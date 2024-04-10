Coriander - Golden (6th & Indiana) 14799 W 6TH AVE GOLDEN CO 80401
Appetizers
- Coconut Shrimp$12.00
Jumbo shrimp with korma sauce & coconut
- Achari Wings$10.00+
Chicken wings in pickle spices baked in tandoor GF
- Tamarind Wings$10.00+
Tangy chicken wings in tamarind spices baked in tandoor GF
- Punjabi Samosa$8.00+
Crisp pastry with mashed potatoes & peas
- Mini Samosa$8.00
Mini vegetarian samosas served with masala sauce
- Paneer Lettuce Wrap$11.00
- Gobi Manchurian$12.00
Cauliflower florets fried & sautéed in sweet tangy garlic soy chili sauce
- Amritsari Fish$12.00
Crispy fried fish spiced with garlic, ginger & cumin
Masala
- Chicken Tikka Masala$17.00
Best of both worlds. Involves tandoori cooking & preparation similar to curries but having thicker sauce (Suggested pairing: Garlic Cheese Naan) GF
- Lamb Masala$18.00
Best of both worlds. Involves tandoori cooking & preparation similar to curries but having thicker sauce (Suggested pairing: Garlic Cheese Naan) GF
- Shrimp Masala$18.00
Best of both worlds. Involves tandoori cooking & preparation similar to curries but having thicker sauce (Suggested pairing: Garlic Cheese Naan) GF
Curries
- Chicken Curry$17.00
Exotic blend of curry spices, onion, garlic, ginger & tomato, having medium thick sauce (Suggested pairing: Garlic Naan) GF
- Lamb Curry$18.00
Exotic blend of curry spices, onion, garlic, ginger & tomato, having medium thick sauce (Suggested pairing: Garlic Naan) GF
- Shrimp Curry$18.00
Exotic blend of curry spices, onion, garlic, ginger & tomato, having medium thick sauce (Suggested pairing: Garlic Naan) GF
Korma
- Chicken Korma$18.00
Boneless delicately spiced meat cooked with onion, nuts, whipped cream & yogurt (Suggested pairing: Coriander Bullet Naan) GF
- Chicken Tikka Korma$18.00
Boneless delicately spiced meat cooked with onion, nuts, whipped cream & yogurt (Suggested pairing: Coriander Bullet Naan) GF
- Lamb Korma$19.00
Boneless delicately spiced meat cooked with onion, nuts, whipped cream & yogurt (Suggested pairing: Coriander Bullet Naan) GF
- Shrimp Korma$19.00
Boneless delicately spiced meat cooked with onion, nuts, whipped cream & yogurt (Suggested pairing: Coriander Bullet Naan) GF
Saag
- Chicken Saag$17.00
Boneless meat cooked with chopped spinach & freshly ground spices (Suggested pairing: Naan) GF
- Chicken Tikka Saag$17.00
Boneless meat cooked with chopped spinach & freshly ground spices (Suggested pairing: Naan) GF
- Lamb Saag$18.00
Boneless meat cooked with chopped spinach & freshly ground spices (Suggested pairing: Naan) GF
- Shrimp Saag$18.00
Boneless meat cooked with chopped spinach & freshly ground spices (Suggested pairing: Naan) GF
Vindaloo
- Chicken Vindaloo$17.00
Fiery hot spicy dish cooked with potato to serve as fire extinguisher. A specialty of Goa, India, influenced by Portuguese occupation (Suggested pairing: Cheese Naan) GF
- Lamb Vindaloo$18.00
Fiery hot spicy dish cooked with potato to serve as fire extinguisher. A specialty of Goa, India, influenced by Portuguese occupation (Suggested pairing: Cheese Naan) GF
- Shrimp Vindaloo$18.00
Fiery hot spicy dish cooked with potato to serve as fire extinguisher. A specialty of Goa, India, influenced by Portuguese occupation (Suggested pairing: Cheese Naan) GF
Butter
- Butter Chicken$18.00
Boneless marinated meat cooked with herbs, ground spices in homemade butter sauce (Suggested pairing: Garlic Cheese Naan) GF
