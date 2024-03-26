Conrad's Seafood Restaurant- Perry Hall 9629 Belair Road
Food Menu
STARTERS
- AVOCADO POKE$17.00
raw tuna, cucumber, red onion, cabbage, seaweed, poke sauce, boom boom mayo
- BIRRIA PIZZA$15.00
Slow-cooked short rib, onion, cilantro, lime, queso fresco, flour tortilla, birria au jus
- CHESAPEAKE OYSTERS$16.00
6 Baked oysters topped with crab meat, seafood cream, provolone cheese
- CRAB BALLS$20.00
Beer-battered crab balls, Sriracha aioli
- CRAB FRIES$15.00
Crab meat, cream of crab, pancetta, cheddar cheese, fries
- CRAB PRETZEL DIP$15.00
Crab dip, pretzels, cheddar cheese
- DEVILED EGGS$9.00
Chef's choice of fresh toppings
- FRIED CALAMARI$18.00
Italiano or Boom-Boom
- MUSSELS$15.00
White Wine or Fra Diavolo, crostini
- OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER$15.00
6 Baked oysters topped with spinach, bacon, shallots, provolone cheese
- PAD THAI SPROUTS$12.00
- SCALLOP AND MUSHROOM MARSALA$19.00
Pan-seared scallops, fried shitake mushrooms, leeks, garlic, mushroom cream broth, EVOO
- WINGS$15.00
Choose Buffalo, Chesapeake, Texas Dry Rub, Thai Chili
- CHICKEN TINGA NACHOS$15.00
RAW BAR
- 1/2 DZ LOCALS$9.00
- 1/2 DZ RASBERRY POINTS$19.50
- 1/2 DZ SAMPLER - PREMIUM$19.00
- 1/2 DZ STANDISH SHORES$19.50Out of stock
- 1/2 DZ. WELLFLEETS$18.00Out of stock
- CHESAPEAKE STEAMER$29.00
Gulf shrimp, PEI mussels, blue crab cluster, potatoes, carrots, onions, corn
- RAW LITTLENECK CLAMS$14.00
- SNOW CRAB CLUSTERS 1 LB.$36.00
- STEAMED LITTLENECK CLAMS$14.00
- STEAMED MUSSELS$12.00
- 1 LB STEAMED SHRIMP$28.00
- 1/2 LB STEAMED SHRIMP$15.00
SALADS
- CAESAR SALAD$10.00
Romaine, radicchio, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
- CONRAD'S SALAD$12.00
Mixed greens, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette
- SMALL CAESAR SALAD$5.00
- SMALL CONRADS SALAD$6.00
- SOUP & SALAD COMBO$13.00
Half Conrad or Caesar Salad with choice of Soup
- SIRLOIN STEAK SALAD$19.00
Medium rare flank steak, reed onion, apple, gorgonzola, cucumber, radish sprouts, mixed greens, white balsamic
SOUPS
SANDWICHES
- ADMIRAL$22.00
5 oz. jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
- BALTIMORE CLIPPER$28.00
Fried jumbo lump crab cake, shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, white toast
- CODFATHER$14.00
Cornmeal crusted cod, cabbage slaw, melted Gouda, mafia mustard, toasted rye bread
- DECKHAND$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, bruleed honey mustard, dill pickles, lettuce, onion, ciabatta
- DOUBLE DECK$15.00
Two 4oz smashed beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, dill pickles, 1000 island, brioche
- FISHERMAN'S CATCH$11.00
- FRIED OYSTER SANDWICH$19.00
- MAINSAIL$17.00
Blackened salmon, slaw, 1000 Island dressing, Swiss cheese, marbled rye
- RANCHER$13.00
Fried chicken salad, shredded lettuce, dill pickles, crispy bacon, flour tortilla wrap
- SHRIMPER$15.00
Shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
- STOWAWAY$19.00
Fresh fried local oysters, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, pickled onions, remoulade, flour wrap
MAIN ENTREE
- BOURBON STREET CHICKEN$21.00
- BUILD YOUR OWN PASTA$16.00
- CAPE SHORE MAHI$32.00
Pan seared mahi, potato hash, spinach, lobster claw meat, lobster bisque
- CAPTAIN'S PLATTER$39.00
5 oz. crab cake, scallops, Gulf shrimp, fries, asparagus, seafood cream
- CRAB CAKE DOUBLE$43.00
5 oz. jumbo lump, fries, slaw
- CRAB CAKE ONLY$20.00
- CRAB CAKE SINGLE$27.00
5 oz. jumbo lump, fries, slaw
- CRAB FLUFF DOUBLE$43.00
Beer-battered jumbo lump crab cake, fries, slaw
- CRAB FLUFF SINGLE$27.00
Beer-battered jumbo lump crab cake, fries, slaw
- CREAMY TUSCAN CHICKEN$21.00
- FISH AND CHIPS$19.00
Beer-battered cod, fries, slaw
- FRESH CATCH
Choice of fish, preparation, and 2 sides
- FRIED HARD CRAB$29.00
Large hard crab, 5 oz. crab cake, beer-battered and fried, fries, slaw
- FRIED OYSTER ENTREE$27.00
- FRIED SHRIMP$25.00
Beer-battered Gulf shrimp, fries, slaw
- HONEY BUTTER SHRIMP & GRITS$25.00
Honey butter poached shrimp, sage, chili flakes, smoked gouda grits, crispy bacon
- LAND AND SEA$39.00
Grilled strip sirloin, jumbo Gulf shrimp, asparagus, potato hash, seafood cream sauce
- SALMON AL' ORANGE$25.00
Pan roasted salmon, red onion, oranges, mild chili sauce, toasted almond, green beans, jasmine rice
- SIRLOIN STRIP$29.00
- STUFFED SHRIMP$39.00
Gulf shrimp, crab imperial, asparagus, hasselback potatoes
- TUNA AU POIRVE$24.00
Cracked pepper crusted rare tuna, shitake mushrooms, leeks, potato hash, creamy sherry sauce