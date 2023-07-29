Welcome! Online Ordering with Toast will be live on July 11th. Until then, please feel free to browse our menu! :-)
Cork and Bean
Online Breakfast
Eggs & Such
Waffles
Pastries
Something Sweet
Side/Add on
Online Lunch
Shareables
Flatbreads
Lunch
Coffee/Espresso/Tea
Coffee & Espresso
Regular Brewed Coffee
$2.65
Regular
Large Brewed Coffee
$2.95
Large
Regular Americano
$2.95
Regular
Large Americano
$3.45
Large
Cappucino
$3.85
Regular Latte
$3.85
Regular
Large Latte
$4.55
Large
Regular Mocha
$4.75
Regular
Large Mocha
$4.95
Large
Regular White mocha
$4.75
Regular
Large White mocha
$4.95
Large
Regular Caramel Delight Latte
$4.75
Regular
Large Caramel Delight Latte
$4.95
Large
Espresso Solo
$2.35
Espresso Doppio
$2.65
Espresso Macchiato
$2.75
Cortado
$2.95
Tea
Matcha
Iced
NA Beverages
Chocolate
Cocktails & Martinis
Martinis
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$8.00
Blueberry Vodka Lemonade
$8.00
Carafe Blueberry Vodka Lemonade
$20.00
Carafe Raspberry Vodka Lemonade
$20.00
Dragon Berry Mojita
$8.00
Jameson Mule
$8.00
Mai Tai
$8.00
Margarita
$8.00
Mimosa Carafe
$28.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mojita
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Raspberry Vodka Lemonade
$8.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Wine
White Wine
Red Wine
Somethin' Sweet
Specialty Drinks (Seasonal Table Menu)
Specialty Drinks
Strawberry Matcha
$6.00
S'Mores Iced Lattee
$7.00
Iced Strawberry Latte
$6.00
Pretty In Pink Lemonade
$5.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Bailey's Colada
$10.00
Frozen Irish Coffee
$10.00
Blue Hawiaiian
$9.00
Honey Lavender White Mocha
$7.00
Military Matcha Latte
$6.00
Cafe Con Miel
$5.00
Frozen Irish Cream Cappuccino
$9.00
Jasmine Whiskey Tea
$9.00
Spiked London Fog
$8.00
Almond Joy Latte
$6.00
Cherry Mocha
$6.00
White Chocolate Raspberry
$6.00
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
$6.00
Liquor
Whiskey
Liqueurs & Cordials
Fat Frogs
Tequila
Cork and Bean Location and Ordering Hours
(708) 945-4094
Open now • Closes at 10PM