Connors Steak and Seafood Huntsville
Lunch Favorites
Lunch Fish and Chips
Hand breaded cold water cod, dill caper sauce, cole slaw garnish
Grilled Rainbow Trout
4 oz mesquite grilled filet topped with pineapple chipotle salsa
Lunch Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded fresh tenders, voodoo and honey mustard sauces
Lunch Large Baby Spinach and Strawberry Salad
Walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, sweet red wine vinaigrette
Lunch Voodoo Shrimp
Hand breaded popcorn shrimp tossed in spicy remoulade sauce, green onions
Lunch Classic Swiss Burger
half pound, mesquite grilled burger ona a brioche bun; topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, and Applewood bacon
Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad
Chilled & sliced chicken, kalamata olive, wontons, onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette
Lunch Chicken Caesar Salad
Chilled & sliced chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan, homemade Caesar
Lunch Chicken Linguini
Basil cream sauce, Boursin cheese, mushroom, green onion, tomato, garlic tossed with linguini noodles and topped with Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs
Angus Chopped Steak
Half pound of mesquite grilled Angus beef topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms
Lunch Chicken Parmesan
Hand breaded chicken, fried and topped with marinara, provolone and parmesan, on a bed of linguini noodles
Lunch Grilled Chicken
Mesquite grilled chicken breast topped with goat cheese & fennel peperonata topping and a sweet red wine reduction
Lunch Boursin Burger
Half pound mesquite grilled burger on a Brioche bun, topped with sautéed mushrooms, homemade Boursin cheese, and crispy tobacco onions
Lunch Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and 1000 island dressing on toasted marble Rye
Lunch Philly Style Cheesesteak
Shaved beef on a hoagie bun, topped with sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone
Lunch Grilled Chicken Club
Mesquite grilled chicken with ham, bacon, cheddar, jack, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo on a toasted bun
Lunch Grilled Shrimp
Four jumbo grilled shrimp in a cilantro lime marinade served with aioli
Lunch Blue Lump Crab Cake
4oz blue lump crab cake, aioli
Lunch Shrimp Linguini
Basil cream sauce, Boursin cheese, sautéed mushroom, green onion, tomato, and garlic tossed with linguini noodles
Spicy Fish Tacos
Grilled mahi mahi topped with pineapple chipotle salsa, voodoo sauce and cilantro
Lunch Chicken Piccata
Pan sautéed chicken topped with our lemon wine sauce and sun dried tomato
7 ounce Sirloin
Mesquite grilled top sirloin
Lunch Grilled Salmon
5 ounce fillet, mesquite grilled and topped with peperonata topping
Prime Rib Sandwich
Hand carved slow roasted prime rib on a hoagie bun; served with au jus
Lunch Shrimp & Grits
Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, sautéed peppers, sautéed onions in a rich andouille cream sauce over cheese grits
Lunch Steak Caesar
Thinly sliced, mesquite grilled top sirloin, served with diced tomato, onions, crumbled blue cheese, romaine lettuce and homemade Caesar dressing
Lunch Fire Roasted Pork Tenderloin
5 ounce mesquite grilled pork tenderloin, sliced, topped with a cherry demi glace, and served with an apple chutney garnish
Chipotle Smoked Salmon House Salad
Chilled & flaked smoked salmon atop romaine and iceberg lettuces, tomatoes, eggs, bacon, almonds, carrot and choice of dressing
Chipotle Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad
Chilled & flaked smoked salmon atop romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, onions, parmesan and homemade Caesar dressing
Lunch Ahi Tuna Stack
Diced ahi tuna, pineapple chipotle salsa, fire roasted corn, avocado, sriracha aioli, sesame wontons
Appetizers
Ahi Tuna Stack
Diced ahi tuna, avocado, pineapple chipotle salsa, fire roasted corn, sriracha aioli, sesame wontons
Batter Fried Mushrooms
Hand-battered button mushrooms deep fried and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with creole mustard dipping sauce
Crispy Calamari
Hand battered calamari, deep fried, topped with parmesan cheese and served with cocktail sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
Sliced green tomatoes, cornmeal breaded and fried. Served with cheese grits, andouille cream sauce and parmesan cheese
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Five jumbo shrimp, chilled and served with a zesty homemade cocktail sauce
Lobster Dip
Warm and creamy dip, crispy seafood crackers
Truffle Deviled Eggs
Six deviled eggs with Italian truffle oil, fresh cilantro and brown sugar bacon
Voodoo Shrimp
Hand breaded popcorn shrimp in spicy remoulade sauce topped with green onion
Salads / Soup
