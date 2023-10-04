DRINKS

Coffee

Proudly serving Mama Mochas coffee!

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Espresso - Double

$2.50

Espresso - Quad

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$3.00+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Classic Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Iced Classic Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Latte

$5.00+

Iced Brown Sugar Latte

$5.50+

Ghirardelli Mocha

$5.50+

Iced Ghirardelli Mocha

$6.00+

Bourbon Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Iced Bourbon Caramel Latte

$6.00+

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Iced Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Plain Latte

$4.50+

Iced Plain Latte

$5.00+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Soda

Soda

$2.00+

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

BAKED GOODS

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.00
Bagel

$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie (gf)

$4.00
Cinnamon Roll

$5.00
Coffee Cake

$3.00
Lemon-Blueberry Muffin

$3.00
Maple Bacon Cronuts

$5.00
Plain Biscuit

$3.00
Savory Egg & Sausage Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$3.00

FOOD

Start-Ups

French Onion Dip & House Chips (GFO)

$6.00

House made french onion dip & house fried chips dusted with truffle salt.

Hound's Po' Cheese & Saltines (GFO, V)

$6.00

Hound's recipe pimento cheese & saltine crackers.

Roasted Beet Hummus w/ Pita (GFO, V)

$8.00

Roasted beet hummus topped with green tomato chow chow, feta, & good evoo. Served with grilled Za'atar pita slices.

Biscuits

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Fresh house made biscuits topped with country sausage sawmill gravy.

Dirty Bird

$12.00

Marinated & fried chicken layered on an open faced biscuit, topped with smoked bacon, pepperjack cheese, & chipotle aioli.

Full Bennies

$12.00

Fresh, open faced biscuit topped with smoked bacon, two farm fresh eggs (any style), & sausage gravy.

Handhelds

The Goddess

$12.00

Smoked turkey, smoked bacon, provolone, avocado, lettuce, onion, & green goddess dressing on a baguette.

Pork Belly Bahn Mi

$12.00

Confit pork belly, pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro & kimchi aioli served on a baguette.

Fried Green Tomato

$10.00

Po'cheese, 3 fried green tomato slices, smoked bacon, butter lettuce, & duke's mayo layered on griddled sourdough.

Corner Caprese

$10.00

Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto aioli, balsamic onion jam layered on a house made focaccia roll. ( GFO, V )

Plates

Avocado Toast ( V )

$12.00

Sourdough toast topped with avocado, tomato confit, goat cheese, arugula & pickled onion.

Early Bird Burrito

$12.00

Tortilla filled with chorizo, tots, scrambled egg, & pepper-jack. Then topped with queso, avocado & salsa verde.

French Toast ( V )

$10.00

Battered & griddled french toast topped with fostered bananas.

Green Initiatives

EGF Greens ( GF, V )

$6.00+

Ralf's greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, & radish. Served with a sherry-shallot vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar

$6.00+

Hearts of romaine, black pepper, croutons, & shaved parmesan. Served with a house-made caesar dressing.

Watermelon Salad (GF, V )

$6.00+

Fresh watermelon & heirloom tomatoes tossed with feta cheese & basil. Served with strawberry-white balsamic vinaigrette.

Bowls

Totchos ( VO )

$10.00

Tots topped with queso, chorizo, fresh pico, avocado crema, cojita cheese, cilantro, & radish.

Cold Noodle Salad ( V )

$12.00

Chilled ramen noodles, shredded veggies, radish, cucumber, basil, marinated tofu, cilantro, & ginger-soy dressing.

Shrimp & Grits (GF )

$14.00

McEwen & Son's grits topped with half-dozen blackened shrimp, andouille cream & scallions.

Sides

Grits

$5.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Bacon (4)

$5.00

WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

Fried shrimp po-'boy, shredduce, tomatoes & dill lemon remoulade on a baguette.
Fried Shrimp Po'boy

$14.00

Fried Shrimp, shredduce, tomatoes, & remoulade situated on a french baguette. Served with choice of side.