Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill
Starters
- House Salad
Romaine lettus, chredded carrot,, cabbage and tomato with your choice of dressing$4.99
- Vegetable Spring Rolls (3 per serving)
Fresh chopped vegetables rolled in a crispy wonton, served with a spicy mango chutney$6.99
- Saltfish Fritters (3 per serving)
Savory, spicy codfish cake, battered and fried to perfection$6.99
- Jerk Wings (8 wing sections)
Tender wing sections marinated in our spicy jerk seasoning and grilled to perfection.$11.99
- Fried Coconut Shrimp
Jumbo battered shrimp dipped in coconut, lightly fried and served with a spicy mango chutney.$7.99
- Festival (Fried Sweet Bread)$4.99
- Fried Dumplings$4.99
Signature Entrees
- Jerk Chicken
Marinated in our spicy house-made jerk seasoning, grilled to perfection.$12.99
- Curry Chicken
Tender bone-in chicken marinated in our special seasoning blend and stewed in Jamaican curry.$11.99
- Jerk Wings
Tender wing sections marinated in our spicy jerk seasoning and grilled to perfection.$12.99
- Oxtails
Marinated in our special house seasoning, then braised and slow cooked with butter beans and dumplings.$20.99
- Brown Stew Chicken
A traditional Jamaican favorite. Tender bone-in chicken marinated and braised then stewed in a rich gravy.$11.99
- Curry Goat
Tender bone-in goat marinated in our special blend of seasonings, stewed in Jamaican curry.$15.99
- Jerk Pork
Marinated in our spicy jerk seasoning and grilled.$12.99
- Sunday Best Fried Chicken (Sundays and Mondays only)
Better than homemade! Available on Sundays and Mondays only.$15.99
- Kids Meal$7.99
- Combination Plate (2 meats)
With Oxtail, Curry Goat, or Jerk Pork$25.99
- Chicken Combo Plate
Select 2 chicken dishes$15.99
- Vegetable Plate
The best of our sides! Your choice of rice, 2 veggies, and plantains$9.99
- Veggie Medley Mix
Seasonal vegetables stewed in a rich coconut curry sauce.$15.99
- Jammin Soy Chunks
Soy chunks simmered in a brown stew coconut sauce with onions and bell peppers.$15.99
- Fried Chicken$12.99
Seafood and House Specialties
- Coconut Curry Shrimp
A customer favorite! Fresh jumbo shrimp seasoned and smothered in our rich,, creamy coconut curry sauce.$16.99
- Stir Fried Shrimp
Fresh jumbo shrimp, sauteed with fresh vegetables in a light tomato-based sauce.$15.99
- Salmon Rundown
An 8 oz. salmon fillet, pan seared then simmered in a rich coconut cream sauce.$24.99
- Rasta Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with garlic, onions and bell peppers in a rich Alfredo or marinara sauce.$14.99
- Roti Plate
Handmade Trinidad-style flatbread with your choice of meat or vegetarian selection.$10.99
- Tilapia Fillets
Two generous fillets prepared your way.$15.99
- Red Snapper Fillets
Two generous fillets prepared your way.$24.99
- Ackee and Saltfish
Jamaica's national dish! Seasoned and sauteed with Jamaican spices and fresh tomatoes, onions, and garlic.$19.99
- Saltfish Cookup
A Caribbean favorite, prepared with tomatoes, onions, and garlic.$14.99
- Whole Red Snapper
The whole fish, prepared your way.$24.99
- Stew Peas with Oxtail$14.99
- Curry Cowfoot$14.99
A La Carte
- Montego Bay Burger & Jerk Fries$7.99
- Jerk Chicken Only
A half chicken, chopped Jamaican style$13.99
- Jerk Wings Only$11.99
- Jerk Leg Quarter$4.99
- Oxtails Only
A full portion of oxtails.$20.99
- Curry Goat Only$15.99
- Brown Stew Chicken Only$11.99
- Curry Chicken Only$11.99
- Jerk Pork Only
One pound of jerk pork$15.99
- Festival (3 pieces)
Fried sweet bread$4.99
- Fried Dumplings (5 pieces)$4.99
- Jerk Fries
French fries with jerk seasoning$4.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
- Cocobread$1.99
- Roti Skin$5.00
- Hard Dough Bread by the slice$0.50
- Extra Jerk Sauce$0.50
- Extra Gravy$1.00