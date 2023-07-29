Online Breakfast

Eggs & Such

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$6.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Bagel, Breakfast Sandwich.

$7.00

Quiche

$7.00

Flavor of the Day

Egg,Bacon & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Waffles

2 Pearl Sugar Waffles

$8.00

2 waffles with Syrup

1 Waffle & Cream

$7.00

I waffle with fruit & whipped Cream

Bowls

Berry Banana Bowl

$9.00

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Irish Oatmeal

$6.00

Toast

Avocado

$9.00

Avocado, Bacon & Egg

$9.00

Hazelnut

$7.00

Peanut Butter& Banana

$7.00

Pastries

Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Muffin/Scone

$4.00

Bagels

$3.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Donuts

Brownie

$4.00

Something Sweet

Affogato

$8.00

Buttered Toffee Bundt Cake

$8.00

Turtle Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Cinnamon Donut Bites

$6.00

Toasted Pearl Sugar Waffle

$7.00

Side/Add on

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

2 Slices

Gluten Free Bread

$1.00

Toast

$2.00

2 slices

Mikes Hot Honey

$0.75

Online Lunch

Shareables

Truffle Buratta

$14.00

1/2 Charcuterie & Cheese

$18.00

serves 2

Full Charcuterie & Cheese

$24.00

serves 4

Bruscheta

$13.00

Pretzel Trio

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Soup & Salad

Arugula Salad

$8.00

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$9.00

Chicken Pozole

$6.00

Flatbreads

Pear & Gorgonzola

$12.00

Goat Cheese & Hot Honey

$14.00

Bacon Pizza

$12.00

Margherita Pizza

$11.00

BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$13.00

Lunch

Italian 3 meat Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sanwich

$12.00

Blueberry, Basil & Goat Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Bacon, Mac & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Toasted Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Burratta Prosciutto Sandwich

$14.00

Coffee/Espresso/Tea

Coffee & Espresso

Regular Brewed Coffee

$2.65

Regular

Large Brewed Coffee

$2.95

Large

Regular Americano

$2.95

Regular

Large Americano

$3.45

Large

Cappucino

$3.85

Regular Latte

$3.85

Regular

Large Latte

$4.55

Large

Regular Mocha

$4.75

Regular

Large Mocha

$4.95

Large

Regular White mocha

$4.75

Regular

Large White mocha

$4.95

Large

Regular Caramel Delight Latte

$4.75

Regular

Large Caramel Delight Latte

$4.95

Large

Espresso Solo

$2.35

Espresso Doppio

$2.65

Espresso Macchiato

$2.75

Cortado

$2.95

Tea

Regular Black Tea

$2.65

Large Black Tea

$2.95

large

Small Green Tea

$2.65

Large Green Tea

$2.95

large

Small Herbal Tea

$2.65

Large Herbal Tea

$2.95

Regular London Fog Latte

$3.95

Large London Fog Latte

$4.85

large

Regular Chai Latte

$3.95

Large Chai Latte

$4.95

large

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.65

Pot Of Tea

$5.55

Matcha

Matcha

$3.85

reg

Stawberry Matcha

$6.00

Regular Hot Chocolate

$3.35

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.85

Regular White Hot Chocolate

$3.45

reg

Large White Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Regular Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.65

reg

Large Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Iced

Cold Brew

$3.95

Iced Americano

$3.45

Iced Brewed Coffee

$2.95

Iced Brewed Tea

$2.95

Iced Caramel Delight latte

$4.95

Iced Chai Latte

$4.95

Iced Dirty Chai latte

$5.65

Iced Latte

$4.55

Iced Mocha

$4.95

Iced White Mocha

$4.95

Smoothies/Frappes/Refreshers

Italian Soda

$3.50

Peach Smoothie

$5.55

Protein Smoothie

$8.00

Refreshers

$4.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.55

Strawberry Mocha Frappe

$5.55

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.55

Salted Caramel Frap

$5.55

NA Beverages

Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.35

reg

Soft drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Canada Dry

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Cocktails & Martinis

Martinis

Caramel Apple

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

French Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Chocolate Rasp Martini

$9.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Blueberry Vodka Lemonade

$8.00

Carafe Blueberry Vodka Lemonade

$20.00

Carafe Raspberry Vodka Lemonade

$20.00

Dragon Berry Mojita

$8.00

Jameson Mule

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa Carafe

$28.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojita

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Raspberry Vodka Lemonade

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Wine

White Wine

Chardonnay

$7.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00

Riesling

$7.00

Riesling Bottle

$28.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

glass

Sauvigon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Red Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

glass

Cabernet Bottle

$32.00

Malbec

$7.00

Malbec Bottle

$28.00

Merlot

$7.00

Merlot Bottle

$28.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$28.00

Rose

$8.00

Rose Bottle

$32.00

Bubbly

Glass Moscato D'Asti

$7.00

Moscato D'Asti Bottle

$28.00

Prosecco Bottle

$28.00

Glass Prosecco

$7.00

Sangria

Red Sangria

$8.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$24.00

White Sangria

$8.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$24.00

Beer & Seltzers

Craft

$6.00

Domestic

$3.50

Half Past

$6.00

High Noon

$8.00

Import

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Import Bucket

$20.00

Somethin' Sweet

Candy Bar

$1.50

Kind Bar

$2.50

Kolache

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Specialty Drinks (Seasonal Table Menu)

Specialty Drinks

Strawberry Matcha

$6.00

S'Mores Iced Lattee

$7.00

Iced Strawberry Latte

$6.00

Pretty In Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Bailey's Colada

$10.00

Frozen Irish Coffee

$10.00

Blue Hawiaiian

$9.00

Honey Lavender White Mocha

$7.00

Military Matcha Latte

$6.00

Cafe Con Miel

$5.00

Frozen Irish Cream Cappuccino

$9.00

Jasmine Whiskey Tea

$9.00

Spiked London Fog

$8.00

Almond Joy Latte

$6.00

Cherry Mocha

$6.00

White Chocolate Raspberry

$6.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$6.00

Liquor

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Jameson (Irish)

$5.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00+

West Cork Bourbon Cask (Irish)

$5.00+

West Cork (Irish)

$5.00+

Crown Royal

$5.00+

Makers Mark (Bourbon)

$5.00+

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

North Cross ( Irish)

$5.00+

Johnny Walker Black (Scotch)

$5.00+

Dewar's (Scotch)

$5.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00+

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$5.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Vodka

Tito's

$5.00+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00+

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00+

Brandy

Christian Brothers

$8.00

Hennessey

$8.00

Gin

Gordons

$8.00

Roku

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Shots

Car Bombs

$8.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Fat Frogs

Fat Frogs

$15.00

Coffee Drinks

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Baileys Coffee

$8.00

Baileys Iced Latte (Sign Special)

$5.00

Tequila

Jose Quervo

$8.00

Patron

$6.00+