Apps

Ahi Tuna Stack

$18.00

Avocado, chipotle pineapple salsa, fire roasted corn, sriracha aioli, sesame wontons

Batter Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Hand-battered button mushrooms deep fried and topped with parmesan cheese

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Hand battered calamari, deep fried, topped with parmesan cheese and served with cocktail sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Cheese grits, andouille cream sauce, parmesan cheese

Jumbo Cocktail

$15.00

Five jumbo shrimp, zesty homemade cocktail sauce.

Lobster Dip

$17.00

Warm and creamy dip, crispy seafood crackers

Truffle Deviled Eggs

$15.00

Italian truffle oil, fresh cilantro, brown sugar bacon

Voodoo Shrimp

$14.00

Hand breaded popcorn shrimp in spicy remoulade sauce, green onion

Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Chilled & sliced, croutons, parmesan

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chilled and sliced breast, kalamata olive, onion, red pepper, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad

$18.00

Chilled, flaked salmon, diced tomato, onion, parsley

Steak Caesar Salad

$20.00

Thinly sliced sirloin, diced tomato, onion, crumbled blue cheese

Lg Baby Spinach & Strawberry

$15.00

Walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, sweet wine vinaigrette

House Salad

$7.00

Iceburg and romaine lettuce, almond, egg, bacon, tomato, carrot

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, crouton, parmesan, eggless Caesar dressing served on the side

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Baby iceburg, crumbled blue cheese, diced tomato, bacon, sweet red wine reduction, blue cheese dressing on the side

Signature Cuts

Ribeye

$41.00

14 oz, well marbled, heavily aged

Espresso Ribeye

$44.00

14 oz, homemade espresso rub, red eye demi glaze

Sirloin

$32.00

10 oz, rich, flavorful, center cut

New York Strip

$40.00

14 oz, "king of beef"

Connors Prime Rib

$37.00

Slow cooked in our special ovens, aus jus

Fire Roasted Pork Tenderloin

$29.00

10 oz, sliced, cherry demi glace, apply chutney garnish

Austrailian Lamb Chops

$46.00

Four 3 oz chops, rosemary mint demi glaze

Filet Mignon

$38.00+

Center cut tenderloin, 6 oz $38.00 / 9 oz $44.00

Seafood Specialties

Parmesan Encrusted Alaskan Halibut

$35.00

Baked, lemon wine sauce on the side

Chilean Sea Bass Oscar

$43.00

Mesquite grilled, blue lump crab, asparagus, hollandaise

Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Mesquite grilled, fennel peperonata topping

Cajun Red Grouper

$33.00

Mesquite grilled, topped with chipotle tomato butter

Blue Lump Crab Cakes

$32.00

Two 4 oz cakes, aioli

Cilantro Lime Grilled Shrimp

$27.00

Mesquite grilled, 8 jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce

Shrimp Linguini

$24.00

Sauteed shrimp, basil cream, homemade boursin, mushroom, green onion, tomato, garlic

Shrimp and Grits

$24.00

Shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers, onion over cheese grits

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Hand breaded cold water cod, coleslaw garnish, dill caper sauce (suggested side french fries)

Cold Water Lobster Tail

$49.00

10-12oz single tail, drawn butter

Cold Water Twin Lobster Tails

$87.00

10-12oz each, drawn butter

Add a 4oz Blue Lump Crab Cake

$15.00

Add one 4 oz cake

Add a Tail $

$45.00

10-12 oz tail, drawn butter

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Hand breaded, marinara, provolone and parmesan, on a bed of linguini, broccoli

Chicken Linguini

$21.00

Grilled chicken, basil cream, homemade boursin, mushroom, green onion, tomato, garlic

Grilled Chicken

$21.00

Goat cheese and grilled peperonata topping, broccoli, fire roasted cream corn

Chicken Tenders

$20.00

Hand breaded fresh tenders, voodoo and honey mustard sauces, fries

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Sauteed, lemon wine sauce, served over mashed potatoes, asiago creamed spinach

Sands Burgers

Philly Style Cheesesteak

$19.00

Hoagie bun, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone

Swiss Burger

$18.00

Brioche bun, Swiss, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Boursin Burger

$19.00

Brioche bun, sautéed mushrooms, homemade boursin, crispy tobacco onions, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles

Grilled Chicken Club

$19.00

Wheat bun, ham, bacon, cheddar and jack, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo

Reuben

$18.00

Marble rye, lean corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$11.00

Warm pound cake, ice cream, fresh strawberry topping, whipped cream

German Chocolate Upside Down Cake

$10.00

Warm chocolate cake with coconut filling, ice cream

New York Style Cheesecake

$11.00

Topped with bourbon caramel sauce and Luxardo cherries

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.00

White and dark chocolate mousse between rich chocolate cake topped with chocolate ganache

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Single large scoop

KIDS

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Fried popcorn shrimp

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Three fried tenders, honey mustard

Kids Four Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Four cheese pizza

Kid Grilled Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Three grilled tenders, honey mustard

Kids Crispy Fish

$7.00

Two pieces of fried cod, ketchup

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Mesquite grilled burger with American cheese

Kids Mac 'n' Cheese

$6.00

kids portion of our white cheddar mac 'n' cheese

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00
Baked Potato

$5.00

toppings on the side

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00
Brussels Sprouts

$5.00
Cheese Grits

$5.00
Coleslaw

$5.00
Pearl Cous Cous

$5.00
Fire Roasted Cream Corn

$5.00
Asiago Creamed Spinach

$5.00
French Fries

$5.00
Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00
White Cheddar Mac 'n' Cheese

$5.00
Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes

$5.00
Truffled Deviled Eggs (3)

$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Mr. Pibb

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Unsweet Tea

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.75