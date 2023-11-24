Convo Restaurant and Lounge
Small Talk
- Steak Kabobs$18.00
Flash fried and tossed in our scotch bonnet buffalo sauce, topped with pineapple salsa
- Cajun Crab Dip$14.00
Crawfish tails baked in 3 cheese dip and green onions served with wontons
- South Asian Egg Rolls$14.00
Chicken fried rice filled wrap fried and served with Convo pink sauce
- Convo Wings$12.00
Hot, Lemon Pepper, Jerk BBQ, Mango Habenaro, Ranch
- Fried Seafood Devil Eggs$10.00
Keep the Convo Clean
Main Topic
- Stuffed Salmon$26.00
Stuffed with crab topped with shrimp and served with Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus.
- The Georgia Grown$22.00
Honey hot lemon pepper 1/4 chicken served with Mac & Cheese and Collard Greens.
- Bayou Pasta$24.00
Papparadelle noodles tossed ina cream truffled voka sauce, Andouille sausage, chicken and shrimp.
- Herb Marinated Lamb Chops$32.00
Herb Marinated Lamb Chops served with yellow Rice Pilaf and Brussel Sprouts with a side of chimichurri sauce.
- The Talk of the Town Burger$16.00
White American cheese, pickles, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and convo sauce.
Side Convo
