Condor's Rotisserie 1280 North Illinois 83
Full Menu
appetizer
- Causa Rellena$11.99
MASHED POTATOES FILLED WITH GREEN PEAS, CARROT, AVOCADO, MAYO,CHICKEN OR TUNA
- Papa a La Huancaina$8.99
Sliced potatoes served on lettuce and topped with mild sauce & Peruvian olives
- Salchipapas$9.99
Sliced fried hot dogs on top of French fries, served with mayo, mustard & ketchup. Papas Fritas cubiertas con trocitos de salchichas fritas,mayonesa, Mostaza y salsa de Tomate
- Stuffed Avocado$7.99
Green peas, potatoes, carrot with huancaina sauce
- Plantains Chips with Guacamole$9.99
- Yuca Cheese Stick$8.99
Mashed yuca handmade stuffed with mozzarella cheese and served with our homemade sauces
- Colombian Empanada Beef$4.00+
- Ceviche De Pescado Weekend Special Only$16.99
White fish marinated in fresh lime juice, served with baked sweet potatoes and corn
- Tamal Peruano De Chancho Peruvian Tamale.$7.00
Pork tamal served with salsa criolla (onions salsa)
salads
soups
wings
rotisserie chicken
lomo saltado
sandwiches
- Petti Single Bun$4.50
Rotisserie shredded chicken, mayo and lettuce
- Petti Double Bun$6.99
Rottisserie shredded chicken, mayo and lettuce
- Petti Single Bun Combo$7.50
- Petti Double Bun Combo$9.49
- Sliced Rotisserie Chicken$9.99
Sliced chicken, mayo, tomatoes, lettuce
- Sliced Rotisserie Chicken Combo$12.99
- Avocado Sandwich Peruvian Style$9.99
Fresh avocado, cilantro and seasonings
- Avocado Sandwich Peruvian Style Combo$12.99
- Pan Con Chicharron / Pork Sandwich$10.99
Pork, fried sweet potatoes, salsa criolla (onions salsa)
- Lomito Saltado Sandwich$12.25
Wok stir- fried beef, red onions, tomatoes,cilantro,French bread
- Pan Con Chicharron / Pork Sandwich Combo$12.99
- Lomito Saltado Sandwich Combo$15.25
sauce
sides
- Peruvian Style Steamed Rice Medium$4.89
- House Salad Medium Side$6.99
Mixed lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, fresh cheese, almonds
- Peruvian Beans Large$6.99
- Peruvian Beans Medium$4.89
- Fried Plantains Large$7.99
- Fried Plantains Medium$5.89
- French Fries Large$6.99
- French Fries Medium$4.89
- Toasted Peruvian Corn Large$6.99
- Toasted Peruvian Corn Medium$4.89
- Fried Yuca Large$7.99
- Fried Yuca Medium$5.89
- Pesto Spaghetti / Tallarines Verdes$6.99
Contains pecan
- Contains Pecans Pest Spaghetti / Tallarines Verdes$5.89
- Plantains Chips Large$7.99
- Plantain Chips Medium$5.89
- Quinoa Salad Side$6.99
- Fried Sweet Potato$5.89
- Fried Sweet Potato Large$7.99
desserts
- Morochas Unit$1.00
Classic Peruvian cookies with milk chocolate
- Dona Pepa Unit$1.00
Chocolate cookie and colored sprinkles
- Picarones$8.99
Picarones are a Peruvian dessert made from dough fried in oil, then drenched in syrup called Chancaca
- Paneton Gloria$13.00
Cake with raisin and candied fruit
- Paneton D'onofrio$15.00
Cake with raisins and candied fruits
- Chocolate Bar with Milk and Peanuts Manicho$3.50
- Galletas Amor$2.95
Filled wafer
- Cua Cua Unit$1.00
Chocolate covered wafer
- Sublime$1.50
Chocolate with peanuts
- Dona Pepa$5.25
Pack of 6 units
- Cua Cua$5.99
Pack of 9 units
- Picaras$1.25
- Rellenitas Chocolate$1.00
Chocolote sandwich cookies
Uncategorized
- Lomo Saltado*$18.50
- Ceviche De Pescado Weekend Special Only*$15.99Out of stock
- Inca Cola$4.99
2 liters
- Chicha De Jora*$3.18
16 oz
- Nectar De Maracuya / Passion Fruit Drink$2.98
16 oz
- Beans & Rice with 1/4 Chicken$11.99
- Panela$4.89
- Juice*$1.45
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Quinoa Salad Combo$12.99
Quinoa, corn, red bell pepper, mixed lettuce, cilantro, dried cranberries
- House Special Salad Combo$12.99
Mixed lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, avocado, fresh cheese, almonds
catering
Beverages
- Assorted Sodas$1.75
12 oz can
- Inca Kola$2.25
The golden carbonated beverage
- Jarritos$1.75
- Gatorade$1.85
- Juice$1.45
- Sweet Tea$2.60
16.9 oz
- Unsweet Tea$2.60
- Water$1.50
16.9 oz
- Colombiana$2.50
- Postobon$2.50
- Tropical Manzana$2.50
- Tropical Strawberry$2.50
- Chicha Morada$3.75
- Chicha Morada Drink$2.98
16 oz. Purple corn drink
- Gloria Drink$3.75
- Chicha De Jora$3.18
16 oz
- Inca Kola*$5.25
2 lts
- Coffee$3.00
12 oz
- Nectar De Maracuya$2.98
16 oz. Passion fruit drink
- Chamomile Tea$3.00
Dry/Frozen Products
frozen products
dry products
- Aji Amarillo en Pasta$6.38
15 oz
- Aceituna Negra$6.78
20 oz
- Panca$6.38
15 oz
- Papa Seca Amarilla$4.58
14 oz. Dried yellow potato
- Maiz Chulpe$4.55
15 oz
- Maiz Cancha Montana$4.55
- Habas Peladas Inca$3.29
- A La Cena Crema Rocoto$8.33
14 oz
- A La Cena Crema De Aji$8.33
14 oz
- Atun Van Ecuador$3.92
Tuna solid pack in oil
- Maiz Morado Mazorca$15.89
54 oz
- Panela Brown Sugar Can$3.25
16 oz
- Artisanal Bowl Small$3.50
- Artisanal Bowl Large$5.00