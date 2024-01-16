Cool Cat Cafe Kihei 1819 South Kihei Road
Main Menu
Starters
- Basket of French Fries
A basket of thin cut fries, topped with our season salt$7.50
- Basket of Onion Rings
Delicious, crispy tantalizers!$9.50
- Frings
1/2 fries & 1/2 onion rings$8.50
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Comes topped with sea salt and a side of aioli. Aioli contains bacon$9.50
- Mozzarella Sticks
With fresh basil marinara$12.00
- Combo Plate
Chicken strips, onion rings & fries$15.00
- Chicken Strips
With ranch or BBQ Sauce$15.00
- Krackin Calamari$13.00
- Hula Sticks
Tender chicken, pineapple, in a sweet Hawaiian sauce$14.50
- Avocado Wedges
Deep fried panko crusted avocado slices. Served with ranch$12.00
- Rib Plate
Our baby backs char-broiled in house BBQ sauce$17.50
- Loaded Baked Potato
Butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, scallions$9.50
- Baked Potato$7.50
- Chili Fries
Our fries covered in chili, cheese and onion$11.00
- Chili & Rice
Homemade chili over white rice with cheese and onion$10.00
- Chili Cup$6.00
- Bowl of Chili
Topped with cheese and onion$9.00
- Homemade Pineapple Cole Slaw$4.00
- 2 Scoops Rice$3.00
- 1 Scoop Rice$2.00
- Garlic Bread$6.00
- Side Veggies$7.50
- Add Fries$3.00
- Add Rings$4.00
- Add Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Cool Cat Burgers
- Ali'i
This traditional patty-melt is grilled on rye bread with American cheese, dressed with grilled onions and thousand island dressing$15.50
- Blue Suede Shoes
A juicy burger with bacon, blue cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and sweet Maui onion$17.50
- Bogy Burger
Our delicious burger topped with bacon and cheese. Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing$16.00
- Leader
Our burger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing$13.50
- Cheese Leader
Our burger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing$14.50
- Don Ho
Our famous burger topped with pineapple, bacon, and melted Jack cheese. Smothered with our homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce$15.50
- The Duke
Our burger with two delicious strips of bacon, melted American cheese, and golden onion rings, all covered in our special BBQ sauce$16.50
- Frisco
A burger on grilled sourdough with your choice of melted Jack, Swiss, Cheddar, pepper Jack or American cheese. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. Grilled onions on request$15.50
- Jailhouse Rock
Juicy burger with sautéed mushrooms and Jack cheese on a French roll, dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing. Grilled onions on request$17.50
- Luna
This fabulous burger is dressed with avocado, bacon, melted Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing$17.50
- Marilyn Burger
Our burger with melted Jack cheese and a mild green Ortega chili pepper. Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing$15.50
- Burger Of the Month
Monthly special$18.00
- Sh-boom
This burger is served open-faced on grilled sourdough, smothered with our mouth-watering, spicy homemade chili, four kinds of cheese and sweet Maui onions. Messy and spicy$17.00
- La Bamba Burger
This incredible edible burger comes smothered with our mouth-watering spicy homemade chili, topped with cheddar & Jack cheese and sweet Maui onions. It's a hot one$16.00
- Big Bopper
Two burger patties dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing$18.50
- Big Bopper with Cheese
Two burger patties dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing$20.50
- Bonanza
Three burger patties on a French roll with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing. With cheese, add 3$23.50
- Bonanza with Cheese
Three burger patties on a French roll with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing. With cheese, add 3$26.50
- Burger Patty$7.00
Salads
- Add Salad
Dinner salad$4.00
- All Shook Up
Sliced turkey breast, bacon and avocado piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed Kula greens, with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses$19.00
- Beyond the Sea
Two scoops of tuna salad piled atop a serving of fresh mixed Kula greens with tomatoes; cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses$15.00
- Blue Hawaii
Fresh fish piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed Kula greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses and mango fruit salsa. Try it blackened, add 1$20.50
