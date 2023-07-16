PICK THREE

$119.00

Pick any THREE of the following to customize your platter 24 Wings (Buffalo or Chesapeake) 2 lbs. Ex-Large Steamed Shrimp 2 lbs. Crab Dip (served with french bread) 24 Deviled Eggs topped with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat 24 Chicken Quesadilla Slices 64 oz. Maryland Crab Soup 3 lbs. Macaroni & Cheese