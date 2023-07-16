Food

Appetizers

Greens

$12.00

Locally sourced produce with house vinaigrette

Lamb Pops

$19.00

Muhammara, cucumber nest, whipped tzatziki

Med Spread Plate

$19.00

Confit garlic hummus, castelvetrano tapenade, whipped valbreso feta, grilled naan, crudite

Crispy Artichokes

$14.00

Crispy fried, marinated long stem artichoke, fresh herbs, romesco

Burrata and Dates

$22.00

Aged prosciutto wrapped roasted dates, burrata cheese, basil, lemon zest, cracked pepper, calabria reserve olive oil, white balsamic, crusty sourdough

Scallops App

$23.00

Pan seared scallops, sesame oil, Maine shiitake duxelles, pickled fiddlehead, house chili crisp, ginger espuma

Crispy Sprouts

$21.00

Applewood smoked pork belly lardons, Maine maple and stone ground mustard reduction, flakey Maine sea salt

Cheese Plate

$30.00

Bread Charge

$2.00

Brie

$21.00

Whipped brie, pistachio dukkah, local wildflower honey, herbed olive oil, fresh pear, seeded cracker and crostini

Panzanella

$13.00

Entree

Pappardelle Pesto

$34.00

Pappardelle pasta, house brined seared chicken breast, pistachio pesto, fresh grated pecorino

Bucatini Aragosta

$42.00

Fresh picked Maine lobster, arrabbiata, herbed garlic crumb, fiore lemon oil

Scallop Orecchette

$36.00

Maine potato gnocchi, pan seared scallops, sweet peas, shiitake mushroom, pancetta cream sauce, crispy prosciutto

Acorn Squash

$38.00

Roasted and stuffed eggplant, local mushrooms, garbanzo beans, sweet peppers, tomatoes, Moroccan spices, short grain herb fried rice, fragrant tahini sauce

Duck Breast

$40.00

Pan seared and roasted Turkish spiced duck breast, crispy polenta batons, grilled asparagus, rhubarb chutney

Steak

$52.00

Cast iron seared ribeye basted with garlic and fresh herbs, smashed and fried truffled fingerlings, grilled broccolini, spiced gremolata, torched bone marrow butter

Halibut

$42.00

Pan seared halibut filet, shiitake and oyster mushroom short grain risotto, roasted courgette, caramelized meyer lemon beurre blanc

Lamb Rack

$49.00

Zhoug marinated lamb rack with braised leeks, spiced & fried polenta batons, mint, ginger, & madeira pan sauce

Kids Butter Noodles

$20.00

Dessert

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$15.00

Candied sweet and salty hazelnuts, shaved white chocolate

Lemon Cake

$14.00

Meyer lemon cake, sweet honey mascarpone, blueberry and orange zest reduction

Beverages

Beer

Machine Pils

$8.00

Orono Tublar IPA

$9.00

MBC Lunch

$14.00

MBC Peeper

$14.00

Galacticon

$11.00

Ursula

$8.00

Athletic "Run Wild" NA IPA

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

AOK Kolsch

$9.00

Sacred Profane Dark

$6.00

Orono Daikaiju

$11.00

Allagash White

$9.00

Jamaica Sunshine Cider

$9.00

Sacred Profane Light

$6.00

Charms & Hexes

$9.00

Higgins Red Ale

$8.00

Wine

Cotes du Rhone Blanc - Perrin Nature

$45.00

Saint-Roman, Domaine Alaine Gras

$95.00

Puligny Montrachet - Etienne Sauzet

$180.00

Puligny Montrachet - Francois Carillon

$275.00

Puligny Montrachet - Jean Mac Boillot

$239.00

Chassagne Montrachet - Coffinet-Duvernay

$265.00

Louis Michel Chablis

$125.00

Sancerre - Champs Clos

$65.00

Louis Jadot

$59.00

Chardonnay - Domaine Bernier

$48.00

Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Chardonnay - Flowers

$95.00

Chardonnay - Grgich - HALF BOTTLE

$39.00

Chardonnay - Rombauer - MAGNUM

$225.00

Flowers - Camp Meeting Ridge

$225.00

Pinot Grigio - Santa Margherita

$59.00

Verdicchio - Umani Ronchi

$45.00

Pinot Grigio - Maso Poli

$40.00

Chardonnay - Catena Zapata White Bones

$235.00

Riesling - August Kesseler Alte Reben, Schlossberg

$75.00Out of stock

Albariño - La Cana

$42.00

Assyrtiko - Domaine Sigalas

$49.00

Verdejo Marques de Caceres

$40.00

Bieler, "Sabine"

$45.00

d'Olivette Bandol Rosé

$55.00

Miraval Rosé

$65.00

Rose Cava - Miguel Pons, "Eulalia"

$45.00

Domaine Saint Aix Magnum

$74.00

Pinot Noir - Tortoise Creek

$45.00

Pinot Noir - Wentworth

$89.00

Pinot Noir - Beaux Freres

$115.00

Samsara - Pinot Noir

$85.00

Cabernet - Honig 375

$59.00

Cabernet - Alexander Valley

$55.00

Cabernet - Faust

$95.00

Cabernet - Silver Oak Napa

$250.00

Syrah - Samsara

$85.00

Zinfandel - Ridge Three Valleys

$79.00

Pinot Noir - Ken Wright MAGNUM

$265.00

Soter

$125.00

Beaujolais, Moulin a Vent

$55.00

Girardin Volnay

$135.00

Cormeil Figeac St Emilion

$85.00

Beaurenard CdP

$125.00

Bouchard Clos du Roi

$145.00

Boillot Jarollieres

$165.00

Boisset Chambolle-Musigny

$155.00

Gouges Les Didiers

$355.00

Tempernillo - Aalto - Ribera del Duero

$125.00

Grenache/Carignan - Alvaro Palacios "Les Terrasses"

$79.00

Grenache/Carignan - Black Slate "La Porrera"

$55.00

Perez El Rapolao

$95.00

Sangiovese - Bruni

$40.00

Barbaresco - Produttori

$85.00

Brunello - Camigliano

$95.00

Super Tuscan - Ornello

$75.00

Cannonau - Sella & Mosca

$47.00

Amarone - Bertani

$225.00

Brunello - Lisini - MAGNUM

$295.00

Chianti Classico - Felsina Reserva - MAGNUM

$180.00

Barolo -Vietti

$105.00

Fontalloro Magnum

$295.00

Champagne - Aubry Brut

$95.00

Rosé Champagne - Billecart-Salmon rosé

$175.00

Prosecco - Le Dolci Colline, Brut

$39.00

Rose Cava - Eulalia

$45.00

Champagne - Laurent Perrier

$250.00

Cinino

$54.00

Heidsieck Blue Top 375

$65.00