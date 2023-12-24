蟹肉魚肚蔬菜羹 Fish Maw and Crab Meat with Veggie Soup

$18.98

This exquisite dish combines the delicacy of fish maw and the succulent sweetness of crab meat, all in a rich and flavorful broth. To complete the experience, a medley of fresh, crisp vegetables adds a refreshing contrast, making this soup a truly balanced and delectable.