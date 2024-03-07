Corktown Deli and Brews 102 South 27th Ave West
Food
Sandwich Shop Starters
- Pickle Fries$11.99
Battered and fried pickles served with a side of Russian dressing.
- Smoked Pork Nachos$15.99
Fried corn chips, house smoked pulled pork, home made cheese sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, brined onions, crema, and scallions.
- Shareable Fried Buffalo Blue cheese Sprouts$11.99
Fried Brussels, Buffalo sauce, Blue cheese Crumbles, served with side of ranch.
- Hummus Platter$11.99
House Hummus, garlic oil, scallions, fresh cucumbers, pickled vegetables and fried pita points.
- Chili Con Queso and Chips$10.99
Tortilla Chips with a side of House made Chili con Queso topped with scallions.
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp App$13.99
Crispy Fried Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
- Buffalo Tofu Strips$11.99
Crispy Fried tofu strips tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with scallions. Served with a side of blue cheese dressing.
Big Deli Salads and Grain Bowls
- Forbidden Smoked Salmon Salad$17.99
House Smoked Salmon, Wild Rice, salad greens, zesty cucumbers, diced tomatoes, hulled hemp seeds, crushed red pepper, scallions, and lemon.
- Bruss-alo Chicken Salad$16.99
Grilled chicken, Fried buffalo Brussels sprouts, blue cheese crumbles, brined onions, diced tomato, salad greens.
- Hipster Salad$15.99
Corktown Salad Blend, Brussels Sprouts, Red Quinoa, Shaved Parmesan, Bacon, Hulled Hemp Seeds, Cashews, and Croutons.
- Baja Bowl$17.99
Grilled Chicken, Mojo sauce, cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, cilantro, crema, avocado.
- Thai Grain Bowl$17.99
Choose Crispy Chicken or Fried Tofu, Wild Rice, Quinoa, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Jalapenos, Zesty Cucumbers, kale, Pickled Carrots, Topped with Spicy Cashew Sauce, Cilantro, scallions, and Lime
- Salmon Spring Roll Bowl$18.99
House Smoked Salmon, cilantro lime rice, Duluth Grill Kimchi, pickled jalapeno, capers, brined onions, avocado, zesty cucumber, spicy mayo, onion crunch, scallions.
- Cauli-Power Bowl$16.99
Roasted cauliflower, house hummus, brined onions, fried chickpeas, cilantro lime avocado sauce, cilantro, pita bread.
Cold Sandwiches
- Corktown Club$16.99
Ferndale Smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, marinated tomato, dressed greens, Cranberry mayo, Rustic Vienna.
- Classic BLT$15.99
Jones Farm bacon, marinated tomatoes, dressed greens, garlic aioli, Rustic Vienna .
- Knuckle Sandwich$16.99
Medium Rare Roast Beef, cheddar, dressed greens, brined onions, pickled jalapeños, roasted red pepper, house vinegar and mustard, horsey aioli, baguette.
- Hummus Among Us$14.99
House Hummus, Cucumber, brined onion, dressed greens, roasted mushrooms, marinated tomato, pita bread.
- Jammin' Smoked Salmon$17.99
Smoked Salmon, scallion spread, brined onions, dressed greens, seasoned pita bread.
- Bada Bing$16.99
Cured pepperoni, Smoked Compart ham, garlic aioli, oregano, banana peppers, brined onions, roasted red peppers, dressed greens, Baguette.
- Kind of a Big Dill!$16.99
Compart Ham and smoked Ferndale Turkey, Swiss, Dill Chips, Dill Pickles, Dill Aioli, Greens, Dill Vinegar, baguette.
- Raging Bull$16.99
Roast Beef, Honey Nashville sauce, marinated tomato, avocado, dressed greens, Toasted rye.
Hot Sandwiches
- 1/4# Buther on the Rye$16.99
House smoked pastrami, Swiss, house mustard, toasted rye.
- 1/2# Butcher on the Rye$20.99
House smoked pastrami, Swiss, house mustard, toasted rye.
- MN Midnight$16.99
Corktown's Porchetta, Compart ham, Swiss, pickles, house mustard, baguette.
- Walleye Ought-ta'!$16.99
Shore lunch walleye, marinated tomato, dressed greens, dill pickle aioli, Baguette.
- Buffalo Tofu Melt$15.99
Crispy fried tofu coated in Buffalo Sauce, Pepper jack Cheese, Marinated Tomatoes, on grilled Vienna Bread.
- Grilled Three Cheese$14.99
Cheddar, Gouda, Swiss, grilled Texas toast.
- Pastrami Reuben$16.99
House smoked pastrami, Swiss, Duluth Grill sauerkraut, Russian dressing, toasted rye.
- Angry Reuben$16.99
House smoked pastrami, Duluth Grill Kimchi, pickled jalapeno, Sri-Russian sauce, pepper jack cheese, rye.
