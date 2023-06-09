Cornelia 1285 Elmwood Ave

J. Hofstätter Alto Adige Pinot Grigio 2021

$13.00 +

A classic and very expressive Pinot Grigio, bright straw yellow in color with an attractive aroma of citrus fruits, peach, honeydew melon and especially pear; medium rich, fruity, well-structured and direct on the palate with orchard fruit flavors and tangy, fruity acidity on the finish.