Copita
Food
Appetizers
Greens
Locally sourced produce with house vinaigrette
Lamb Pops
Muhammara, cucumber nest, whipped tzatziki
Med Spread Plate
Confit garlic hummus, castelvetrano tapenade, whipped valbreso feta, grilled naan, crudite
Crispy Artichokes
Crispy fried, marinated long stem artichoke, fresh herbs, romesco
Burrata and Dates
Aged prosciutto wrapped roasted dates, burrata cheese, basil, lemon zest, cracked pepper, calabria reserve olive oil, white balsamic, crusty sourdough
Scallops App
Pan seared scallops, sesame oil, Maine shiitake duxelles, pickled fiddlehead, house chili crisp, ginger espuma
Crispy Sprouts
Applewood smoked pork belly lardons, Maine maple and stone ground mustard reduction, flakey Maine sea salt
Cheese Plate
Brie
Whipped brie, pistachio dukkah, local wildflower honey, herbed olive oil, fresh pear, seeded cracker and crostini
Panzanella
Entree
Pappardelle Pesto
Pappardelle pasta, house brined seared chicken breast, pistachio pesto, fresh grated pecorino
Bucatini Aragosta
Fresh picked Maine lobster, arrabbiata, herbed garlic crumb, fiore lemon oil
Scallop Orecchette
Maine potato gnocchi, pan seared scallops, sweet peas, shiitake mushroom, pancetta cream sauce, crispy prosciutto
Acorn Squash
Roasted and stuffed eggplant, local mushrooms, garbanzo beans, sweet peppers, tomatoes, Moroccan spices, short grain herb fried rice, fragrant tahini sauce
Duck Breast
Pan seared and roasted Turkish spiced duck breast, crispy polenta batons, grilled asparagus, rhubarb chutney
Steak
Cast iron seared ribeye basted with garlic and fresh herbs, smashed and fried truffled fingerlings, grilled broccolini, spiced gremolata, torched bone marrow butter
Halibut
Pan seared halibut filet, shiitake and oyster mushroom short grain risotto, roasted courgette, caramelized meyer lemon beurre blanc
Lamb Rack
Zhoug marinated lamb rack with braised leeks, spiced & fried polenta batons, mint, ginger, & madeira pan sauce