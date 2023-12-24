Corner Food - Nashville 2721 Clarksville pike
Food
Carryout Special
Appetizers
- Fries$4.29
Freshly cut and fried golden brown with a crunchy exterior and light, fluffy interior
- Large Fries$7.29
- Cheese Fries$5.79
Cholesterol-free creamy nacho cheese sauce on crunchy french fries
- Large cheese fries$8.59
- 6 Pieces Stuffed Grape Leaves$8.99
- Small Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
Creamy nacho cheese sauce covered with American-made chili with beans
- Large Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
Creamy nacho cheese sauce covered with American-made chili with beans
- 8 Onion Rings$7.99
Golden fried onion rings battered with a subtle blend of spices
- 5 Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Coated with crisp garlic butter breading, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, and served with marinara sauce
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.99
Breaded with honey mustard dipping sauce
- Hummus & Pita$7.29
Mashed chickpeas blended to perfection with tahini, garlic, lemon, and a lot of flavor
- 4 Falafel$6.29
Deep-fried ball made from ground chickpeas, fava beans, herbs, spices, and onion. Comes with homemade tzatziki or ranch
- Side Rice$3.99
- Cheese Bread Sticks$8.99
- Bread Sticks$5.99
- Side Meat$5.99
Salads
- Small House Salad$6.99
Fresh greens with juicy tomatoes, sliced black olives, chopped red onions, freshly sliced cucumbers, and shredded Cheddar cheese. Served with bread sticks and choice of dressing
- Large House Salad$9.99
Fresh greens with juicy tomatoes, sliced black olives, chopped red onions, freshly sliced cucumbers, and shredded Cheddar cheese. Served with bread sticks and choice of dressing
- Small Greek Salad$6.99
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, sliced black olives, chopped red onions, freshly sliced cucumbers, and shredded feta cheese. Served with bread sticks and choice of dressing
- Large Greek Salad$9.99
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, sliced black olives, chopped red onions, freshly sliced cucumbers, and shredded feta cheese. Served with bread sticks and choice of dressing
- Large Chef Salad$9.99
Sliced Turkey breast and Turkey ham over A House salad. Served with bread sticks and choice of dressing
- Small Grilled Chicken Salad$7.99
Specially marinated grilled chicken over A House salad. Served with bread sticks and choice of dressing
- Large Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Specially marinated grilled chicken over A House salad. Served with bread sticks and choice of dressing
- Small Caesar Salad$3.99
Fresh greens with croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing. Served with bread sticks
- Large Caesar Salad$6.99
Fresh greens with croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing. Served with bread sticks
- Small Chef Salad$6.99
Sliced Turkey breast and Turkey ham over A House salad. Served with bread sticks and choice of dressing
- Small Gyro Salad$6.99
Fresh green lettuce, tomatoes, chopped onions, freshly sliced cucumbers, black olives, and feta cheese
- Large Gyro Salad$9.99
Fresh green lettuce, tomatoes, chopped onions, freshly sliced cucumbers, black olives, and feta cheese
- Small Mix Chicken & Gyro Meat Salad$7.99
- Large Mix Chicken & Gyro Meat Salad$10.99
Specialty Calzones
- Small 10" Marco Polo Calzone$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese. 10 inch comes with 2 marinara cups, 12 inch comes with 3 marinara cups, 14 inch comes with 4 marinara cups
- Small 10" Meat Lover's Calzone$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese. 10 inch comes with 2 marinara cups, 12 inch comes with 3 marinara cups, 14 inch comes with 4 marinara cups
- Medium 12" Marco Polo Calzone$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese. 10 inch comes with 2 marinara cups, 12 inch comes with 3 marinara cups, 14 inch comes with 4 marinara cups
- Small 10" Deluxe Calzone$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese. 10 inch comes with 2 marinara cups, 12 inch comes with 3 marinara cups, 14 inch comes with 4 marinara cups
- Large Marco Polo Calzone$18.99
- XL Marco Polo Calzone$28.99
- Small 10" Supreme Calzone$14.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers
- Medium 12" Supreme Calzone$16.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers
- Large Supreme Calzone$18.99
- XL Supreme Calzone$28.99