- Buddy Holly
Chicken strips piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed Kula greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses$17.00
- Ricky Ricardo
Grilled chicken breast piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed Kula greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses. Try it blackened, add 1$16.00
- Lucy Salad
Large portion of fresh greens with croutons, cucumbers, and tomatoes$8.50
Fishies
- Fish Tacos
Grilled local fresh fish on two com tortillas topped with jack & cheddar cheeses, shredded cabbage, our homemade fire roasted garlic chili aioli sauce & a side of pico de gallo. Contains pork$20.50
- Blackened Fish Tacos
Cajun fish tacos$21.50
- Baja Tacos
Our delicious house-battered fish in a taco! Dressed with homemade garlic aioli, jack and cheddar cheese, and cabbage on a corn tortilla.$18.00
- Fish Sandwich
Our fresh catch of the day seasoned and grilled, dressed with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes$19.00
- Blackened Fish Sandwich
Our fresh catch of the day blackened in our own Cajun spices and served on a bun with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomatoes$19.50
- Salsa Fish Sandwich
Our fresh catch grilled and served on a bun with tropical fruit salsa, lettuce and tomatoes$20.50
- Teriyaki Fish Sandwich
Our fresh catch cooked with teriyaki sauce, dressed with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes$20.50
- 2pc Fish & Chips$18.00
- 3pc Fish & Chips$23.00
- 4pc Fish & Chips$28.00
- Fish Filet$9.00
Chicken Sandwiches
- At the Hop
Grilled chicken breast cooked in BBQ sauce served on a fresh baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and Jack cheese$15.00
- Boogie Woogie
Grilled chicken breast on a cracked wheat bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes$12.00
- Chubby Checker
Chicken breast on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes$15.50
- Great Balls of Fire
Hot and spicy chicken on a hamburger bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pepper Jack cheese$15.00
- Hula Chicken
Chicken breast with two pieces of bacon, pineapple, melted jack cheese, smothered with our homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce and served on a fresh baked bun$14.50
- Lahainaluna
Chicken breast on white bun topped with avocado, bacon and Jack cheese. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes$16.50
- Loco Motion
Chicken breast on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, an Ortega chili pepper, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes$15.00
- Peggy Sue
Chicken breast with an Ortega chili pepper and Jack cheese on a wheat bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes$15.00
- Western Chicken
Chicken breast with bacon, onion ring, Jack and American cheese, smothered with BBQ sauce and served on a fresh baked bun$15.00
- Chicken Breast$6.00
Other Sandwiches
- Betty Boop
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on grilled sourdough. Add avocado 3 add cheese 1$12.50
- California Dreamin
Turkey, bacon, avocado with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun$16.00
- Elvis Melt
Tuna salad on grilled sourdough with Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes$13.00
- Graffiti Grill
Melted American cheese on grilled sourdough$8.00
- Hula Ham
Mouth-watering ham with pineapple and melted American cheese on grilled sourdough, smothered in our own delicious homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce$13.00
- Loop De Loop
Fresh sliced ham on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes$14.00
- Porky Pig
Tender shredded pork cooked in our tangy BBQ sauce served on a French roll, topped with homemade pineapple cole slaw$14.00
- Rockin' Robin
Turkey melt on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes$14.00
- Blackbeards Philly$20.00
Entreés
- Baby Back Ribs
Our famous baby back ribs are slow smoked and then char-broiled with our house BBQ sauce. Served with homemade pineapple cole slaw$29.00
- Chicken
2 juicy chicken breasts. Pick your style: hula style, teriyaki style, BBQ$24.00
- Ribeye Steak
Our 12 oz. ribeye is well-marbled, seasoned and cooked to your liking. Blackened, add 2$38.50
- Prime Flat Iron Steak
Our 8 oz prime flat iron is seasoned and cooked to your liking$33.00
- Prime Teri Steak
Our 8 oz. prime flat iron cooked in our own teriyaki glaze$33.00
- Fresh Catch
Our fresh fish is caught locally and cooked to perfection. Your server will tell you about today's selection$32.50
