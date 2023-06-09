Cornelia 1285 Elmwood Ave
Beverages
Coffee Drinks
Juice & Tea
NA Beer & Elixirs
Wine
White Wine
White Blend Réserve della Contessa, Manincor Südrtirol
$14.00+
Moniker Chardonnay 2021
$14.00+
An elegant Chardonnay that forgoes malolactic fermentation in order to showcase the signature Mendocino County taste profile. Firm pear and apple fruit flavors are balanced with luminous minerality and a subtle framing of creamy vanilla toast.
Floral de Melgaço Old Vines Alvarinho 2022
$12.00+
J. Hofstätter Alto Adige Pinot Grigio 2021
$13.00+
A classic and very expressive Pinot Grigio, bright straw yellow in color with an attractive aroma of citrus fruits, peach, honeydew melon and especially pear; medium rich, fruity, well-structured and direct on the palate with orchard fruit flavors and tangy, fruity acidity on the finish.
Jean-Marc Brocard Saint Bris Sauvignon Blanc 2021
$14.00+
Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc
$11.00
Red Wine
Pinot Noir Haute Vallée, Louis Max 2020
$12.00+
Villa Sparina Barbera Del Monferrato 2021
$14.00+
Gonet-Médeville Cru Monplaisir Bordeaux Supérieur 2020
$15.00+
Stephane Aviron Gamay Beaujolais Villages
$13.00+
Malbec Archer Roose can
$11.00
Château Haut-Bailly Glass
$25.00
Les Travers Rouge, Domaine Brusset 2020
$62.00
Syrah, Grenache, Mourvedre, Cinsault. From Cairanne, France
Rosé
Château Routas Coteaux Varois en Provence Rosé
$12.00+
Domaine du Tariquet Côtes de Gascogne Rosé
$11.00+
Zweigelt Dry Rosé, Landhaus Mayer
$10.00+
Carménère, Archer Roose Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence
$11.00
from Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence. Dry, medium bodied, notes of red fruit, tree fruit, rose petal, snd lavender
Bubbles
Bottles
Beer
Cans
Draft
Food
Kids
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Standard Cocktails
Aviation
$12.00
Bees Knees
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Collins
$12.00
Champagne Cocktail
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$12.00
Dark & Stormy
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$15.00
Gimlet
$13.00
Lemon Drop
$13.00
Hot Toddy
$12.00
Manhattan
$13.00
Martini
$13.00
Mimosa
$12.00
Mint Julep
$12.00
Mojito
$12.00
Mule
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$13.00
Sazerac
$13.00
Sidecar
$13.00
Tequila Sunrise
$12.00
Vieux Carre
$14.00
Whiskey Smash
$13.00
Whiskey Sour
$13.00
White Russian
$13.00