- Medium 12" Deluxe Calzone$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese. 10 inch comes with 2 marinara cups, 12 inch comes with 3 marinara cups, 14 inch comes with 4 marinara cups
- Large Deluxe Calzone$18.99
- XL Deluxe Calzone$28.99
- Medium 12" Meat Lover's Calzone$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese. 10 inch comes with 2 marinara cups, 12 inch comes with 3 marinara cups, 14 inch comes with 4 marinara cups
- Large Meat Lovers Calzone$18.99
- XL Meat Lovers Calzone$28.99
- Small 10" Trio Meat Calzone$14.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ham
- Medium 12" Trio Meat Calzone$16.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ham
- Large Trio Meat Calzone$18.99
- XL Trio Meat Calzone$28.99
- Small 10" BBQ Chicken Calzone$14.99
Chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese. 10 inch comes with 2 marinara cups, 12 inch comes with 3 marinara cups, 14 inch comes with 4 marinara cups
- Medium 12" BBQ Chicken Calzone$16.99
Chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese. 10 inch comes with 2 marinara cups, 12 inch comes with 3 marinara cups, 14 inch comes with 4 marinara cups
- Large BBQ Chx Calzone$18.99
- XL BBQ Chicken Calzone$28.99
- Small 10" Spinach Calzone$14.99
Spinach, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese. 10 inch comes with 2 marinara cups, 12 inch comes with 3 marinara cups, 14 inch comes with 4 marinara cups
- Medium 12" Spinach Calzone$16.99
Spinach, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese. 10 inch comes with 2 marinara cups, 12 inch comes with 3 marinara cups, 14 inch comes with 4 marinara cups
- Large Spinach Calzone$18.99
- XL Spinach Calzone$28.99
- Small 10" Vegetarian Calzone$14.99
Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese. 10 inch comes with 2 marinara cups, 12 inch comes with 3 marinara cups, 14 inch comes with 4 marinara cups
- Medium 12" Vegetarian Calzone$16.99
Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese. 10 inch comes with 2 marinara cups, 12 inch comes with 3 marinara cups, 14 inch comes with 4 marinara cups
- Large Vegetarian Calzone$18.99
- XL Vegetarian Calzone$28.99
- Create Your Own Calzone Small$10.99
- Create Your Own Calzone Medium$12.99
- Create Your Own Calzone Large$14.99
- Create Your Own Calzone X-Large$21.99
Wings
- 6-Piece$8.99
- 6-Piece Half & Half Sauces$8.99
- 6-Piece Combo$11.99
Comes with fries and your choice of a can soda
- 6-Piece Combo Half & Half$11.99
Comes with fries and your choice of a can soda
- 8-Piece$11.99
- 8-Piece Half & Half Sauces$11.99
- 8-Piece Combo$13.99
Comes with fries and your choice of a can soda
- 8-Piece Combo Half & Half Sauces$13.99
Comes with fries and your choice of a can soda
- 10-Piece$13.99
- 10-Piece Half & Half Sauces$13.99
- 10-Piece Combo$15.99
Comes with fries and your choice of a can soda
- 10-Piece Combo Half & Half Sauces$15.99
Comes with fries and your choice of a can soda
- 12-Piece$16.99
- 12-Piece Half & Half Sauces$16.99
- 16-Piece$20.99
- 16-Piece Half & Half Sauces$20.99
- 20-Piece$25.99
- 20-Piece Half & Half Sauces$25.99
- 30-Piece$37.99
- 30-Piece Half & Half Sauces$37.99
- 40-Piece$49.99
- 40-Piece Half & Half Sauces$49.99
Pasta
- Chicken Alfredo$12.99
Sliced grilled chicken and our signature homemade alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta
- Cajun Chicken Alfredo$12.99
For spicy lovers! Sliced grilled chicken and our signature homemade alfredo sauce with Cajun seasoning over fettuccine
- Shrimp Alfredo$15.99
Combination of grilled shrimp and homemade alfredo sauce over fettuccine noodles
- Cajun Shrimp Alfredo$15.99
Combination of Cajun seasoning, grilled shrimp, and homemade alfredo sauce over fettuccine noodles
- Fettuccine Alfredo$10.99
Homemade alfredo sauce over fettuccine noodles
- Mix Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo$15.99
Sliced grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, and our signature homemade alfredo sauce over fettuccine noodles
- Mix cajun Chicken and shrimp$15.99
- Fettuccine Cajun Alfredo$10.99
Platters
- Gyro Platter$13.99
Generously sliced gyro meat served over fresh cooked special signature rice with a small Greek salad on the side. Comes with 2 homemade ranch or homemade tzatziki sauce
- Gyro Fajita Platter$14.99
Sliced gyro meat, grilled red onions, and bell peppers. Comes with 2 homemade ranch or homemade tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Platter$12.99
Specially seasoned grilled chicken served over fresh cooked special signature rice with a small Greek salad on the side. Comes with 2 homemade ranch or homemade tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Fajita Platter$14.99
