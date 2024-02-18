Copeka 1012 N 5th St
Drinks
Coffee Based
- Batch Brew$3.50+
Freshly brewed Cat and Cloud coffee, plain and simple
- Espresso$3.50
A 34 gram shot of brewed espresso
- Americano$3.50
Espresso and water. Our shots are about 2oz and we assume one shot for all sizes. If you want more espresso, please add a shot!
- Cortado$4.25
4oz of steamed milk and espresso, a strong little delicious treat.
- Cappuccino$4.25
6oz of steamed milk and espresso. Order it dry if you want a pillow of foam on top. Order it wet if you want it more like a latte.
- Flat White$4.25
6oz of steamed milk, very little foam, and our fantastic espresso
- Macchiato$4.25
A shot of espresso with a tiny spot of steamed milk. If you're ordering this, expect a strong little drink.
- Cold Brew$5.00
Cat and Cloud coffee as a smooth cold brew
- Cold Brew Latte$6.00
Cold brew, your choice of milk, and house-made syrup all shaken up with ice.
- Shakerato$4.80
Espresso and house-made syrup shaken until foamy and strained into a glass
- Temple of Doom$7.20
An espresso cream soda with grenadine, vanilla, and an intense aesthetic
- Espresso Tonic$7.00
A shot of espresso over a sprig of rosemary, tonic water, and ice
- Latte$4.50
Espresso and your choice of steamed milk and optional house-made flavors. We use the same amount of espresso for each size, so add a shot if you like it stronger!
- Pour Over$5.80
Hand brewed single-origin coffee
- Café Au Lait$4.80
Batch brewed coffee and steamed milk
Not Coffee
- Betelgeuse Matcha$7.20
Iced Matcha Latte with our House-Made Liquid Gold Syrup. The combination makes a most luminous and delicious drink!
- Chaider$5.00
House-made masala chai and apple cider
- Hot Tea$3.50
Select one of our caffeinated or herbal teas
- Hot Tea - Cambric Style$5.30
Hot tea with steamed milk
- Iced Tea$3.50
Select one of our freshly brewed iced teas
- Lavender London Fog Tea Latte$4.75
House-made concentrate with earl grey tea, lavender, citrus, vanilla, and your choice of milk
- Milk$1.70
Just milk
- Orange Juice$4.60
Juiced oranges
- Steamer$4.30
Steamed milk and house-made syrup of your choice
- Turkish Delight Tea Latte$4.80
House-made concentrate with rose congou, rose petals, cardamom, cinnamon, and your milk of choice
- Matcha Latte$6.00
Ceremonial grade matcha and your milk of choice
- Chai Latte$4.80
House-made masala chai with your choice of milk
Coffee for Groups
- Box O Brew$25.00
Contains about 16 8oz servings of freshly brewed Cat and Cloud coffee
- Cold Brew Latte Party Kit, Serves 14-16$75.00
A growler filled with our cold brew, 2 tetra packs of oat milk, and a syrup of your choice. This item requires 16 hour notice so we can make sure we have enough cold brew for you!
Food
Panini
- Breakfast Sammy Panini$11.00
Just Egg, Cheese, avocado smash, truffle salt.
- Caprese Panini$12.50
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, sun dried tomato, pesto
- "Chkn" Marinara Panini$12.50
Beyond chicken, mozzarella, marinara, pesto
- Figgy Panini$12.50
Davina fig jam, boursin, jack and cheddar cheese, arugala, truffle salt
- Just Cheese Panini$9.00
It's a grilled cheese!
- Remember Me - Rosemary Panini$11.00
Panini bread, 3 cheese blend, rosemary
- Big Cheese Smash Panini$12.50
Cheese, green chiles, sun dried tomato, barbeque potato chips
Salad
- Balela Salad$13.50
Chickpeas, sun dried tomato, red onion, castelvetrano olives, preserved lemons, parsley, mint, sumac lemon dressing, mixed greens
- Caprese Salad$13.50
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, rosemary lemon sea salt
- Hippie Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, sunflower seeds, toasted almonds, chia seeds, red onion, blueberries, pomegranate vinaigrette
Toast
- Charmed$10.00
Ricotta (dairy or vegan), fresh fruit, toasted almonds, honey drizzle
- Cheap Trick$11.00
Avocado, chia seeds, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomato, ricotta, pesto, truffle salt
- Dusted$10.00
Ricotta (dairy or vegan), fresh fruit, toasted almonds, cinnamon sugar
- GWC$10.00
Peanut butter, honey (or vegan syrup) drizzle, fresh fruit
- Thai$10.00
Sourdough bread, pickles, red onion, cilantro, sriracha
- Simply Toast
Simple toast options
- Triple Threat$11.00
Avocado, ricotta, black bean hummus, onion, preserved lemons, fresh tomato, fresh parsley, rosemary lemon salt
Retail
- Bag o Beans$15.60
- Clever Dripper$20.00
- Aeropress$41.50
- Kalita Wave$42.00
- Aeropress Filters$8.50
- Kalita Filters (100)$13.50
- Hario Filters$8.00
- Fellow Stagg Kettle, pink and walnut$210.00
- Fellow Ode Brew Grinder Gen2$350.00
- Gift Wrap$11.00
- Gift Bags$7.00
- Greeting Cards$5.50
- Upcycled Book Journals$20.00
- Floppy Disc Notepad$9.25
- Crossword Puzzle Book$14.00
- Figure It Out Book$24.00
- Art For Kids Cartoon$14.00
- Pop, Make, Play Book$12.00
- Tiger Sketch Book$15.00
- Tokidoki Coloring Book$15.00
- Earrings$25.00
- bandanas$15.00
- Copeka Shirts$20.00
- Computer Messenger Bag - upcycled from cement bags$50.00
- Fanny Pack - upcycled from cement bags$40.00
- Socks$12.00
- Apron$30.00
- $22 earring$23.91
- $18 earrings$19.56
- $17 earrings$18.47
- $16 earrings$17.39
- $15 earrings$16.30
- $14 earrings$15.21
- Bernies Juice$4.00
- Can Tea$4.50
- Coconut Smoothie$4.50
- Everybody Water$3.00
- Frescos$4.50
- Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha$4.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Soda (Not Fresco)$3.50
- Knitting Nancy Toy$11.00
- Larapino Toy$9.50
- Suitcase Toy$45.00
- Teletone$8.00
- Trapeze$13.00
- What happened to mary$4.00
- Squirrel$27.00
- Tiddlywinks$9.00
- Fluffy wool toy$15.00
- Pickasticks$9.50
- Story Flashlights$15.50
- Tambourine$12.00
- Dan Dare Cards$7.00