Conrad's Seafood Restaurant - Abingdon 3414 Merchant Boulevard
Food Menu
STARTERS
BOURBON STREET BRUSSELS SPROUTS
Andouille sausage, shallots, radicchio, garlic, Sambuca seafood cream
BURNT TIPS MAC & CHEESE
Brisket tips, onion, garlic, horseradish, cheddar, noodles
BURRATA
Honey crisp apples, prosciutto, arugula, EVOO,
CHICKEN BITES
CHICKEN TINGA NACHOS
Chicken tinga, pico, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro lime cream
CRAB BALLS
Beer-battered crab balls, Sriracha aioli
CRAB FRIES
Crab meat, cream of crab, pancetta, cheddar cheese, fries
CRAB PRETZEL DIP
Crab dip, pretzels, cheddar cheese
DEVILED EGGS
Chef's choice of fresh toppings
FRIED CALAMARI
Italiano or Boom-Boom
FRIED GOAT CHEESE CROQUETTES
Panko breaded & fried, pickled onions, arugula, toasted almonds, honey
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
Buttermilk fried tomatoes, jumbo lump crab meat, provolone & Swiss cheese, seafood scampi sauce
MUSSELS
White Wine or Fra Diavolo, crostini
SEARED SCALLOPS
Warm roasted corn pico, citrus beurre blanc, bruleed grapefruit
SHRIMP CHILI BREAD BOWL
Gulf shrimp, chorizo, roasted tomatoes, toasted bread bowl
WINGS
Choose Buffalo, Chesapeake, Texas Dry Rub, Thai Chili
SALADS
STRAWBERRY SALAD
Crispy bacon, lightly fried goat cheese croquettes, red onion, cucumber, mixed greens, strawberry vinaigrette
SOUP & SALAD COMBO
Half Conrad or Caesar Salad with choice of Soup
SMALL CONRADS SALAD
SMALL CAESAR SALAD
HEIRLOOM TOMATO
Heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, radicchio, arugula, Dijon vinaigrette
GREEN GODDESS WEDGE
Baby iceberg, cucumber, avocado, red onion, bacon, hard boiled egg, radish sprouts, feta, Green Goddess dressing
CONRAD'S SALAD
Mixed greens, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, radicchio, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
SOUPS
ADD-ONS
SANDWICHES
ADMIRAL
5 oz. jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
ANCHOR
8 oz. hand-pressed beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
BALTIMORE CLIPPER
Fried jumbo lump crab cake, shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, white toast
DECKHAND
Buttermilk fried chicken, bruleed honey mustard, dill pickles, lettuce, onion, ciabatta
FISHERMAN'S CATCH
GULF STREAM
Grilled red snapper, apple & fennel slaw, peach BBQ, arugula, toasted ciabatta
GUNNER
Blackened mahi filet, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, toasted baguette, remoulade
MAINSAIL
Blackened salmon, slaw, 1000 Island dressing, Swiss cheese, marbled rye
MESS HALL
ROUTE 40
Slow roasted Baltimore brisket, red onion, tiger sauce, toasted brioche
SHRIMPER
Shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
SKIPJACK
Buttermilk fried soft shell, mixed greens, avocado, pickled onions, cucumber, radish sprouts, remoulade, flour wrap
SOFT SHELL SANDWICH
TACOS
SHRIMP TACO
Gulf shrimp, roasted corn pico, shredded lettuce, Cojita, Sriracha aioli, Tajin
FISH TACO
Fresh catch, roasted corn pico, shredded lettuce, Cojita, Sriracha aioli, Tajin
BIRRIA (CHICKEN)
Chicken Tinga, au jus, queso fresco, onion, cilantro, lime
BIRRIA (SHORT RIB)
Short rib, au jus, queso fresco, onion, cilantro, lime
MAIN ENTREE
BOURBON STREET LINGUINE
Andouille sausage, blackened chicken, Gulf shrimp, roasted tomatoes, garlic, shallots, vodka sauce
CAJUN SHRIMP BOWL
Blackened Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, crawfish, roasted corn pico, rice
CAPTAIN'S PLATTER
5 oz. crab cake, scallops, Gulf shrimp, fries, asparagus, seafood cream
CHICKEN AL PASTOR
Seared chicken breast, smoked chipotle & pineapple marinade, Southwestern black beans, rice, Cojita, corn tortillas
CRAB AND SPINACH SURF AND TURF
8 oz. roasted sirloin filet, creamy jumbo lump spinach, crispy potato bird's nest, demi-glaze
CRAB CAKE SINGLE
5 oz. jumbo lump, fries, slaw
CRAB CAKE DOUBLE
5 oz. jumbo lump, fries, slaw
CRAB FLUFF SINGLE
Beer-battered jumbo lump crab cake, fries, slaw
CRAB FLUFF DOUBLE
