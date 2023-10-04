Corner Office
DRINKS
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Espresso - Double
Espresso - Quad
Cappuccino
Americano
Iced Americano
Classic Vanilla Latte
Iced Classic Vanilla Latte
Brown Sugar Latte
Iced Brown Sugar Latte
Ghirardelli Mocha
Iced Ghirardelli Mocha
Bourbon Caramel Latte
Iced Bourbon Caramel Latte
Sugar Free Vanilla Latte
Iced Sugar Free Vanilla Latte
Plain Latte
Iced Plain Latte
Cold Brew
Soda
FOOD
Start-Ups
French Onion Dip & House Chips (GFO)
House made french onion dip & house fried chips dusted with truffle salt.
Hound's Po' Cheese & Saltines (GFO, V)
Hound's recipe pimento cheese & saltine crackers.
Roasted Beet Hummus w/ Pita (GFO, V)
Roasted beet hummus topped with green tomato chow chow, feta, & good evoo. Served with grilled Za'atar pita slices.
Biscuits
Biscuits & Gravy
Fresh house made biscuits topped with country sausage sawmill gravy.
Dirty Bird
Marinated & fried chicken layered on an open faced biscuit, topped with smoked bacon, pepperjack cheese, & chipotle aioli.
Full Bennies
Fresh, open faced biscuit topped with smoked bacon, two farm fresh eggs (any style), & sausage gravy.
Handhelds
The Goddess
Smoked turkey, smoked bacon, provolone, avocado, lettuce, onion, & green goddess dressing on a baguette.
Pork Belly Bahn Mi
Confit pork belly, pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro & kimchi aioli served on a baguette.
Fried Green Tomato
Po'cheese, 3 fried green tomato slices, smoked bacon, butter lettuce, & duke's mayo layered on griddled sourdough.
Corner Caprese
Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto aioli, balsamic onion jam layered on a house made focaccia roll. ( GFO, V )
Plates
Avocado Toast ( V )
Sourdough toast topped with avocado, tomato confit, goat cheese, arugula & pickled onion.
Early Bird Burrito
Tortilla filled with chorizo, tots, scrambled egg, & pepper-jack. Then topped with queso, avocado & salsa verde.
French Toast ( V )
Battered & griddled french toast topped with fostered bananas.
Green Initiatives
EGF Greens ( GF, V )
Ralf's greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, & radish. Served with a sherry-shallot vinaigrette.
Classic Caesar
Hearts of romaine, black pepper, croutons, & shaved parmesan. Served with a house-made caesar dressing.
Watermelon Salad (GF, V )
Fresh watermelon & heirloom tomatoes tossed with feta cheese & basil. Served with strawberry-white balsamic vinaigrette.
Bowls
Totchos ( VO )
Tots topped with queso, chorizo, fresh pico, avocado crema, cojita cheese, cilantro, & radish.
Cold Noodle Salad ( V )
Chilled ramen noodles, shredded veggies, radish, cucumber, basil, marinated tofu, cilantro, & ginger-soy dressing.
Shrimp & Grits (GF )
McEwen & Son's grits topped with half-dozen blackened shrimp, andouille cream & scallions.