetable medley.
- CHILE LIME SALMON$24.00
Pan seared salmon burshed with a chile lime glaze. Served with chipotle mashed potatoes and vegetable medley
- CARNE ASADA$23.00
Grilled seasoned outer skirt steak. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and avocado.
- CHILE EN NOGADA$20.00
Poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef picadillo (ground beef, raisins, apple, pear and plantain). Covered in walnut sauce topped with pomegranate and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
- SHORT RIB$26.00
Served with grilled zucchini, squash and rice. Covered in oregano tomato sauce.
- QUESADILLAS AL PASTOR$20.00
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with al pastor pork, onion and cilantro. Topped with sour cream. Served with beans
- SOPES$18.00
Three (choice of: Chorizo, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, Veggie) thick cornmeal small flatbreads. Layered with beans and meat chocie. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- CAMARONES AL AJILLO$23.00
Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter. topped with avocado. Served with rice.
- VEGGIE QUESADILLA$19.00
Spinach, mushrooms, fire roasted corn. Served with a side of guacamole.
- SALMON A LA PLANCHA$25.00
Seared salmon over bed of spinach, mushroom and fire roasted corn.
- RIBS AL ADOBO$22.00
Pork ribs slow cooked in adobo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- POLLO AL ADOBO$20.00
Chicken breast in adobo sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
LUNCH
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$16.00
Eggs over grilled corn tortillas, topped with a mild chipotle sauce, avocado and queso fresco. Served with rice
- ARROZ CON POLLO$16.00
Grilled chicken served on bed of rice topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce and guacamole
- LUNCH QUESADILLA$16.00
Chicken, cheese quesadilla topped with sour cream. Served with rice
- FLAUTAS$16.00
Crispy rolled corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and salsa verde. Served with rice
- LUNCH WRAP$16.00
Lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cheese rolled in a flour wrap
- LECHUGA WRAP$16.00
Romaine lettuce leaf, topped with your choice of chicken, steak, pork or veggies. Topped with pico de gallo and avocado
- FAJITAS LUNCH$17.00
- CHOLO ENCHILADAS$16.00
Salsa verde and mole chicken enchiladas. Served with rice and beans
- TOLUCA TACOS$16.00
Select two, served with rice and beans. Choices: chicken, steak, carnitas, al pastor, barbacoa, veggies
- BAJA BURRITO$16.00
Carnitas, rice and beans. Topped with salsa verde, roasted guajillo salsa, queso fresco, and pico de gallo
- BURRITO BOWL$16.00
Rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, and cheese. Choice of chicken, steak or pork.
- FAJITA BURRITO$16.00
Choice of chicken, steak or veggies. Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and beans. Spice it up with our smokey tomatillo sauce.
DESSERTS
KIDS
TO GO EXTRAS
SIDES
- SD diabla$1.50
- SD Black Beans$5.00
- SD Pico de Gallo$2.50
- SD Fresh Jalapenos$1.00
- SD Guacamole$5.00
- SD Fries$5.00
- SD Corn Tortilla$2.00
- SD Flour Tortilla$2.00
- Chile Toreado (3)$2.50
- Nopal (2)$5.00
- SD Sour Cream$1.00
- SD Rice$5.00
- SD Sliced Avocado$5.00
- SD Pinto Beans$5.00
- SD Shredded Cheese$2.00
- SD Chipotle Aioli$1.00
- SD Queso Fresco$2.00
- SD Chicharron$5.00
- SD Lettuce$2.00
- SD Cilantro$1.00
- SD Grilled Veggies$4.00
- SD Chipotle Mash$3.00
- SD Pomegranate$3.00
- SD Tomato$1.00
- SD Pepitas$1.00
- SD Vegetables Medley$4.00
- SD Chorizo$5.00
- SD Pickled Jalapeno$1.00
- SD Onions$1.00
- SD Pico de Pina$1.00
- SD Pickled Onions$2.00
- SD Peppers Fresco$3.00