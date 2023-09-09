Popular Items

French Fries

$5.00
The Breakfast Bird Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Bacon, american cheese, sunny side up egg, maple glaze, brioche bun

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

freshly house baked chocolate chip cookie

Main Menu

Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Gochujang honey glaze, spicy sambal aioli, kimchee slaw, pickles, brioche bun

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

House made chili oil, cabbage slaw, pickles, mayo, brioche bun

The Mac Daddy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Mac & cheese, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Hot Southern Sweetie Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Mike’s hot honey, pickles, calabrian chili aioli, house biscuit

Spicy Italian Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Calabrian chili aioli, pickles, brioche bun

The All-American Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun, choice of ranch, mayo, or honey mustard

The Breakfast Bird Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Bacon, american cheese, sunny side up egg, maple glaze, brioche bun

Tenders

2 Jumbo Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast. Served with french fries & choice of house made sauces

3 Jumbo Tenders & Fries

$11.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast. Served with french fries & choice of house made sauces

4 Jumbo Tenders & Fries

$13.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast. Served with french fries & choice of house made sauces

Sides

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$10.00Out of stock

crispy hand-breaded chicken bites tossed in house made buffalo sauce

House Made Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

House made buttermilk biscuit, served with honey butter

Mac & Cheese

$7.00
French Fries

$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

freshly house baked chocolate chip cookie

House Made Sauces

Crispy Chicken Salads

Bacon & Avocado Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomato, radish, choice of ranch or honey mustard

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, house caesar

Chinese Chicken Salad

$12.00

Shaved cabbage, jicama, sweet peppers, shredded carrot, cashews, oranges, house asian vinaigrette

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

$4.00Out of stock
Dr. Pepper

$4.00Out of stock
Topo Chico

$5.00
Bottled Water

$3.00