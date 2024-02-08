Corner Pizza | Bressi Ranch
FOOD
Pizza
- Cheese$18.00
red, mozzarella, sicilian oregano
- Pepperoni$22.00
red, mozzarella, charred pepperoni, sicicialn oregano
- Margarita Burrata$25.00
red, fresh mozzarella, burrata, evoo, fresh basil
- The Veg$25.00
red, mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, black olives, red onion, arugula
- Tomato Pie (Vegan)$17.00
tomato sauce, garlic, fresh basil, sicilian oregeno, evoo
- Sausage Fest$25.00
red, mozzarella, fennel sausage, sweet spanish paquillo peppers
- T-Rex$26.00
red, mozzarella, charred pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, sliced jalapeno
- Forbidden Pizza$28.00
red, mozzarella, Haggo's organic carnitas, sliced jalapeno, pineapple, habanero pickled red onion
- Killer BEE$27.00
red, mozzarella, charred pepperoni, soppressata, gorgonzola, rosemary, chili honey
- Caccio E Pepe$25.00
white, garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, clarified butter, cracked pepper, Parmigiano Reggiano
- Mushroom Queen$25.00
white, garlic, mozzarella, medly of mushrooms,white truffle EVOO, fresh citrus'd arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano
- New Yorker$24.00
Everything bagel seasoning crust, tomato sauce, parmesan, shredded mozzarella, Sicilian oregano
- Ol' Dirty Pep$24.00
Everything bagel seasoning, tomato sauce, parmesan, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
- Spinach Artichoke$25.00
white, garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, artichoke,everything seasoning
- Lemon + Pesto$25.00
white, garlic, mozzarella, pesto, lemon, red onions
- Chefs Special$28.00
- Fundraiser
- Kids Cheese 14"$16.00
- Kids Pepperoni 14"$18.00
Salads
Share plates
DRINKS
Beer
Wine
- La Borie GSM Glass$12.00
- La Borie GSM BTTL$45.00
- Fictions Glass$12.00Out of stock
- Fictions Bottle$42.00Out of stock
- Pike RD Pinot Noir$12.00+
- Tempranillo$12.00+Out of stock
- Kirchoff Blend Glass$10.00
- Kirchoff Blend BTTL$35.00
- Lester Pinot Noir Glass$11.00Out of stock
- Chianti Glass$14.00
- Chianti Bottle$45.00
- Jack Tar Cab Glass$14.00
- Jack Tar Cab BTTL$50.00
- Rosso Montalcino BTTL$58.00
- JBRIX BTTL$50.00
- Recoltant Cab BTTL$70.00
- Baxter BTTL$75.00
- CORKAGE$10.00
- Sparkling Lambrusco Glass$12.00Out of stock
- Spkling Lambrusco BTTL$46.00Out of stock
- Stoneburn SB Glass$11.00
- Stoneburn SB BTTL$38.00
- Clara Prosecco Glass$12.00
- Clara Prosecco BTTL$40.00
- Alias Chardonnay Glass$10.00
- Alias Chardonnay BTTL$38.00
- Frapato Rose Glass$11.00
- Frapato Rose BTTL$42.00
- Love You Bunches Skin-Contact$14.00+
- Gewurztraminer BTTL$63.00Out of stock
- Sely Pet Nat Glass$9.00Out of stock
- Sely Pet Net BTTL$30.00Out of stock
- Liebart - Regnier Le Sols Bruns$86.00