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chilled & sliced grilled chicken atop romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan and homemade Caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chilled and sliced grilled chicken breast atop romaine and iceberg lettuces with kalamata olive, onion, red pepper, feta, and balsamic vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad
Chilled and flaked smoked salmon atop romaine lettuce with diced tomato, onion, and homemade Caesar dressing
Steak Caesar Salad
Thinly sliced mesquite grilled top sirloin atop romaine lettuce with diced tomato, onion, crumbled blue cheese and homemade Caesar dressing
Large Baby Spinach & Strawberry Salad
Baby spinach leaves with walnuts, crumbled blue cheese and sweet red wine vinaigrette
House Salad
Iceburg and romaine lettuce, almond, egg, bacon, tomato, carrot
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, crouton, parmesan, eggless Caesar dressing served on the side
Wedge Salad
Baby iceburg, crumbled blue cheese, diced tomato, bacon, sweet red wine reduction, blue cheese dressing on the side
Lobster Bisque
Signature lobster and crab bisque
Signature Cuts
Ribeye
14 oz, well marbled, heavily aged
Espresso Ribeye
14 oz, homemade espresso rub, red eye demi glaze
Filet Mignon
Center cut tenderloin, 6 oz $38.00 / 9 oz $44.00
Blue Cheese Filet
Blue cheese butter, red wine reduction, 6 oz $41.00 / 9 oz $47.00
Boursin Filet
Homemade boursin, crispy tobacco onions, 6 oz $40.00 / 9 oz $46.00
Sirloin
10 oz, rich, flavorful, center cut
New York Strip
14 oz, "king of beef"
Connors Prime Rib
Slow cooked in our special ovens, aus jus
Fire Roasted Pork Tenderloin
10 oz, sliced, cherry demi glace, apply chutney garnish
Austrailian Lamb Chops
Four 3 oz chops, rosemary mint demi glaze
Seafood Specialties
Parmesan Encrusted Alaskan Halibut
Baked, lemon wine sauce on the side
Chilean Sea Bass Oscar
Mesquite grilled, blue lump crab, asparagus, hollandaise
Atlantic Salmon
Mesquite grilled, fennel peperonata topping
Cajun Red Grouper
Mesquite grilled, topped with chipotle tomato butter
Blue Lump Crab Cakes
Two 4 oz cakes, aioli
Cilantro Lime Grilled Shrimp
Mesquite grilled, 8 jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce
Shrimp Linguini
Sauteed shrimp, basil cream, homemade boursin, mushroom, green onion, tomato, garlic
Shrimp and Grits
Shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers, onion over cheese grits
Fish & Chips
Hand breaded cold water cod, coleslaw garnish, dill caper sauce (suggested side french fries)
Cold Water Lobster Tail
10-12oz single tail, drawn butter
Cold Water Twin Lobster Tails
10-12oz each, drawn butter
Add a 4oz Blue Lump Crab Cake
Add one 4 oz cake
Add a Tail $
10-12 oz tail, drawn butter
Chicken Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Hand breaded, marinara, provolone and parmesan, on a bed of linguini, broccoli
Chicken Linguini
Grilled chicken, basil cream, homemade boursin, mushroom, green onion, tomato, garlic
Grilled Chicken
Goat cheese and grilled peperonata topping, broccoli, fire roasted cream corn
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded fresh tenders, voodoo and honey mustard sauces, fries
Chicken Piccata
Sauteed, lemon wine sauce, served over mashed potatoes, asiago creamed spinach
Sandwiches / Burgers
Philly Style Cheesesteak
Hoagie bun, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone
Swiss Burger
Brioche bun, Swiss, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Boursin Burger
Brioche bun, sautéed mushrooms, homemade boursin, crispy tobacco onions, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles
Grilled Chicken Club
Wheat bun, ham, bacon, cheddar and jack, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo
Reuben
Marble rye, lean corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island
Sides
Grilled Asparagus
Baked Potato
toppings on the side
Steamed Broccoli
Brussels Sprouts
Cheese Grits
Coleslaw
Pearl Cous Cous
Fire Roasted Cream Corn
Asiago Creamed Spinach
French Fries
White Cheddar Mac 'n' Cheese
Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes
Truffled Deviled Eggs (3)
Sweet Potato Fries
Desserts
Strawberry Shortcake
Warm pound cake, ice cream, fresh strawberry topping, whipped cream
German Chocolate Upside Down Cake
Warm chocolate cake with coconut filling, ice cream
New York Style Cheesecake
Topped with bourbon caramel sauce and Luxardo cherries
Chocolate Mousse Cake
White and dark chocolate mousse between rich chocolate cake topped with chocolate ganache
1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Single large scoop
Kids
Kids Popcorn Shrimp
Fried popcorn shrimp
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
Three fried tenders, honey mustard
Kids Four Cheese Pizza
Four cheese pizza
Kid Grilled Chicken Tenders
Three grilled tenders, honey mustard
Kids Crispy Fish
Two pieces of fried cod, ketchup
Kids Cheese Burger
Mesquite grilled burger with American cheese
Kids Mac 'n' Cheese
kids portion of our white cheddar mac 'n' cheese