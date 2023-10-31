Copper Kings Burgers 925 San Marcos BLVD #B
Lunch & Dinner
Burgers
6 oz of smashed house ground beef, American cheese, griddled onions, pickles, Copper Sauce. Served on a Japanese Milk Bun.
6 oz of smashed house ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, fresh onion, CK Sauce. Served on a Japanese Milk Bun.
6 oz of smashed house ground beef, American cheese, onion rings, bacon, pickles, fresh onion, Carolina-style BBQ sauce. Served on a Japanese Milk Bun.
6 oz of smashed house ground beef, pastrami, Swiss cheese, pickled onions, tangy stone ground mustard aioli. Served on a Japanese Milk Bun.
3 oz of smashed house ground beef, fried herbed-goat cheese, pickled onion, house-cured bacon, arugula, tarragon aioli. Served on a Japanese milk bun.
6 oz of smashed house ground beef and American cheese. No sauce or vegetables added. Served on a Japanese milk bun.
Sandwiches
Fried green tomatoes, arugula, pickled onions, and tarragon aioli on a Japanese milk bun
House-cured corned-beef brisket, sauerkraut, dill pickles, Swiss cheese, and CK sauce on sliced rye bread
Fried or grilled chicken thigh, pork lardons, tomato, red onion, lettuce, and Ranch dressing on a Japanese milk bun
Fried or sauteed cod fillet, confited tomato "puttanesca," pickled fennel, radish, frisee, and lemon aioli on a Japanese milk bun
Salads
Lil' Buddies (12 and Under Only)
3 oz of smashed house ground beef and American cheese on a Japanese milk bun
Melted American cheese on sliced and toasted Japanese milk bread
Fried chicken thigh on a Japanese milk bun
3 oz of unseasoned smashed house ground beef for your furry friend
Sides
Individual Sides
Housemade Dipping Sauces
Copper Kings burger sauce
Housemade Carolina-style BBQ sauce
Tangy Thousand Island dressing
Zingy herbed spread
Creamy and full of fresh herbs
Bacon and truffle aioli
Hot and gooey
Tangy and compliments everything
TBD
TBD
Dessert
Buttery almond cake baked with seasonal fresh fruit and cornmeal streusel. Served with whipped cream
Sesame shortbread topped with black-sesame butterscotch, dark chocolate ganache, sesame seeds, and Aleppo chile flakes