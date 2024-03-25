Corner Pub Bellevue
FOOD
N/A Bev
- Adult milk$2.25
- Blue Raspberry Lemonade$4.00
- Blue Raspberry Sprite$4.00
- Coca Cola$2.25
- Coffee$2.25
- Coke Zero$2.25
- Decaf Coffee$2.25
- Diet Coke$2.25
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.25
- Dr. Pepper$2.25
- Ginger Ale$2.25
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Kids chocolate milk$0.75
- Kids milk$0.75
- Lemonade$2.25
- Root Beer$2.25
- Sprite$2.25
- Sweet Tea$2.25
- Unsweet Tea$2.25
- Mango Peach Tea$4.00
- Mango Sprite$4.00
- Mango Tea$4.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Peach Sprite$4.00
- Peach Tea$4.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Red Bull - Sugar Free$5.00
- Red Bull - Tangerine$5.00
- Red Bull - Tropical$5.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Strawberry Sprite$4.00
- Strawberry Tea$4.00
- Tip charge$0.01
- Coca Cola (Copy)$2.50
Starters
- Southern Fried Pickles$8.00
Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house-made horseradish sauce.
- Cheese Beans$9.50
Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese, fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce.
- Pub Nachos$13.00
Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
Our mouth watering salsa made fresh daily and served with crispy tortilla chips.
- Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Bavarian pretzel sticks deep fried, served with homemade queso dip
- Cheese Dip$8.50
White cheese dip with zesty jalapeños and green chilies surrounded by our crispy tortilla chips
- Basket O' Rings$10.00
Hand cut onions lightly battered and deep fried.
- Cheese Fries$10.00
A generous portion of crinkle cut fries covered in white cheese dip and melted monterey and cheddar cheese
- Shrimp Skewers$11.00
Grilled or blackened shrimp skewered with Szechuan or BBQ sauce.
- App Sampler$23.00
Can't decide on an appetizer? Try our favorites! Featuring fried pickles, cheese beans, onion rings, and pretzels.
- Pork Totchos$15.00
- CP Sliders$13.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders$13.00
- French Dip Steamers$13.00
- BBQ Steamers$13.00
Soup & Salad
- SOUP OF THE DAY$5.00+
- HOUSE MADE CHILI$5.00+
- PUB SALAD$6.00+
- Caesar Salad$10.50
Romain • parmesan • house-made croutons • Caesar dressing
- DINNER SIDE SALAD$6.00
- Warm Grain Bowl$13.00
Quinoa • farro • sunflower seeds • kale • tomatoes •mushrooms • parmesan • pickled red onion • lemon vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$13.00
Greens • ham & turkey • egg • goat cheese • strawberries • sunflower seeds
- SIDE CAESER SALAD$6.00
- Taco salad$14.00
Wraps & Quesadillas
- CORNER CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
- THE TURKEY WRAP$13.00
A warm tortilla packed with smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, with ranch on the side. Served with crispy french fries or fresh fruit
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.00
A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
- VEGGIE QUESADILLA$11.00
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
- STEAK QUESADILLA$13.00
Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
- CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$12.00
- JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA$10.00
- FISH TACOS$12.50
Burgers
- THE KING$13.00
American cheese • lettuce • tomato • pickle • onion • mayo
- SHROOM & SWISS$13.50
Sautéed mushrooms • Swiss cheese • lettuce • tomato • pickle • onion • mayo
- SMOKEHOUSE$14.00
Bacon • BBQ sauce • cheddar cheese • onion straws • lettuce • tomato • pickle
- JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR$14.00
Jalapeño • cheddar cheese • onion straws • lettuce • tomato • pickle
- BLACK BEAN BURGER$12.00
House-made patty • lettuce • tomato • pickle • onion • mayo
- PUB MELT$13.00
Sautéed onion • provolone cheese • Russian dressing • marbled rye
- Smashburger$13.00
- Friend Till The End Burger$14.00
Sandwiches
- CORNER CLUB$13.00
Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
- FRENCH DIP$13.00
Thinly sliced roast beef grilled up with provolone cheese on a white hoagie roll served with au jus
- REAL PIT BBQ SANDWICH$12.50
This is the real deal! We slow cook and pull our butts off to make this masterpiece. Do you want some slaw on that? Served with our house made BBQ sauce
- BLADE'S ROAST BEEF SANDWICH$13.50
Thinly sliced roast beef covered with hot pepper cheese, grilled onions and house made horseradish sauce on a toasted hoagie roll
- CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$12.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
- BLT$10.00
Hickory smoked bacon, crispy lettuce and tomato with mayo served on toasted white bread
- NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN$15.00
A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!
