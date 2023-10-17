Connors Steak and Seafood Ft Myers
Lunch Favorites
Hand breaded cold water cod, dill caper sauce, cole slaw garnish
4 oz mesquite grilled filet topped with pineapple chipotle salsa
Hand breaded fresh tenders, voodoo and honey mustard sauces
Walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, sweet red wine vinaigrette
Hand breaded popcorn shrimp tossed in spicy remoulade sauce, green onions
Chilled & sliced chicken, kalamata olive, wontons, onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette
Basil cream sauce, Boursin cheese, mushroom, green onion, tomato, garlic tossed with linguini noodles and topped with Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs
Half pound of mesquite grilled Angus beef topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms
Hand breaded chicken, fried and topped with marinara, provolone and parmesan, on a bed of linguini noodles
Mesquite grilled chicken breast topped with goat cheese & fennel peperonata topping and a sweet red wine reduction
Half pound mesquite grilled burger on a Brioche bun, topped with sautéed mushrooms, homemade Boursin cheese, and crispy tobacco onions
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and 1000 island dressing on toasted marble Rye
Shaved beef on a hoagie bun, topped with sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone
Mesquite grilled chicken with ham, bacon, cheddar, jack, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo on a toasted bun
Four jumbo grilled shrimp in a cilantro lime marinade served with aioli
4oz blue lump crab cake, aioli
Basil cream sauce, Boursin cheese, sautéed mushroom, green onion, tomato, and garlic tossed with linguini noodles
Grilled mahi mahi topped with pineapple chipotle salsa, voodoo sauce and cilantro
Pan sautéed chicken topped with our lemon wine sauce and sun dried tomato
Mesquite grilled top sirloin
5 ounce fillet, mesquite grilled and topped with peperonata topping
Hand carved slow roasted prime rib on a hoagie bun; served with au jus
Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, sautéed peppers, sautéed onions in a rich andouille cream sauce over cheese grits
Thinly sliced, mesquite grilled top sirloin, served with diced tomato, onions, crumbled blue cheese, romaine lettuce and homemade Caesar dressing
5 ounce mesquite grilled pork tenderloin, sliced, topped with a cherry demi glace, and served with an apple chutney garnish
Chilled & flaked smoked salmon atop romaine and iceberg lettuces, tomatoes, eggs, bacon, almonds, carrot and choice of dressing
Chilled & flaked smoked salmon atop romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, onions, parmesan and homemade Caesar dressing
Diced ahi tuna, pineapple chipotle salsa, fire roasted corn, avocado, sriracha aioli, sesame wontons
Appetizers
Hand-battered button mushrooms deep fried and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with creole mustard dipping sauce
Hand battered calamari, deep fried, topped with parmesan cheese and served with cocktail sauce
Sliced green tomatoes, cornmeal breaded and fried. Served with cheese grits, andouille cream sauce and parmesan cheese
Five jumbo shrimp, chilled and served with a zesty homemade cocktail sauce
Warm and creamy dip, crispy seafood crackers
Six deviled eggs with Italian truffle oil, fresh cilantro and brown sugar bacon
Hand breaded popcorn shrimp in spicy remoulade sauce topped with green onion
Salads / Soup
Chilled and sliced grilled chicken breast atop romaine and iceberg lettuces with kalamata olive, onion, red pepper, feta, and balsamic vinaigrette
Baby spinach leaves with walnuts, crumbled blue cheese and sweet red wine vinaigrette
Iceburg and romaine lettuce, almond, egg, bacon, tomato, carrot
Romaine lettuce, crouton, parmesan, eggless Caesar dressing served on the side
Baby iceburg, crumbled blue cheese, diced tomato, bacon, sweet red wine reduction, blue cheese dressing on the side
Signature lobster and crab bisque
Signature Cuts
14 oz, well marbled, heavily aged
14 oz, homemade espresso rub, red eye demi glaze
Center cut tenderloin, 6 oz $38.00 / 9 oz $44.00
Blue cheese butter, red wine reduction, 6 oz $41.00 / 9 oz $47.00
Homemade boursin, crispy tobacco onions, 6 oz $40.00 / 9 oz $46.00
10 oz, rich, flavorful, center cut
14 oz, "king of beef"
Slow cooked in our special ovens, aus jus
10 oz, sliced, cherry demi glace, apply chutney garnish
Four 3 oz chops, rosemary mint demi glaze
Seafood Specialties
Baked, lemon wine sauce on the side
Mesquite grilled, blue lump crab, asparagus, hollandaise
Mesquite grilled, fennel peperonata topping
Mesquite grilled, topped with chipotle tomato butter
Two 4 oz cakes, aioli
Mesquite grilled, 8 jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce
Sauteed shrimp, basil cream, homemade boursin, mushroom, green onion, tomato, garlic
Shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers, onion over cheese grits
Hand breaded cold water cod, coleslaw garnish, dill caper sauce (suggested side french fries)
10-12oz single tail, drawn butter
10-12oz each, drawn butter
Add one 4 oz cake
10-12 oz tail, drawn butter
Chicken Entrees
Hand breaded, marinara, provolone and parmesan, on a bed of linguini, broccoli
Grilled chicken, basil cream, homemade boursin, mushroom, green onion, tomato, garlic
Goat cheese and grilled peperonata topping, broccoli, fire roasted cream corn
Hand breaded fresh tenders, voodoo and honey mustard sauces, fries
Sauteed, lemon wine sauce, served over mashed potatoes, asiago creamed spinach
Sandwiches / Burgers
Hoagie bun, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone
Brioche bun, Swiss, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Brioche bun, sautéed mushrooms, homemade boursin, crispy tobacco onions, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles
Wheat bun, ham, bacon, cheddar and jack, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo
Marble rye, lean corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island
Sides
toppings on the side
Desserts
Warm pound cake, ice cream, fresh strawberry topping, whipped cream
Warm chocolate cake with coconut filling, ice cream
Topped with bourbon caramel sauce and Luxardo cherries
White and dark chocolate mousse between rich chocolate cake topped with chocolate ganache
Single large scoop
Kids
Fried popcorn shrimp
Three fried tenders, honey mustard
Four cheese pizza
Three grilled tenders, honey mustard
Two pieces of fried cod, ketchup
Mesquite grilled burger with American cheese
kids portion of our white cheddar mac 'n' cheese