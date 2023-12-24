Corner Palace Chinese Restaurant 1114 Huntington Dr
晚餐菜单 Dinner Menu
小吃 Appetizer
- 椒盐鸡翼 Fried Chicken Wings w/Pepper & Salt (6 pcs)$9.98
Deep fried chicken wings seasoned with garlic, chili, salt & pepper.
- 素春卷 Veggie Egg Rolls (6 pcs)$5.98
Deep fried vegetables egg roll served with a side of sweet & sour sauce.
- 乾撈雲吞(辣) Spicy Wontons (8 pcs)$10.98
Shrimp and pork wontons smoother in an aromatic spicy chili oil sauce.
- 炸雲吞 Deep Fried Wontons (6 pcs)$7.98
Double cooked deep fried shrimp and pork wontons served with a house sweet and sour dipping sauce.
- 油条 Chinese Doughnut$3.50
湯類 Soups
- 酸辣湯 Hot & Sour Soup$11.98
A harmonious blend of pork, wood ear, and shiitake mushrooms infused with an array of spices to craft a flavorful, spicy, and tangy soup.
- 蛋花湯 Egg Flower Soup$9.98
Simply crafted soup featuring delicately added egg ribbons into a light savory chicken broth.
- 蟹肉魚肚羹 Fish Maw and Crab Meat Soup$16.98
A velvety broth infused fish maw and crab meat, creating a blend of seafood delights.
- 蟹肉魚肚蔬菜羹 Fish Maw and Crab Meat with Veggie Soup$18.98
This exquisite dish combines the delicacy of fish maw and the succulent sweetness of crab meat, all in a rich and flavorful broth. To complete the experience, a medley of fresh, crisp vegetables adds a refreshing contrast, making this soup a truly balanced and delectable.
- 蟹肉芦笋湯 Crab Meat with Asparagus Soup$16.98
Succulent, tender crab meat meets the earthy, crisp freshness of asparagus in a harmonious broth.
- 紫菜豆腐湯 Purple Seaweed with Tofu Soup$13.98
Purple Seaweed with Tofu Soup, a delightful combination of simple ingredients. The sea's bounty meets the creaminess of tofu in a light, flavorful broth.
- 淨雲吞 Wonton Soup$11.98
- 什锦馄饨汤 Wor Wonton Soup$12.98
Plump, handcrafted wontons filled with a delectable mixture of seasoned pork and shrimp, floating in a clear and aromatic broth.
- 立魚皮蛋香菜湯 Tilapia with Thousand Year Old Egg & Cilantro Soup$13.98
This unique dish combines the mild, flaky goodness of tilapia with the distinct and rich flavor of thousand-year-old preserved eggs, while sitting on top of a bed of cilatro all immersed in a savory broth.
- 西湖牛肉羹 West Lake Beef Soup$13.98
海鮮 Seafood
- 核桃蝦球 Honey Walnut Shrimp$18.98
Plump, crispy-fried shrimp glazed in a rich, sweet honey walnut sauce, and crowned with candied walnuts.
- 椒鹽蝦 Salt & Pepper Shrimp$18.98
- 宮保蝦 Kung Pao Shrimp$15.98
- 甜酸蝦 Sweet & Sour Shrimp$16.98
- 什菜蝦球 Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables$16.98
- 滑蛋蝦仁 Shrimp with Scramble Eggs$16.98
- 甜酸斑球 Fish Fillet Sweet & Sour$15.98
- 時菜斑球 Fish with Mixed Vegetables$15.98
- 椒鹽魚片 Fried Fish w/Pepper & Salt$15.98
- 椒鹽鲜鱿 Salt & Pepper Fried Squid$18.98
Squid lightly batter and marinated to perfection. Sauteed with a tantalizing blend of chili, garlic, and green onions and sprinkled with the special salt and pepper blend.
- 大地魚乾炒芥蘭 Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli) w/Dried Fish$18.98
A delightful harmony of vibrant greens and ocean goodness. Tender and leafy green Gai Lan sauteed with the savory dried fish, offering a burst of flavor.
豬肉 Pork
- 椒鹽豬扒 Salt & Pepper Pork Chop$15.98
Tender cuts of pork, lightly coated in a seasoned batter, and fried to a crispy, golden perfection complemented by the bold flavors of garlic, chili, salt and pepper.
- 梅菜扣肉 Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetable$18.98
Savory pork belly served on a bed of preserved veggies and lettuce.
- 甜酸咕嚕肉 Sweet & Sour Pork$14.98
Tender chunks of succulent pork, lightly battered and fried to a golden crisp, then generously coated in a sweet and tangy sauce.
- 叉燒 BBQ Pork (Char Siu)$14.98
- 燒腩肉 Crispy Pork Belly$18.98
Cooked to a crispy perfection with a unique blend of spices.