- HOT STEAMED DELI SANDWICH$14.00
A specialty of the Corner Pub, build your own masterpiece!
- BIG VEGGIE SANDWICH$12.00
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$7.00
- Grilled Cheese (Just Sandwich)$5.00
- Philly Cheese Steak$15.00
- Christmas Ham Sliders$13.00Out of stock
Baskets
Wings/ Tenders
Entrees
- POP'S RIBEYE$33.00
Hand carved from the loin, premium ribeye seasoned and grilled the way you like it
- CHICKEN AND BISCUITS$16.00
Fresh cut chicken on four buttery biscuits grilled or fried, served with white pepper gravy
- Steak & Biscuits$17.00
Marinated steak medallions • biscuits • au jus
- THE COMMODORE$20.00
A fresh salmon fillet chargrilled and glazed with our special orange szechaun sauce
- Polynesian Chicken$17.00
Wild rice pilaf • fire-roasted pineapple • grilled veggies • Szechuan sauce
- Southern Fried Pork Chops$18.00
Hand-breaded chops
- St. Louis Style Ribs Half Rack$16.00
- St. Louis Style Ribs Full Rack$27.00
Desserts
Sides
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Baked Potato Loaded$4.50
- Broccoli And Cheese$3.00
- Broccoli No Cheese$3.00
- Cheese Fries$4.00
- Cheese Tots$4.00
- Chips$3.00
- Coleslaw$3.00
- Cream Corn$3.00
- Crispy Fries$3.00
- Fried Okra$3.00
- Fried Squash$3.00
- Fries$3.00
- Fruit$3.00
- Green Beans$3.00
- Macaroni And Cheese$4.00
- Mash Potato Gravy$3.00
- Mash Potato Plain$3.00
- Onion Rings Side$4.00
- Rice$3.00
- Sliced Tomato$3.00
- Steamed Veggies$3.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Tator Tots$3.00
- Turnip Greens$3.00
- White Beans$3.00
- Brussel Sprouts$5.00Out of stock
Kids Menu
Food Specials
DRINKS
Draft Beer
- Angry Orchard$5.50
- Bearded Iris Homestyle$6.50
- Black & Tan$5.50
- Black Abbey The Rose$5.50
- Black Abbey TN IPA$5.50
- Blue Moon Draft$4.50
- Bud Light Draft$4.00
- Coors Light Draft$4.00
- Corner Pub Amber$3.25
- Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA$5.50
- Dr. Robot$5.50
- Fat Bottom Teddy Loves Pilsner$5.50
- Guinness$5.00
- Hap & Harry's Lager$5.00
- Jackelope Bearwalker$5.00
All day happy hour
- Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Draft$6.50
- Kona Big Wave$5.50
- Luckey 1$5.50
- Mich Ultra Draft$4.00
- Mill Creek Juicy$6.00
- Miller Lite Draft$4.00
- Music City Light$3.00
- New Belgium Voodoo Ranger American Haze$5.00
- Sam Adams Seasonal$5.50
- Shiner Bock$4.50
- Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing$5.25
- Snake Bite$5.50
- Lagunitas Pils$5.50
- Sweetwater 420$5.50
- Tailgate Honey Brown$5.50
- Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA$6.50
- Yazoo Gerst$5.00
- Yazoo Pale Ale Draft$5.00
- Yuengling Draft$4.50
- Blackstone St Charles Porter$5.75
Bottle Beer
- Athleic$5.00
- Bud Light BTL$3.75
- Bud Light Next$4.00
- Bud Select$3.75
- Budweiser BTL$3.75
- Busch Light$4.00
- Coors Light BTL$3.75
- Corona BTL$4.75
- Corona Light$4.75
- Domestic Bucket$16.00
- Dos Equis Lager$5.00
- Hap & Harry Dogwood$5.00
- Hap & Harry's$5.50
- Heineken 0.0 BTL$5.00
- Heineken BTL$5.00
- High Noon Lemon$5.25
- High Noon Mango$5.25
- High Noon Pineapple$5.25
- I Believe in Smashville$3.50Out of stock
- Import/ Craft Bucket$20.00
- Laganitas IPA BTL$3.00Out of stock