- Cozy Pig$15.99
Porchetta, Compart smoked ham, apple chutney, dressed greens, garlic aioli, tomato, grilled Texas toast.
- Northern BBQ Pulled Pork$16.99
House smoked pulled pork, bacon blue cheese slaw, pickles, BBQ sauce, brioche bun.
- Double Dipper$17.99
Roast beef, sautéed peppers and onions, roasted mushrooms, Scallion cream cheese spread on a hoagie. Served with dipping au jus .
- Wild Rice Melt$15.99
House made Wild Rice Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, roasted red pepper vinaigrette on grilled rustic Vienna.
- Fire of Phoenix$15.99
Marinated Chicken, Honey Nashville Hot sauce, Creamy Bacon Apple Coleslaw, Pickles, Brioche bun.
- Focashh' Sakes!$14.00
Oregano and Garlic Focaccia, Smoked Pork, Herb Cream Cheese, Roast Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Dry Slaw, with a splash of Deli Vinegar!
Comfort Food Entrées
- Buttermilk Tendies, Waffles, & Slaw$17.99
Hand breaded buttermilk chicken tenders with seasoned waffle fries and bacon blue cheese coleslaw. Served with Ranch and BBQ.
- North Shore Fish and Chips$19.99
Breaded and fried walleye served with dill aioli, seasoned waffle fries and bacon bleu cheese coleslaw.
- Loaded Mac n Cheese$17.99
Rotini Noodles, House cheese sauce, smoked pulled pork, roasted red peppers, roasted mushroom, crispy onions, scallions.
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$17.99
Hot Roast Beef piled on white bread, Served with mashed potatoes all smothered in beef gravy.
- Crispy Fried Shrimp Platter$18.99
Crispy Fried jumbo Shrimp with waffle fries, and Creamy bacon apple coleslaw. Served with house cocktail sauce.
- Creole Shrimp$18.99
Grilled Creole Shrimp, Creole sauce, cilantro lime rice, topped with scallions.
Burgers and Tacos
- Corktown Classic Burger$16.99
Burger patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, Garlic aioli, dressed greens, marinated tomato, pickles, Brioche bun.
- Garlicky Mushroom Gouda Burger$15.99
Burger patty, roasted mushrooms, Gouda cheese, on a roasted garlic puree grilled brioche bun.
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
Burger patty, house BBQ, Jones Farm bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion crunch, and brioche bun.
- BBQ Pork Tacos$15.99
House smoked pulled pork, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, slaw mix, crema, BBQ sauce, Crispy onions, cilantro.
- Wild Buffalo Dill Tacos$15.99
Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, slaw mix, dill aioli, pepperoncini peppers, dill pickles, flour tortillas.
- North Coast Tacos$16.99
Crispy fried walleye, pico de gallo, brined onions, avocado, dill aioli, slaw mix, flour tortillas.
- Peanut Butter Pepper Burger$16.99
Burger patty, Peanut butter Sauce, fresh Jalapeno, bacon, pickle slices, brioche bun.
- Knock Out! Burger$16.99
Burger patty, bacon, Horseradish aioli, Deli mustard, pickled jalapeno and onions, red peppers, dressed greens, cheddar, brioche bun.
Sides
- Waffle Fries$8.99
- Pub Kettle Chips$3.99
- Creamy Bacon Apple Coleslaw$4.49
- Mashed Potatoes$6.99
Baby red potatoes- skin on mashed with sour cream, butter, topped with beef gravy.
- Daily Soup$6.99
- Corktown Chili$6.99
- Mac n Cheese$6.99
Rotini noodles with House cheese sauce
- House Salad$6.99
Greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, croutons, your choice of dressing.
Kids Meal
- Kid's Meat and Cheese$8.99
Vienna Bread, choice of turkey, ham, or roast beef, cheddar, lettuce and mayo served with chips or apple sauce.
- Kid's Cheese Burger$10.99
Burger patty, cheddar, bun. Served with chips or apple sauce.
- Kid's Grilled cheese$8.99
Texas toast and Cheddar. Served with chips or apple sauce.
- Kid's Chicken Tenders$11.49
Fried buttermilk chicken tenders served with chips or apple sauce.
- Kid's Mac n' Cheese$8.99
Rotini noodles with house cheese sauce topped with Gouda. Served with chips or apple sauce.
1/2 Sandwich Special
Desserts
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Espresso Bundt$8.50
House made chocolate espresso cake topped with fresh whipped cream, peanut butter cream, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar and chocolate shavings.
- Lemon Poppy Seed Bundt$8.50
House made lemon poppy seed cake topped with vanilla glaze, strawberry compote, fresh whipped cream, and powdered sugar.
- Almond Chocolate Chip Bundt$8.50
House made almond chocolate chip cake, fresh whipped cream, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar, and chocolate shavings! **GF**
- Caramel Apple Bread Pudding Bundt$8.50
House made bread pudding with apples, topped with a caramel glaze, warm spice blend, and fresh whipped cream.