Marinated strips of chicken breast with grilled red onions and bell peppers. Comes with 2 homemade ranch or homemade tzatziki sauce
- Steak Platter$14.99
Thinly sliced pieces of beef steak. Comes with 2 homemade ranch or homemade tzatziki sauce
- Mix Gyro & Chicken Platter$14.99
Sliced gyro meat and marinated strips of chicken breast. Comes with 2 homemade ranch or homemade tzatziki sauce
- Mix Gyro & Chicken Fajita Platter$14.99
- Mix Steak & Chicken Platter$14.99
Thinly sliced pieces of beef steak and marinated strips of chicken breast with grilled red onions and bell peppers. Comes with 2 homemade ranch or homemade tzatziki sauce
- Falafel Platter$13.99
Deep-fried falafel. Comes with 2 homemade ranch or homemade tzatziki sauce
- Triple Mix Gyro, Chicken & Steak Platter$15.99
Perfect choice for meat lovers! Gyro, chicken, and steak with grilled red onions and bell peppers. Comes with 2 homemade ranch or homemade tzatziki sauce
Subs
- 6" Steak & Cheese Sub$9.99
Thinly sliced pieces of beef steak and melted American cheese in a 6" or 12" hoagie roll with grilled onions and green peppers
- 12" Steak & Cheese Sub$14.99
Thinly sliced pieces of beef steak and melted American cheese in a 6" or 12" hoagie roll with grilled onions and green peppers
- 6" Chicken & Cheese Sub$9.99
Thinly sliced pieces of chicken breast and melted American cheese in a 6" or 12" hoagie roll with grilled onions and green peppers
- 12" Chicken & Cheese Sub$14.99
Thinly sliced pieces of chicken breast and melted American cheese in a 6" or 12" hoagie roll with grilled onions and green peppers
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$9.99
100% beef 8 oz. patties with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame bun
- Hamburger$9.99
100% beef 8 oz. patties with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions on a sesame bun
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
100% beef 8 oz. patties and crispy Turkey bacon with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.99
Hot and juicy beef patty on a sesame seed bun with grilled mushrooms, onions, and swiss cheese
- Double Cheeseburger$14.99
(2) all beef 8 oz. patties with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun
- Jalapeño Swiss Burger$11.99
Spicy lovers! Juicy beef patty on a sesame seed bun with jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, and Swiss cheese
Gyro Sandwiches
- Gyro$9.99
Traditionally cooked gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and Cheddar or feta cheese wrapped into Greek style pita bread
- Chicken Gyro$9.99
Seasoned chicken, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and Cheddar or feta cheese wrapped into Greek style pita bread
- Mix Gyro & Chicken$10.99
Traditionally cooked gyro and seasoned chicken, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and Cheddar or feta cheese wrapped into Greek style pita bread
- Falafel$8.99
Deep-fried falafel, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and Cheddar or feta cheese wrapped into Greek style pita bread
Desserts
Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
Small 10" Specialty Pizza
- Small 10" Meat Lover's Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, ham, and bacon
- Small 10" Marco Polo Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, and black olives
- Small 10" Supreme Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers
- Small 10" Trio Meat Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ham
- Small 10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$14.99
Beef, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Small 10" Vegetarian Pizza$14.99
Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, and green peppers
- Small 10" Greek Pizza$14.99
Tomatoes, black olives, fresh garlic, and feta cheese with extra virgin olive oil
- Small 10" Hawaiian Pizza$14.99
Ham and pineapple
- Small 10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.99
Chicken, onions, and green peppers with BBQ sauce
- Small 10" Chicken Ranchero Pizza$14.99
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella with our homemade ranch dressing
- Small 10" White Pizza$14.99
Beef, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and oregano with oil
- Small 10" Spinach Pizza$14.99
Spinach, tomatoes, onions, and fresh garlic
- Small 10" Italian Feast Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, onions, and green peppers
- Small 10" Mexican Pizza$14.99
Beef, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Small 10" Alfredo Pizza