- Lagunitas Holly Refresher$5.00
- Little Harpeth Chicken Scratch$5.50
- Little Harpeth Sneaky Goat$5.50
- Mich Light BTL$3.75
- Michelob Ultra BTL$3.75
- Miller Highlife$3.00
- Millerlite BTL$3.75
- Modelo Bottle$5.00
- Montucky Cold Snack 16oz$5.00
- Narraganset$4.00
- Noca$5.50
- Ranch Water$5.00
- Rhinegeist$5.00
- Scofflaw Tropical Wheat$5.25
- Sierra Nevada Pale$5.50
- Stau Musial Lager Can$6.00
- Stella Bottle$4.75
- Stiegel Grapefruit$6.50
- Sweetwater Blue$5.00
- TBW blonde ale$6.00
- TBW Hippies & Cowboys$6.00
- Topo Chico Ranch Water$5.00
- Topo Chico Strawberry Guava$5.00
- Truly Berry$5.00
- Truly Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
- Truly/ Twisted Tea Bucket$23.00
- Twisted Tea$5.00
- Pacifico$5.00
Wine
- Alverdi BTL$16.00
- Alverdi PG$8.00
- Beringer White Zinfandel$6.50
- Berringer BTL$11.50
- Champagne$7.00
- Champagne BTL$14.00
- Cherry Blossom PN$8.00Out of stock
- Cherry Blossom PN BTL$16.00Out of stock
- Christopher Michael BTL$18.00
- Christopher Micheal$7.00
- Cs Substance Cab$11.00
- CS Substasnce Cab BTL$22.00
- Honey & Hive Reisling$8.00+
- House Cab$6.00
- House Chard$6.50
- House PG$6.50
- MacMurray State$10.00+
- MacMurray State PN BTL$20.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir$12.00+Out of stock
- Natural Origins Rose$7.00
- Raeburn Chard$9.00+
- Raeburn Chard BTL$17.00
- Red Diamond Merlot$8.00
- Red Diamond Merlot BTL$16.00Out of stock
- Sunday Funday Sauv Blanc$10.00+
- The Loop BTL$19.00
- The Loop Sauvignon Blanc$8.00+
- Yulupa Chard$8.00+
- Yulupa Chard BTL$16.00
- Zenato PG$10.00+
- Zenato PG BTL$20.00
- Petit Petit Syrah BTL$20.00Out of stock
Whiskey
- 4 Brothers Bourbon$13.25
- Angel's Envy$15.00+
- Baller Single Malt$11.00
- Bardstown Bottle In Bond$16.50
- Bardstown Discovery$21.00
- Bardstown Ferrand$28.00
- Bardstown Fusion$12.00+
- Bardstown Prisoner$26.00
- Bardstown Rye Cherry Oak$16.50
- Basil Hayden 10 Year$10.00+
- Belle Meade Bourbon$9.50
- Bib & Tucker$13.00
- Bird Dog Honey$8.00
- Blade & Bow$9.50
- Blanton's$15.00+
- Blood Oath Pact 7$25.00
- Blood Oath Pact 8$27.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.50+
- Bulleit$8.50+
- Bulleit Bourbon 10 Year$12.00
- Bulleit Rye$9.00+
- Calumet 12yr$13.00
- Calumet 16yr$25.00
- Calumet Farms 8Yr$12.00
- Chattanooga Bourbon 91$8.50
- Chattanooga Cask$10.50
- Cinnamon Toast Punch!! Whiskey$6.00
- Company Maple Finished$12.00
- Coopers Reserve$10.50+
- Crown Apple$8.00+
- Crown Royal$8.00+
- Cutty Sark$12.00
- Davidson Reserve 4 Grain$12.00+
- Davidson Reserve Rye$13.00+
- Davidson Reserve Small Batch$11.00+
- Davidson Reserve Sour Mash$10.00+
- Davidson Reserve Wheated$10.50
- Elijah Craig SB$10.00
- Forbidden$25.00
- Four Gate$36.00+
- Gentleman Jack$8.50+
- George Dickel 12$7.50+
- George Dickel Select$10.50+
- Ha'Penny$7.00
- Happy Hour Whiskey$6.00
- Heaven Hill BIB$12.50
- Heaven's Door Refugee Rye$12.00
- Heaven's Door TN Bourbon$10.00
- Heavens Door DBL Barrel$12.00
- Henry McKenna 10 Yr BIB$15.00
- High West Campfire$15.00
- High West Rendesvous Rye$12.00
- Highwest Double Rye$10.00
- Highwest Midwinter's Dram$30.00
- Jack 27 Gold$17.50+
- Jack Apple$8.00+
- Jack Black$7.50+