- Butter Lamb$19.00
Boneless marinated meat cooked with herbs, ground spices in homemade butter sauce (Suggested pairing: Garlic Cheese Naan) GF
- Butter Shrimp$19.00
Boneless marinated meat cooked with herbs, ground spices in homemade butter sauce (Suggested pairing: Garlic Cheese Naan) GF
Vegetarian
- Vegetable Korma$16.00
Mixed vegetables cooked in whipped cream & nuts GF
- Saag Paneer$16.00
Homemade cheese cooked in creamy spinach sauce GF
- Alu Gobi$16.00
Cauliflower & potatoes cooked with dry herbs & spices V/GF
- Dal Makhni$15.00
Lentils cooked with garlic, ginger, tomato & spices V/GF
- Dal Tarka$15.00
Yellow lentils cooked with garlic, ginger, tomato & spices V/GF
- Channa Masala$16.00
Chickpeas cooked with special masala sauce V/GF
- Paneer Butter Masala$16.00
Homemade cheese in buttery masala sauce GF
- Gobi Tikka Masala$16.00
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked in savory masala sauce GF
- Vegetable Jalfrazie$16.00
Mixed vegetables seasoned in medium thick curry V/GF
- Mutter Paneer$17.00
Green peas with homemade cheese in mild gravy GF
- Kadai Paneer$17.00
Tandoori
- Chicken Ginger Kabob$18.00
Boneless chicken breast cubes marinated in ginger mint sauce GF
- Tandoori Murgh$18.00
Bone-in marinated chicken GF
- Chicken Tikka Kabob$18.00
Boneless chicken breast cubes marinated in ginger mint sauce GF
- Seekh Kabob$19.00
Minced lamb blended with spices, wrapped around skewers & baked GF
- Tandoori Shrimp$20.00
Finest shrimp in a tandoori marinade with garam masala, ginger and garlic GF
- Fish Tikka$19.00
Fish coated in a tandoori marinade with chili, cumin and coriander GF
Biryani
- Chicken Biryani$17.00
Aromatic Basmati Rice from India cooked with chicken GF
- Lamb Biryani$18.00
Aromatic Basmati rice from India cooked with lamb GF
- Vegetable Biryani$16.00
Aromatic Basmati rice from India cooked with mixed vegetables GF
- Shrimp Biryani$18.00
Aromatic Basmati Rice from India cooked with shrimp GF
- Egg Vegetable Biryani$17.00
Rice dish made by cooking fragrant long grain Basmati rice with mixed vegetables, spiced scrambled eggs and select aromatic spices GF
- Egg Chicken Biryani$18.00
Rice dish made by cooking fragrant long grain Basmati rice with marinated chicken, spiced scrambled eggs and select aromatic spices GF
- Egg Lamb Biryani$19.00
Rice dish made by cooking fragrant long grain Basmati rice with tender lamb, spiced scrambled eggs and select aromatic spices GF
Baked-to-Order Oven Hot Breads
- Garlic Naan$5.00
Naan with garlic & cilantro
- Garlic Cheese Naan$6.00
Naan stuffed with garlic & blended cheese
- Coriander Bullet Naan$5.00
Naan with serrano peppers, garlic & fresh coriander. Caution - It is very spicy.
- Cheese Naan$5.00
Naan bread stuffed with blended cheese
- Naan$4.00
Popular Indian-style leavened bread of fine flour
- Roti$4.00
Traditional whole wheat bread V
- Garlic Roti$5.00
Traditional whole wheat bread with a subtle touch of garlic V
Specialty Dishes
- Chicken Jalfrezi$18.00
Marinated chicken with fresh ground spices and mixed vegetables GF
- Lamb Jalfrezi$19.00
Marinated lamb with fresh ground spices and mixed vegetables GF
- Kadai Chicken$18.00
Boneless chicken cooked with onion, tomato, bell pepper & spices GF
- Kadai Lamb$19.00
Tender lamb cooked with onion, tomato, bell pepper & spices GF
- Chicken Madras$18.00
Chicken pieces cooked with a blend of hot spices (Traditionally a very hot dish) GF
- Lamb Madras$19.00
Lamb with a blend of hot spices (Traditionally a very hot dish) GF