- 麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu With Pork$14.98
牛肉 Beef
- 西蘭花炒牛肉 Beef with Broccoli$13.98
- 芥蘭炒牛肉 Beef with Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli)$14.98
- 蒙古牛肉 Mongolian Beef$13.98
- 薑蔥爆牛肉 Beef with Ginger Onion$13.98
- 沙爹牛肉 Beef with Satay Sauce$14.98
- 宮保牛肉 Kung Pao Beef$15.98
- 蘑菇竹笋炒牛肉 Beef with Mushroom & Bamboo$15.98
Tender slices of beef are paired with earthy mushrooms and crisp bamboo shoots, creating a hearty and satisfying combination.
- 什菜炒牛肉 Beef with Mixed Vegetables$14.98
- 黑椒牛柳粒 Black Pepper Filet Mignon Cubes$19.98
Perfect blend premium quality filet mignon, expertly cut into delectable bite-sized cubes and infused with the bold and aromatic flavors of authentic Chinese black pepper
- 黑椒牛仔骨 Black Pepper Short Ribs$19.98
Perfectly marinated succulent short ribs combined with onions and special house blended black pepper sauce.
雞肉 Chicken
- 甜酸雞 Sweet & Sour Chicken$13.98
- 香橙雞 Orange Chicken$13.98
Tender pieces of chicken, deep fried and coated in a sweet and tangy orange glaze.
- 宮保雞 Kung Pao Chicken$13.98
Succulent pieces of tender chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, chili peppers, and scallions bathed in a savory Kung Pao sauce blend of soy sauce, tangy vinegar, and sweet sugar. The dish is then crowned with a generous sprinkle of peanuts for that perfect crunch.
- 左宗棠雞肉 General Tao's Chicken$14.98
- 西兰花炒雞肉 Chicken with Brocolli$13.98
- 什菜炒雞肉 Chicken Mixed Vegetables$13.98
- 芥蘭炒雞肉 Chicken with Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli)$14.98
蔬菜&豆腐 Vegetable & Tofu
- 蒜蓉通菜 Ong Choy with Garlic$16.98
- 腐乳通菜 Ong Choy with Spicy Bean Curd Sauce$17.98
- 麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu$12.98
- 椒鹽炸豆腐 Salt & Pepper Deep Fried Tofu$14.98
- 宮保豆腐 Kung Pao Tofu$14.98
- 蠔油芥蘭 Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli) with Oyster Sauce$16.98
- 番茄炒蛋 Tomato & Eggs$13.98
- 炒什菜 Mix Vegetables$13.98
- 什菜豆腐 Mixed Vegetables with Tofu$14.98
生滾粥 Congee
- 皮蛋瘦肉粥 Pork with Thousand Year Old Egg Congee$10.98
- 魚片粥 Fish Fillet Congee$10.98
Flaky, succulent pieces of sole fish nestled in a creamy, smooth congee.
- 雞肉粥 Chicken Congee$10.98
- 鮑魚雞肉粥 Abalone & Chicken Congee$12.98
- 白粥 Plain Congee$7.98
This classic, lightly flavored, dish consists of carefully cooked rice, simmered to a smooth, creamy consistency.
湯粉麵 Noodle Soup
炒粉/炒麵 Chow Fun / Chow Mein
- 海鮮炒麵 Seafood Chow Mein (Fried Noodles)$17.98
A light gravy medley of succulent shrimp, and calamari, stir-fried with mixed vegetables over a perfectly cooked crispy noodles.
- 招牌炒麵（蝦子、雞肉、牛肉/叉燒） House Special Chow Mein (Shrimp, Chicken, BBQ Pork)$17.98
- 牛肉炒麵 Beef Chow Mein (Fried Noodles)$15.98
- 肉絲炒麵 Shredded Pork Chow Mein (Fried Noodles)$15.98
- 雞肉炒麵 Chicken Chow Mein (Fried Noodles)$15.98
- 蝦仁炒麵 Shrimp Chow Mein (Fried Noodles)$16.98
- 素菜炒麵 Veggie Chow Mein (Fried Noodles)$13.98
- 叉燒炒麵 BBQ Pork Chow Mein (Fried Noodles)$15.98
- 特色炒粉（蝦、雞肉、牛肉/叉燒） House Special Chow Fun (Shrimp, Chicken, BBQ Pork)$17.98
- 乾炒牛河 Beef Chow Fun$15.98
Rice noodles delicately stir-fried with succulent slices of beef and an array of crisp vegetables mixed with a savory soy sauce blend.
