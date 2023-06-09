Cornelia 1285 Elmwood Ave

Beverages

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Cold Brew

$4.00

Custom Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Latte

$5.00

London Fog

$5.00Out of stock

Macchiato

$4.50

Non Dairy Milk

$2.00+

Single Espresso

$2.50

Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Tea Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Iced Latte

$5.00

Cortado

$4.50

Red Eye

$4.50

Juice & Tea

Orange Juice

$4.00

Red Jacket Raspberry Apple

$4.00

Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Organic Cranberry

$4.00

CBD Teas

$6.00

Flavored Tonics

$4.00

Waters

Saratoga Springs Bottled Water

$8.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sodas

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

NA Beer & Elixirs

Curious Elixir No 6

$9.00

Athletic Brewing NA Upside Dawn

$6.00

Curious Elixir No. 7

$9.00

Wine

White Wine

White Blend Réserve della Contessa, Manincor Südrtirol

$14.00+
Moniker Chardonnay 2021

Moniker Chardonnay 2021

$14.00+

An elegant Chardonnay that forgoes malolactic fermentation in order to showcase the signature Mendocino County taste profile. Firm pear and apple fruit flavors are balanced with luminous minerality and a subtle framing of creamy vanilla toast.

Floral de Melgaço Old Vines Alvarinho 2022

Floral de Melgaço Old Vines Alvarinho 2022

$12.00+
J. Hofstätter Alto Adige Pinot Grigio 2021

J. Hofstätter Alto Adige Pinot Grigio 2021

$13.00+

A classic and very expressive Pinot Grigio, bright straw yellow in color with an attractive aroma of citrus fruits, peach, honeydew melon and especially pear; medium rich, fruity, well-structured and direct on the palate with orchard fruit flavors and tangy, fruity acidity on the finish.

Jean-Marc Brocard Saint Bris Sauvignon Blanc 2021

Jean-Marc Brocard Saint Bris Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$14.00+

Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir Haute Vallée, Louis Max 2020

Pinot Noir Haute Vallée, Louis Max 2020

$12.00+

Villa Sparina Barbera Del Monferrato 2021

$14.00+
Gonet-Médeville Cru Monplaisir Bordeaux Supérieur 2020

Gonet-Médeville Cru Monplaisir Bordeaux Supérieur 2020

$15.00+
Stephane Aviron Gamay Beaujolais Villages

Stephane Aviron Gamay Beaujolais Villages

$13.00+

Malbec Archer Roose can

$11.00

Château Haut-Bailly Glass

$25.00

Les Travers Rouge, Domaine Brusset 2020

$62.00

Syrah, Grenache, Mourvedre, Cinsault. From Cairanne, France

Rosé

Château Routas Coteaux Varois en Provence Rosé

$12.00+

Domaine du Tariquet Côtes de Gascogne Rosé

$11.00+

Zweigelt Dry Rosé, Landhaus Mayer

$10.00+

Carménère, Archer Roose Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence

$11.00

from Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence. Dry, medium bodied, notes of red fruit, tree fruit, rose petal, snd lavender

Bubbles

Veuve Ambal Crémant de Bourgogne Brut Blanc de Blancs (NV)

$10.00+

Veuve Ambal Crémant de Bourgogne Brut Rosé (NV)

$12.00+

La Gioiosa, Prosecco Treviso

$12.00+

Bottles

Gonet-Medeville Extra Brut Rose Grand Cru NV

Alphonse Mellot Sancerre « La Moussiere » 2022

Domaine Belleville Rully “La Cree” 2020

Domaine Brusset Gigondas Les Hauts de Montmirail 2020

Chateau des Eyrins Margaux 2019

Schiava der Keil Manicor 2021

$70.00

Pinot Bianco

Château Haut-Bailly

$100.00

Beer

Cans

Kronnenbourg 1664 16oz

$8.00

International Pale Lager 5.5% abv. "French Pilsner"

Lawson's Hazy Rays 12oz

$6.00

Sloop Brewing Sauer Peach 12oz

$6.00

Narragansett Lager 12oz

$4.00

Hudson North Cider

$6.00

Flying Embers Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Draft

Allagash White 5.2%

$7.00

Von Trapp Bohemian Pilsner 5.4%

$8.00

Maine Brewing Co. Lunch IPA 7%

$10.00

Food

Communal

Tartine

$10.00

Broccolini

$10.00

Cheese

$18.00Out of stock

Parsnip

$10.00

Delightful

Shrimp

$15.00

Grain

$15.00

Grape

$13.00

Slivered Potato

$13.00

Intentional

Toasted

$15.00

Focaccia

$15.00

Roasted

$12.00Out of stock

Breakfast

$12.00

Bold

Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Polenta

$18.00

Paillard

$18.00

Frittata

$18.00

Soups

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Traveled

Pastry

$8.00

Parfait

$7.00

Roasted

$12.00

Focaccia

$15.00

Shrimp

$15.00

Grain

$12.00

Spirited

Latke

$15.00

Mussels

$15.00

Spiced nuts

$8.00

Chickpeas

$8.00

Desserts

dessert 1

$15.00

dessert 2

$15.00

dessert 3

$15.00

Kids

Kids pasta

$8.00Out of stock

Kids quesadilla

$8.00Out of stock

Kids fruit bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Kids salad

$8.00Out of stock

Sculpture Bar

Coffee Drinks

Single Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Cold Brew

$4.00

Custom Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

London Fog

$5.00Out of stock

Macchiato

$4.50

Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Tea Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Non Dairy Milk

$2.00+

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Kiki

$13.00

Clyfford

$13.00

Joan

$13.00

Arshile

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Standard Cocktails

Aviation

$12.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Collins

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00