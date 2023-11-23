Cool Beans Sandwich and Coffee Co. 14 South Main Street
Food
Breakfast
- OG Sandwich$5.00
2 fried eggs, cheese, choice of bread. Add meat ($)
- The Scott$5.00
2 fried eggs and bacon on toasted and buttered croissant.
- The Larry$6.00
2 sausage patties, 2 fried eggs, american cheese, bacon.
- Super Smash Broger$15.00
- Breakfast Carnitas$9.00
- The Boo$9.00
2 Hash browns, 2 fried eggs, american cheese. Add meat ($)
- Monte Cristo$10.00
2 eggs, american cheese, pit ham, sandwiched between 2 slices of french toast.
- Meat Tornado$13.00
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, sausage, pit ham, pit turkey. Add extra cheese ($)
- French Toast$7.00
- Breakfast Cup$6.00
- Sides
- Shrimp & Grits$14.00
Cheesy and creamy polenta grits, sautéed garlic butter shrimp, toped with house made pico de gallo.
Lunch
Chef Special
Drinks
Coffee
- Drip Coffee$1.89+
- Espresso$2.60+
Dark roast espresso beans.
- Iced Coffee$2.50+
Think traditional drip coffee, but on ice.
- Cold Brew$3.50+
- Latte$3.50+
espresso with milk. Small has 2 shots, large has 3.
- Chai Latte$4.00+
Sweet and creamy latte with a mix of spices. make it dirty for ($)
- Cappuccino$3.50+
Espresso with steamed milk and foam. Small has 2 shits, large has 3.
- Americano$3.00+
Espresso with hot water
- Red eye$3.50+
Drip coffee with espresso. Small gets 1 shot, large gets 2
- Cool Beans Macchiato$3.50+
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
Monin dark chocolate with steamed whole milk.