- Jack Daniel's 12 yr Old Batch 1$19.50
- Jack Daniel's Bonded$10.00
- Jack Daniels 10yr$19.00
- Jack Fire$8.00+
- Jack Honey$8.00+
- Jack Rye$7.00+
- Jack Sinatra$29.00+
- Jack Single Barrel$14.00+
- Jack Single Barrell Barrel Proof$14.00+
- Jameson$6.00+
- Jameson Black Barrel$8.00
- Jameson Cold Brew$7.00+
- Jameson IPA Caskmates$7.00+
- Jameson Orange$6.00
- Jim Beam$7.50+
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Leiper's Fork$15.00
- Makers Mark$8.00+
- Michter's Rye$12.00
- Michter's Sour Mash$11.00
- Michters Toasted$20.00
- Monkey Shoulder$8.50+
- Nelson Bros Classic$8.50
- Nelson GreenBrier TN$8.00+
- Nelson's Reserve Bourbon$12.00
- New Riff$11.00
- New Riff Rye$11.00+
- Noble Oak Bourbon$8.50
- Noble Oak Rye$8.50
- OB Copper Tongue$24.00
- OB Fable & Folly 14Yr$27.00
- OH Ingram Flagship$17.50
- Old Carter Bourbon$35.00
- Old Dominick$9.50
- Old Forester 100$8.00+
- Old Forester 1897$12.00+
- Old Forester Single Barrel$11.50+
- Old Forester Statesman$14.00+
- Old Hickory Rye$10.00
- Ole Smokey Blackberry$8.00+
- Ole Smokey Blue Flame Moonshine$9.00+
- Ole Smokey Mango Habanero$8.00+
- Ole Smokey Peanut Butter$8.00
- Ole Smokey Salted Caramel$8.00+
- Pardi Batch 112$13.00
- Peerless Rye$20.00
- Punchers Chance$8.00
- Rabbit Hole Heigold$16.00
- Ram's Point$7.00+
- Redbreast 12 year$9.00
- Ruttenhouse Rye$7.00+
- Sam Houston 15Yr$27.00
- Sexton$7.00+
- Stolen Rock & Rye$6.00
- Stolen Smoked$6.00
- Stranahans$15.00
- Templeton Rye$8.00
- The Duke$12.00
- Tn Legend Salted Caramel$7.50+
- Very Old St. Nick 8 Yr Rye$27.00
- W.L. Reserve$12.00+
- WELL Benchmark$7.00+
- Wild Turkey 101$7.50+
- Wilderness Trail High Rye Bourbon$12.00+
- Wilderness Trail Rye$11.00
- Wilderness Trail Yellow Wheated Bourbon$12.00+
- Willet 4Yr Rye$13.50
- Woodford Reserve$9.00+
- Woodford Reserve Double Oak$14.00+
- Woodford Reserve Rye$9.50+
- Wyoming$8.50
- Yellowstone Bourbon$10.00
- Yellowstone Ltd Edition 21$21.00
Vodka
- 1 Happy Hour Vodka$6.00
- 1 Happy Hour Vodka DBL$12.00
- 1 WELL Pickers Vodka$7.50+
- Absolut$7.50+
- Absolut Citron$7.50+
- Absolut Lime$7.50+
- Absolut Mandarin$7.50+
- Absolut Vanilla$7.50+
- Absolut Wild Berri$7.50+
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$7.00+
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.00+
- Frozen Head$7.00+
- Grey Goose$9.00+
- Hangar 1$7.50
- Ketel One$8.00+
- Ketel One cucumber and Mint$7.00
- Ketel One Grapefruit and Rose$7.00
- Ketel One peach and Orange Blossom$7.00
- Monkey in Paradise$8.00
- Pickers Blueberry$7.50+
- Pickers Orange$7.50+
- Pickers Pineapple$7.50+
- Pink Whitney$7.00
- Three Olives Berry$7.00
- Titos$8.00+
Rum
Tequila
- 1 Happy Hour Tequila$7.50
- 1 Happy Hour Tequila DBL$12.00
- 1 WELL Campo Bravo Single$7.50
- 1800 Cristalino$14.00
- Calirosa Anejo$15.00
- Casa Noble Reosado$10.50
- Casamigos Blanco$9.00+
- Casamigos Cristalino$12.00+
- Codigo Blanco$12.00
- Codigo Reposado$14.00
- Codigo Rosa$13.00
- Comisario Anejo$12.00+
- Comisario Blanco$8.00
- Comisario Repo$10.00
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00+
- Dulce Vida Grapefruit$7.00
- Dulce Vida Lime$7.00
- Lo Siento$8.00
- Patron$10.50+
- Patron XO$7.50
