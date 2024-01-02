Farm fresh ingredients, scratch-made daily.
Cornell Farm Cafe
Brunch
- Classic Brunch$18.00
2 eggs, bacon, country potatoes, buttermilk biscuit, side of fruit.
- Bacon Benedict$18.00
Bacon, braised collard greens, 2 poached eggs, cheddar onion biscuit, hollandaise, with country potatoes.
- Winter Scramble$16.00
3 eggs, roasted broccoli, garlic, Napa cabbage, peppers, cotija cheese, served with country potatoes.
- Denver Scramble$16.00
3 eggs, diced ham, pepper, onions, spinach, cheddar, side country potatoes
- Biscuits and Gravy$8.00+
Buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, choice 2 eggs, chives, paprike
- Belgian Waffle$8.00+
White chocolate crumble, matcha orange curd, chantilly cream, buttermilk syrup.
- Persimmon Grilled Cheese$15.00
Multigrain bread, fontina-gouda-gruyere cheese, persimmon jam, arugula, side salad
- Breakfast Sliders$8.00+
House made milk buns, choice of bacon or avocado, roasted golden beet aioli, folded egg, cheddar cheese, side country potatoes.
- Ham Sandwich$15.00
Dos Hermanos Sourdough, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Stone Ground Mustard, Caramelized Onions, Aioli, Served with Side Salad
- BLT Sandwich$15.00
Sourdough, Bacon, Tomato, Butter Leaf Lettuce, Aioli, Side Salad
- Avocado Toast$10.00
Sourdough, sliced avocado, miso-roasted delicata squash hummus, furikake.
- Cous Cous Bowl$16.00
Cous Cous, winter vegetables, peppers, onions, watermelon radish, parsnip puree.
- Pesto Pasta$15.00
Cavatappi pasta, Arugula-cotija-pepita pesto, Bechamel sauce, toasted bread crumbs.
- Arugula Salad$14.00
Arugula, maple roasted Delicata squash, oranges, pomegranate, feta cheese, maple apple cider vinaigrette.
- Mixed Green Salad$10.00
mixed greens, watermelon radish, carrots, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
- Quiche$10.00
choice of meat or veggie, made from scratch in-house
- Yogurt and Granola$11.00
honey yogurt, sunflower and pepita granola, persimmon jam
- Soup Du Jour$5.00+
Comes with house-made milk bun.
Sides
Pastries
- Apple Turnover$5.25
- Blueberry Muffin$5.50
- Cheddar Onion Biscuit$5.50
- Chocolate Coconut Cookie$3.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
- Chocolate Croissant$5.50
- Croissant$5.25
- Cinnamon Roll$6.25
- Doughnut Holes$5.00
- Doughnut$4.50
- Lemon Crinkle Cookie$3.25
- Scone$5.25
- Marionberry Gallette$5.00
- Marionberry Oat Bar$3.50
- Ginger Cookie$3.50
- Seasonal Scone$5.25
- Brownie$3.50
- Pumpkin Bread$4.25
- Decorated Cookie$4.50