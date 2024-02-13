Corner Square Bayonne
Pizza & Pies
Round Pizza
- Plain$17.50
Italian tomatoes, mozzarella, Sicilian oregano, parmigiano & EVOO
- Hot Honey$24.50
Cups n Char pepperoni cups, calabrian chili peppers, Mike’s hot honey, ricotta, parmigiano, EVOO & fresh basil
- Burrata Round Pizza$24.50
Our Signature Italian tomatoes, homemade burrata, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil & EVOO
- Margherita$21.50
Italian tomatoes, blend of fresh mozzarella, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil & EVOO
- Buffalo Soldier$24.50
Chicken, Frank’s hot sauce, a blend of fresh mozzarella. Ranch or Blue Cheese Optional
- Spicy Vodka$22.50
Homemade vodka sauce, calabrian chili, a blend of fresh mozzarellas, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil & EVOO
- White Pie$22.50
A blend of 3 cheeses, EVOO w/ a hint of lemon (mozzarella, ricotta & parmigiano cheese)
- Tartufo Pie$24.50
Mozzarella, roasted cremini mushrooms, ricotta & truffle oil
Sicilian Square Pies
- The Brooklyn Special$21.50
Our signature upside-down Sicilian w/ mozzarella on the bottom, sauce on top layered w/ parmigiano grated cheese, EVOO & fresh basil
- Classic Traditional Sicilian$21.50
Italian tomatoes, mozzarella, oregano & parmigiano cheese
- The Spicy Pepperoni$26.50
Cups n Char pepperoni cups, Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, calabrian chili oil, Mike’s hot honey, EVOO, fresh basil & parmigiano cheese
- The Spicy VodkaSquare$23.50
Upside-down w/ fresh mozzarella on bottom vodka sauce on top, calabrian chili oil, whipped ricotta, EVOO, parmigiano cheese & fresh basil
- Burrata Square$25.50
Mozzarella, Italian tomato sauce, homemade burrata cheese, EVOO & fresh basil
- Spinach & Artichoke$24.50
Our signature blend of imported artichoke hearts, baby spinach, mascarpone cheese, parmigiano, mozzarella & EVOO
- Cacio E Pepe$24.50
Square white pie w/ mozzarella, homemade stracciatella cheese, EVOO, coarse black pepper & Pecorino Romano cheese
Grandma Pies
- Margherita$21.99
Italian tomato sauce, fresh homemade mozzarella, EVOO, fresh basil & parmigiano cheese
- Tipsy Grandma$23.99
Homemade vodka sauce, blend of fresh mozzarella, spicy sausage & fresh basil drizzled w/ basil pesto on a sesame seed crust
- Angry Nonna$23.99
Blend of fresh mozzarellas, imported spicy salami, calabrian chili, oil, Mike’s hot honey, EVOO, parmigiano cheese & fresh basil
Appetizers & Sides
- Antipasto$16.95Out of stock
Prosciutto, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, olives & long hots served over 10” baked bread
- Fresh Mozzarella$9.00Out of stock
Battered homemade fresh mozzarella triangles
- Jumbo Wings (8)$12.00
Buffalo, hot honey, mild, teriyaki
- French Fries$4.50
House made
- Cheese Fries$6.50Out of stock
Cheese Whiz
- Garlic Knots (6)$4.00Out of stock
Tossed in fresh garlic, parsley, EVOO & parmigiano cheese
- Hot Honey Garlic Knots (6)$5.00Out of stock
- Pesto Garlic Knots (6)$5.00Out of stock
- Buffalo Garlic Knots (6)$5.00Out of stock
- Meatballs$8.00Out of stock
- Broccoli Rabe$8.00Out of stock
- Eggplant Parm$9.00Out of stock
- Long Hots$5.00Out of stock
Salads
- Caesar Salad$11.00Out of stock
Crispy Romaine, garlic croutons, parmigiano cheese & housemade Caesar dressing
- Chopped Salad$13.50Out of stock
Iceberg lettuce, radicchio, red onions, provolone, salami, cherry tomatoes, garbanzo beans & oregano vinaigrette
- Rustic Mediterranean$12.50Out of stock
Roasted chickpeas, olives, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, mixed greens & radicchio w/ a lemon garlic dressing
- Corner Square Salad$10.00Out of stock
Cherry tomatoes, shaved carrots, red onions, seasoned croutons, mixed greens & a house vinaigrette
Sandwiches
- Cheesesteak$13.50
House Sliced ribeye fried onions & Cooper sharp cheese on a seeded hero bread
- Chicken Cheesesteak$12.50Out of stock
Fresh chopped chicken fried onions & Cooper sharp cheese on a seeded hero bread
- Chicken Vodka Parm$13.50Out of stock
Breaded chicken cutlet, homemade vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella & parmigiano cheese on a seeded hero bread
- Chicken Parm$13.00Out of stock
Breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella on a seeded hero bread
- Eggplant Parm$12.50Out of stock
Breaded eggplant cutlets, fresh mozzarella & tomato sauce on a seeded hero bread
- Meatball Parm$13.00Out of stock
Meatballs, fresh mozzarella & tomato sauce on a seeded hero bread
Pastas & Dinners
Pasta/Dinners
- Spaghetti$12.95Out of stock
Served with your choice of sauce: Red Sauce, Marinara, Vodka Sauce
- Penne$12.95Out of stock
Served with your choice of sauce: Red Sauce, Marinara, Vodka Sauce
- Rigatoni$12.95Out of stock
Served with your choice of sauce: Red Sauce, Marinara, Vodka Sauce
- Ravioli$12.95Out of stock
Served with your choice of sauce: Red Sauce, Marinara, Vodka Sauce
- Chicken Parm Dinner$17.95Out of stock
Breaded chicken cutlet topped w/ Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese served w/ bread over pasta
- Vodka Parm Dinner$17.95Out of stock
Breaded chicken cutlet topped w/ vodka sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese over pasta. Served w/ bread
- Eggplant Parm Dinner$17.95Out of stock
Breaded eggplant cutlet topped w/ tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese over pasta. Served w/ bread