Beer-battered jumbo lump crab cake, fries, slaw
FISH AND CHIPS
Beer-battered cod, fries, slaw
FRESH CATCH
Choice of fish, preparation, and 2 sides
FRIED HARD CRAB
Large hard crab, 5 oz. crab cake, beer-battered and fried, fries, slaw
FRIED SHRIMP
Beer-battered Gulf shrimp, fries, slaw
GRILLED BRONZINO
Whole, head-on fish, roasted asparagus, hasselback potatoes, chipotle lime butter
GULF SNAPPER
Pan crispy red snapper, Bourbon street Brussels sprouts, Sambuca cream sauce
HONEY ALMOND SALMON
Asparagus, hasselback potatoes, citrus beurre blanc
SEAFOOD BOLOGNESE
Gulf shrimp, PEI mussels, scallops, roasted tomato seafood ragu, shells
SIRLOIN FILET
8 oz. sirloin filet, hasselback potatoes, asparagus demi-glaze
SOFT SHELL SINGLE
Buttermilk fried with cornmeal crust, fries, slaw
SOFT SHEL DOUBLE
Buttermilk fried with cornmeal crust, fries, slaw
STUFFED SHRIMP
Gulf shrimp, crab imperial, asparagus, hasselback potatoes
TEXAS BBQ BRISKET
Texas dry-rubbed, slow-cooked brisket, Southwestern black beans, French fries
SIDES
CRABS
START CRABS
PAPER
BUTTER UPCHARGE
C/O X-LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ
C/O LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ
C/O MEDIUM FEMALES 1/2 DZ
C/O SMALL FEMALES 1/2 DZ
X-LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ
LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ
MEDIUM FEMALES 1/2 DZ
SMALL FEMALES 1/2 DZ
LIGHT CRABS 1/2 DZ
DZ EARS OF CORN
EARS OF CORN 1/2 DZ
EAR OF CORN
C/O JUMBOS 1/2 DZ
C/O X-LARGE 1/2 DZ
C/O LARGE 1/2 DZ
C/O MEDIUMS 1/2 DZ
C/O SMALLS 1/2 DZ
JUMBOS 1/2 DZ
X-LARGE 1/2 DZ
LARGE 1/2 DZ
MEDIUMS 1/2 DZ
SMALLS 1/2 DZ
$2 SMALLS 1/2 DZ
$5 MEDIUMS 1/2 DZ
$7 LARGES 1/2 DZ
$9 X-LARGE 1/2 DZ
RAW BAR
STEAMED SHRIMP (1/2 LB.)
STEAMED SHRIMP (1 LB.)
STEAMED MUSSELS
STEAMED LITTLENECK CLAMS
SNOW CRAB CLUSTERS 1 LB.
CRAWFISH STEAMER
1 lb. crawfish, andouille sausage, potatoes, onions, corn
CHESAPEAKE STEAMER
Gulf shrimp, PEI mussels, blue crab cluster, potatoes, carrots, onions, corn
KIDS
PARTY PLATTERS
VEGGIE PLATTER
Assortment of fresh vegetables served with ranch dressing
SHRIMP SALAD SLIDERS
Brioche slider buns, lettuce, tomato (24 sliders)
PLAIN DEVILED EGG PLATTER
30 deviled eggs
PICK THREE
Pick any THREE of the following to customize your platter 24 Wings (Buffalo or Chesapeake) 2 lbs. Ex-Large Steamed Shrimp 2 lbs. Crab Dip (served with french bread) 24 Deviled Eggs topped with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat 24 Chicken Quesadilla Slices 64 oz. Maryland Crab Soup 3 lbs. Macaroni & Cheese
CRAB DIP PLATTER
3lbs of our delicious crab dip served with french bread, carrots & celery
CRAB DEVILED EGG PLATTER
30 deviled eggs topped with MD jumbo lump crabmeat
CRAB BALL PLATTER
Choose them broiled or fried - served with homemade cocktail and tarter sauce & lemon Jumbo Lump (1.25oz ea.) - 25
CHICKEN SALAD SLIDERS
Brioche slider buns, lettuce, tomato (24 sliders)
CHARCUTERIS
Prosciutto, salami, mortadella, goat cheese, mozzarella, bacon jam, grain mustard, olives, fruit, baguette
BURGER SLIDER
Brioche slider buns, lettuce, tomato (24 sliders)
60 BONELESS BITES
60 homemade boneless chicken bites served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce
48 WING
Jumbo party wings, choose Buffalo, Chesapeake, or Seasonal Option, served with celery and bleu cheese
4 LB. SHRIMP COCKTAIL
XL Shrimp, peeled and deveined - served with homemade cocktail sauce & lemon 4lb Platter - (84-100 shrimp)
3 LB. MAC & CHEESE
Homemade Mac & Cheese, comfort food at it's finest! 1/2 pan
3 LB. CRAB MAC & CHEESE
Homemade Mac & Cheese, comfort food at it's finest! 1/2 pan with MD crab meat
24 WINGS
Jumbo party wings, choose Buffalo, Chesapeake, or Seasonal Option, served with celery and bleu cheese
2 LB. SHRIMP COCKTAIL
XL Shrimp, peeled and deveined - served with homemade cocktail sauce & lemon 2lb Platter (42-50 shrimp)
15 CRAB CAKE SLIDERS
Brioche slider buns, pickles, remoulade sauce 15 sliders per platter