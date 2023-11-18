Cornelio's Steak House
Lunch Menu
Lunch
- Salmon Sandwich$19.50
Garlic butter, Grilled Bread, salmon, caper dill aioli, arugula, marinated onions, and avocado, fries
- Prime Burger$17.50
USDA Prime Patty, Broich bun, cheese, Baby Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, Fries
- Steak Cobb Salad$21.00
Tenderloin steak, mixed greens, eggs, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, tomato, blue cheese vinaigrette
- Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
Grill Marinade chicken breast, Romaine hearts, tomato, croutons, Gana Padano cheese. Ceasar dressing.
- Strawberry Fields Salad$18.50
Mixed greens, strawberries, red onion, grape tomatoes and blue cheese vinaigrette, chicken or steak
- Steak Sandwhich$19.50
Tenderloin steak, grill bread with garlic butter, bearnaise sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fries
- NY Steak Sandwich$19.50
USDA NY Strip, garlic butter grill bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, side fries
Dinner
Appetizer
- Louisiana Style BBQ Shrimp$19.00
Large shrimp sauteed, white wine creamy buttery sauce made with herbs and spices
- Jumbo Lump Crabcake$21.00
Roasted Jumbo crab meat seasoned with fresh herbs, spices and lemon butter sauce
- Calamari$18.00
Tender, lightly breaded and crispy, tossed with sweet chili peppers and sweet chili sauce
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$18.00
A creamy dip topped with melted Grana Padana cheese
- Carpaccio$21.00
Fresh sliced tenderloin beef, cosher salt, fresh black pepper, onions, capers, mixed greens, vinaigrette, and parmasean cheese
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$12.00
served with a side of chipotle ranch
- Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp$18.00
served with classic cocktail sauce and lemon wedges
Soups & Salads
- French Onion Soup$12.00
Croutons, Swiss, and Provolone
- Ceaser Salad$12.00
Romain Hearts, grape tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese, house made ceaser dressing
- Chopped Salad$13.00
Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, olives, hearts of palm, blue cheese crumbs, egg, tomato, onion, and lemon vinaigrette
- House Salada$12.00
Spring mix, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, citrus hibiscus vinaigrette
- Wedge Salad$12.00
Baby Iceberg lettuces, tomatoes, onion, pumkin seeds, bacon, blue cheese dressing
- Soup Of the Day$12.00
Main Entrees
- 6oz Filet & Shrimp$45.00
with garlic butter for shrimp dip
- 8oz Filet Mignon$50.00
- 16oz New York Strip$58.00
- 14oz Ribeye$58.00
- 22oz Cowboy$66.00
- 22 oz Porterhouse$68.00
- 32oz Tomahawk$98.00
- Herb Roasted Chicken$38.00
with a lemon butter sauce
- Stuffed Chicken$42.00
with a cream cheese and spinach artichoke blend
- Australian Lamb Chops$45.00
Australian Lamb Chaps. serve with veal glace butter.
Seafood & Lobster
Entree Additions
Sides
- Loaded Idaho Baked Potatoes$10.00
loaded with butter, sour cream, chives, cheese and bacon
- Mashed Potatoes$10.00
- Cream Spinach$10.00
- Sautee Mushrooms$10.00
- Grill Asparagus$10.00
in hollandaise sauce
- Sautee Broccoli$10.00
with garlic, salt and pepper
- Loaded Idaho Mashed Potatoes$12.00
loaded with butter, sour cream, chives, cheese and bacon
- Homemade Mac & Cheese$12.00