- Chicken & Ribs
Juicy chicken breast and our baby back ribs in our house BBQ sauce$30.00
- Fish and Ribs$38.00
- Steak & Ribs
A tender 8 oz. cut of prime flat iron steak served alongside our baby back ribs$35.50
- Steak & Fish
A tender 8 oz cut of prime flat iron steak served with our fresh catch$40.50
- Steak & Chicken
A tender 8 oz cut of prime flat iron steak with a chicken breast and choice of homemade hula sauce, teriyaki or BBQ$33.00
- Ribeye and Chicken$39.00
- Ribeye and Fish$46.50
- Ribeye and Ribs$41.50
- Full Rack Ribs$43.00
100% Beef Hot Dogs
- Under the Boardwalk
Sliced hot dog on grilled sourdough bread with melted American cheese and mustard$11.00
- Chili Cheese Dog
A hot dog covered in our homemade chili topped with Cheddar cheese and sweet Maui onions$14.00
- Hound Dog
Hot dog with mustard, onion and relish$9.50
- Splish Splash
Grilled hot dog served open-faced on sourdough smothered with our home made chili, four kinds of cheese and sweet Maui onions$14.00
- Veggie Dog$10.00
- Individual Dog$6.00
Vegetarian Selection
- Dream Lover
Veggie burger served with an Ortega chili pepper and Jack cheese on a fresh baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, & sweet Maui onion$16.50
- Duke La Lanne
Veggie burger on a fresh baked bun smothered in BBQ sauce, golden onion rings, and topped with American and Jack cheese$17.50
- The Hukilau
Veggie burger on a fresh baked bun topped with Jack cheese and pineapple all smothered in our homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce$16.50
- Jack La Lanne
This veggie burger comes on a fresh baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and sweet Maui onions. Add avocado 3$15.50
- Patsy Klein
Grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, two mild Ortega chili peppers with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and sweet Maui onions (Does not come with Veggie Patty)$10.50
- Elaine La Lanne
Our completely vegan option with our locally made taro patty on ciabatta, Kula mixed greens, local tomatoes from dakine herb farm, avocado and our very own tropical fruit salsa$18.50
- Fly Me to the Moon
Our vegetarian beyond burger is on a fresh baked white bun with melted Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sweet Maui onion, avocado and mayo$18.50
- Kamehameha
This vegetarian patty-melt is grilled on rye bread with American cheese, dressed with grilled onions, mushrooms and mayo$15.00
- Burnin' Love
A beyond meat® vegetarian hot dog served on a sesame seed bun with fresh pico de gallo and avocado$14.00
- Black Bean Patty
Local. Handmade here in Lahaina, Moku Roots uses pesticide free, locally grown taro, a root vegetable and staple crop of the Hawaiian islands, carrots, onions and red bell pepper with ginger and cumin keep this vegan patty delicious and good for you$6.00
- Beyond Patty$6.00
Desserts
- Brownie Sundae
A homemade double chocolate brownie with two scoops of vanilla ice cream real Hershey's syrup and topped with whipped cream$11.00
- Banana Split
A whole fresh banana, split and topped with a scoop each of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream then topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of real Hershey's chocolate$12.00
- One Scoop$4.00
- Two Scoop$6.00
- Three Scoop$8.00
- 2 Scoop Sundae$6.00
- Brownie$5.00
Drinks & Shakes
Bevs
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Pink Lemonade$3.50
- Barq's Root Beer$3.50
- Gingerale$4.00
- Cherry Soda$4.00
- Iced Tea
Fresh brewed tea (unsweetened)$3.00
- Arnold Palmer
Half pink lemonade, half iced$3.00
- Plantation Iced Tea
Half pineapple juice, half iced tea$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade
Pink lemonade with strawberry puree$4.00
- Flavored Sodas
Roy Rogers, Shirley Temple, chocolate Coke, Vanilla Coke$4.00
- Tonic$4.00
- Coffee$2.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Soda Water$1.50
- Refill$0.99
Shakes
- Float$5.00
- Chocolate Shake$9.50
- Vanilla Shake$9.50
- Strawberry Shake$9.50
- Coffee Shake$9.50
- Mint Chip Shake$9.50
- Rock 'N Oreo
Real Oreo cookies blended together with your choice of either gourmet chocolate or vanilla ice cream$10.50
- Cookie Monster Shake$12.50
- Maui Chunky Monkey
Chocolate ice cream loaded with chunky peanut butter, chocolate chips and fresh banana$12.50
- Mud Pie Shake$11.50
- Grasshopper Shake$11.50
- Cool Cat Berry Blast Shake$11.50OUT OF STOCK
- Rootbeer Freeze$10.50
