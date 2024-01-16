Skip to Main content
Contento 2280 s w temple
Pickup
ASAP
from
2280 s w temple
0
Your order
Contento 2280 s w temple
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
2280 s w temple, South Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Drinks
Breakfast
Lunch + Dinner
Drinks
Coffee
Mocha
$6.00
Horchata Latte
$6.00
Iced Latte
$5.25
Hot Latte
$5.25
Cappuccino
$4.50
Flat White
$4.50
Cortado
$4.25
Iced Americano
$4.95
Hot Americano
$4.95
Matcha
$6.00
Chai
$6.00
Espresso
$1.50
Vanilla Bean
$6.00
Non-Alcoholic
OJ
$6.00
Horchata
$4.25
Kombucha
$5.00
Topo Chico
$5.00
Coconut Water
$5.00
Coke
$5.50
Beer
Pacifico Clara
$6.00
Templin Pineapple Berliner Weisse
$10.00
Modelo Negra
$8.00
Templin Ferda
$10.00
Saltfire 10 Ton Truck IPA
$10.00
Cocktails
Margarita
$12.00
Jefe Slip
Mexican Lager + Lunazul
$15.00
Liquor
Tequila
$7.00
Whiskey
$7.00
Bourbon
$7.00
Rum
$7.00
Wine
Azul Y Garanza Tempranillo Red
$9.00
Mision White
$12.00
Nanit White
$10.00
Corkage Fee
$15.00
Breakfast
Main
Chilaquiles
$16.00
Huevos Rancheros
$18.00
Huevos a la Mexicana
$18.00
Omeletes
Tacos Combo
Solo Taco
Sides
Egg
$2.00
Steak
$5.00
Bacon
$3.50
Chorizo
$5.00
Veggies
$4.00
Avocado
$4.00
Potatoes
$4.00
Tortillas
$1.50
Lunch + Dinner
Apps
Salsa + Chips
$7.50
Guac + Chips
$14.00
Main
Contento Bowl
Nachos
Fajitas
Enchiladas
Tacos Combo
Solo Taco
Sides
Egg
$2.00
Steak
$5.00
Bacon
$3.50
Chorizo
$5.00
Chicken
$5.00
Salmon
$5.00
Shrimp
$5.00
Veggies
$4.00
Avocado
$4.00
Potatoes
$4.00
Tortilla
$1.50
Rice
$3.50
Black Beans
$3.50
Contento 2280 s w temple Location and Ordering Hours
(801) 455-1959
2280 s w temple, South Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Open now
• Closes at 7PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement