CooCoo's Nest
Main Menu
Crispy Chicken Sandwiches
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
Gochujang honey glaze, spicy sambal aioli, kimchee slaw, pickles, brioche bun
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
House made chili oil, cabbage slaw, pickles, mayo, brioche bun
The Mac Daddy Chicken Sandwich
Mac & cheese, garlic aioli, brioche bun
Hot Southern Sweetie Chicken Sandwich
Mike’s hot honey, pickles, calabrian chili aioli, house biscuit
Spicy Italian Chicken Sandwich
Calabrian chili aioli, pickles, brioche bun
The All-American Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun, choice of ranch, mayo, or honey mustard
The Breakfast Bird Chicken Sandwich
Bacon, american cheese, sunny side up egg, maple glaze, brioche bun
Tenders
2 Jumbo Tenders & Fries
Hand-breaded chicken breast. Served with french fries & choice of house made sauces
3 Jumbo Tenders & Fries
Hand-breaded chicken breast. Served with french fries & choice of house made sauces
4 Jumbo Tenders & Fries
Hand-breaded chicken breast. Served with french fries & choice of house made sauces
Sides
Boneless Buffalo Wings
crispy hand-breaded chicken bites tossed in house made buffalo sauce
House Made Buttermilk Biscuit
House made buttermilk biscuit, served with honey butter
Mac & Cheese
French Fries
Chocolate Chip Cookie
freshly house baked chocolate chip cookie
House Made Sauces
Crispy Chicken Salads
Bacon & Avocado Salad
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomato, radish, choice of ranch or honey mustard
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, house caesar
Chinese Chicken Salad
Shaved cabbage, jicama, sweet peppers, shredded carrot, cashews, oranges, house asian vinaigrette