- 海鮮炒粉 Seafood Chow Fun$17.98
- 雞肉炒粉 Chicken Chow Fun$15.98
- 海鮮煎麵 Seafood Stir Fried Noodle$17.98
- 招牌煎麵（蝦子、雞肉、牛肉/叉燒) House Special (Shrimp, Chicken, Beef, and Pork) Stir Fried Noodle$17.98
- 雞肉煎麵 Chicken Stir Fried Noodles$15.98
- 牛肉煎麵 Beef Stir Fried Noodle$15.98
- 蝦仁煎麵 Shrimp Stir Fried Noodle$15.98
炒飯 Rice & Fried Rice
- 招牌炒飯（蝦子、雞肉、牛肉/叉燒） House Special Fried Rice (Shrimp, Chicken, BBQ Pork)$16.98
Our House Special Fried Rice brings together succulent shrimp, tender chicken, and delectable BBQ pork, all combined with rice, green onions and a medley of fresh vegetables.
- 揚州炒飯 Yang Chow Fried Rice (BBQ Pork and Shrimp)$15.98
Rice wok-tossed with succulent shrimp, tender chicken, and delectable pieces of Chinese BBQ pork blended with vegetables and fluffy egg whites.
- 蝦仁炒飯 Shrimp Fried Rice$15.70
- 叉燒炒飯 BBQ Pork Fried Rice$14.98
Smoky-sweet pieces of Chinese BBQ pork wok-tossed with a medley of vegetables, including sweet peas, crunchy carrots, scallions, and lettuce.
- 雞肉炒飯 Chicken Fried Rice$14.98
- 牛肉炒飯 Beef Fried Rice$14.98
- 豆腐炒飯 Tofu Fried Rice$13.98
- 素菜炒飯 Veggie Fried Rice$13.98
- 白飯 White Rice$1.58
午餐菜单 Lunch Menu (11am - 3pm)
10.98
- 甜酸雞 Sweet & Sour Chicken$10.98
- 香橙雞 Orange Chicken$10.98
Tender pieces of chicken, deep fried and coated in a sweet and tangy orange glaze.
- 宮保雞 Kung Pao Chicken$10.98
Succulent pieces of tender chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, chili peppers, and scallions bathed in a savory Kung Pao sauce blend of soy sauce, tangy vinegar, and sweet sugar. The dish is then crowned with a generous sprinkle of peanuts for that perfect crunch.
- 西兰花炒雞肉 Chicken with Brocolli$10.98
- 雞肉炒粉 Chicken Chow Fun$10.98
- 雞肉煎麵 Chicken Stir Fried Noodles$10.98
- 雞肉炒飯 Chicken Fried Rice$10.98
- 西蘭花炒牛肉 Beef with Broccoli$10.98
- 薑蔥爆牛肉 Beef with Ginger Onion$10.98
12.98
- 甜酸咕嚕肉 Sweet & Sour Pork$12.98
Tender chunks of succulent pork, lightly battered and fried to a golden crisp, then generously coated in a sweet and tangy sauce.
- 蘑菇竹笋炒牛肉 Beef with Mushroom & Bamboo$12.98
Tender slices of beef are paired with earthy mushrooms and crisp bamboo shoots, creating a hearty and satisfying combination.
- 雞肉炒麵 Chicken Chow Mein (Fried Noodles)$12.98
- 乾炒牛河 Beef Chow Fun$12.98
Rice noodles delicately stir-fried with succulent slices of beef and an array of crisp vegetables mixed with a savory soy sauce blend.
- 牛肉煎麵 Beef Stir Fried Noodle$12.98
- 牛肉炒飯 Beef Fried Rice$12.98
14.98
- 核桃蝦球 Honey Walnut Shrimp$14.98
Plump, crispy-fried shrimp glazed in a rich, sweet honey walnut sauce, and crowned with candied walnuts.
- 椒鹽蝦 Salt & Pepper Shrimp$14.98
- 滑蛋蝦仁 Shrimp with Scramble Eggs$14.98
- 椒鹽鲜鱿 Salt & Pepper Fried Squid$14.98
Squid lightly batter and marinated to perfection. Sauteed with a tantalizing blend of chili, garlic, and green onions and sprinkled with the special salt and pepper blend.
- 大地魚乾炒芥蘭 Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli) w/Dried Fish$14.98
A delightful harmony of vibrant greens and ocean goodness. Tender and leafy green Gai Lan sauteed with the savory dried fish, offering a burst of flavor.
- 黑椒牛仔骨 Black Pepper Short Ribs$14.98
Perfectly marinated succulent short ribs combined with onions and special house blended black pepper sauce.
- 招牌炒飯（蝦子、雞肉、牛肉/叉燒） House Special Fried Rice (Shrimp, Chicken, BBQ Pork)$14.98
Our House Special Fried Rice brings together succulent shrimp, tender chicken, and delectable BBQ pork, all combined with rice, green onions and a medley of fresh vegetables.
飲料 Drinks
水（瓶）Water (Bottle)
泰茶 Thai Tea
冰茶 Ice Tea
夏枯草 Chinese Herbal Tea