- TC Craft Anejo$12.00
- TC Craft Reposado$10.00
- Teremana Blanco$8.00+
Gin
Scotch
Cordials
- Kahlua$7.50+
- Baileys$7.50+
- Grand Mariner$8.00+
- Jagmereister$7.00+
- Jagermeister Cold Brew$7.00+
- Italian Coffee Liquor$6.00+
- Frangelico$7.00+
- Whisper Creek$7.00+
- Rumple Minz$8.00+
- Amaretto$7.00
- Fireball$6.00+
- Pink Whitney$6.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- Natural Light Lemonade$6.00+
- Natural Light Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
- Peach Scnapps$6.00+
- Drambuie$8.00
- Rumchata$7.00
Cocktails
- Absolut Stress$8.00
- AppleTini$8.00
- Bahama Mama$8.00
- Bay Breeze$7.00
- Berry Bomb$7.00
- Birthday Cake Shot$8.00
- Black Russian$8.00
- Blue Vallium$10.00
- Blueberry Tea$7.50
- Candied Apple$6.00
- Cape Cod$7.00
- CInnamon Toast Shot$7.50
- Cosmo$8.00
- CP Manhattan$11.00
- CP Margarita$7.00
- Crisp Cucumber$7.50
- Dark and Stormy$7.50
- Dirty Girl Scout Shot$8.00
- Fuzzy Naval$7.00
- Grateful Dead$10.00
- Green Tea Shot$8.50
- Irish Apple$9.00
- Irish Car Bomb$9.00
- Irish Mule$8.00
- Jager Bomb$9.00
- Jameson Green Tea$8.00
- Jameson Mule Monday$6.00
- Kamikazi$7.50
- Lemon -n- Blues$7.50
- Lemon Drop Martini$8.00
- LemonDrop Shot$7.50
- Liquid Marijuana$8.50
- Long Island Tea$9.00
- Mango Habenero Margarita$8.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Mimosa$5.00
- Mojito$8.50
- Monday Moscow Mule$5.00
- Peanut Butter and Jelly$8.00
- Pineapple Upside Down$8.00
- Purple Hooter Shooter$7.50
- Red Headed Slut$7.50
- Red Snapper$8.50
- River Bend Tea$7.00
- Rock Bottom Margarita$9.00Out of stock
- Rocks 2.$2.00
- Royal Flush$8.50
- Rum Runner$8.00
- Salty Dog$7.00+
- Sea Breeze$7.00
- Sex on the Beach$8.00
- Sexy Alligator$8.00
- StarBurst$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Tequila Twister$6.00
- Texas Tea$10.00
- Tokoyo Tea$10.00
- Tom Collins$7.00+
- Top Shelf Long Island$11.00
- Under Current$7.50
- Washington Apple$8.50
- White Russian$8.00
Signature Cocktails
- Blackberry Vanilla Lemonade$9.00
- Citrus Cooler$10.00
- CP Daquiri$10.00
- CP Old Fashioned$12.00
- Debutant Manhattan$14.00
- EC Old Fashioned$13.00
- Espresso Martini$10.00
- GB Swing$10.00
- Hot, Dark, and Stormy$10.00
- Mojito Blood Orange$9.00
- Mojito Blueberry$9.00
- Mojito Pineapple$9.00
- Nashvegas Gimlet$10.00
- PBJ Shot$7.00
- Smashade$9.00
- Southern Brother$9.00
- Tequila Mockingbird$9.00
- Cheerwine$9.00
- Apple Pumpkin Cider$13.00
- Pear Vanilla Margarita$12.00
- Dreamsicle$11.00
- Canterbury Spritz$10.00
- Spiced Tea$10.00
- Candied Apple$10.00
Brunch Cocktails
Whiskey Flights
BRUNCH MENU+
Brunch Menu
- Avocado Toast$14.00Out of stock
- Biscuits & Gravy$8.00
- Breakfast Biscuit$5.00
- Breakfast Bowl$9.00
- Breakfast Platter$12.00
- Country Fried Chicken & Biscuits$10.00
- kids eggs$5.00
- kids french toast$5.00
- kids silver dollar pancakes$5.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Side Biscuit$3.00
- Side Fresh Fruit$3.00
- Side Hashbrowns$3.00
- Side Pancake$3.00
- Side Sausage$5.00
- Side Toast$3.00
- side waffle$3.00
- Two Eggs$5.00
- Breakfast Burrito$13.00
- 2 Taco Pancakes$13.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.00