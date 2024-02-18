Corner Tap 1905 Cliff Drive Suite F
Appetizers
- Chipotle BBQ Chicken Wings$18.00
Crispy wings (10) smothered in house made spicy sweet chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or blue cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Wings$18.00
Our take on a classic. Crispy wings (10) tossed in our secret zesty buffalo sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or blue cheese
- Dry Spice Chicken Wings$18.00
Delicious blend of Memphis spices tossed with extra crispy wings (10). Served with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese
- Plain Chicken Wings$18.00
Here's your chance to try all our famous sauces! Extra crispy dry wings (10) with carrots, celery and your choice of dipping sauce
- Korean Chicken Wings$18.00
Crispy wings tossed in a perfect blend of gochujang, honey, and sesame. Served with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese
- Pretzel$9.00
Large, soft pretzel topped with everything spice. Pub mustard and smoked Gouda beer cheese to dip
- Elote Nachos$16.00
House made tortilla chips, roasted corn, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, beer cheese, pickled red onion, chipotle lime crema, cilantro, queso fresco, flamin' hot chili powder
- Animal Fries$13.00
Seasoned waffle fries, beer cheese, bacon & caramelized onion jam, comeback sauce, and scallions. Add beer can brisket +$7
- Mac & Cheese$13.00
Cavatappi pasta, cheddar and smoked Gouda beer cheese, topped with sourdough bread crumbs
- Chips, Salsa & Guac$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house made salsa, tomatillo salsa verde, and large guacamole
- Artichoke & Kale Dip$14.00
Kale, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, and parmesan baked until bubbly. Topped with fresh Roma tomatoes and chives. Served with house made chips
- Corner Cauliflower$14.00
Roasted rainbow cauliflower, shishito peppers, kalamata olives, seasoned aioli, topped with fresh herbs
- Share Size Waffle Fries$8.00
Sharable order of seasoned waffle fries with choice of ranch or ketchup
- Chips and Salsa$7.00
Salads
- House Salad$14.00
Fresh mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, feta, crunchy sourdough croutons, and cool buttermilk ranch served on the side Add roasted chicken +$6 Add avocado +$3
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Little gem lettuce, lemon and Calabrian chili, fresh grated parmesan, crunchy sourdough croutons, Caesar dressing served on the side Add roasted chicken +$6 Add avocado +$3
- Beets by Dre Salad$16.00
House roasted beets, arugula, creamy goat cheese, beluga lentils, crushed pistachios, apricot white balsamic served on the side Add roasted chicken +$6 Add avocado +$3
- Berry Garcia Salad$16.00
Arugula, fresh strawberries, pecan and pumpkin seed granola, creamy goat cheese, red quinoa, served with house made balsamic on the side Add roasted chicken +$6 Add avocado +$3
- Corner Chopped Salad$17.00
Little gem and arugula, soppressata, feta, hearts of palm, smoked chicken, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, red onions, crispy chickpeas. Served with chimichurri dressing on the side
- Small House$7.00
Fresh mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, feta, crunchy sourdough croutons, and cool buttermilk ranch served on the side Add roasted chicken +$7 Add avocado +$3
- Small Caesar$7.00
Little gem lettuce, lemon and Calabrian chili, fresh grated parmesan, crunchy sourdough croutons, Caesar dressing served on the side Add roasted chicken +$7 Add avocado +
Pizza
- Shrooms Day Device$26.00
Mushroom duxelle, mozzarella, white cheddar, roasted beech mushrooms, Italian sausage, arugula. Topped with whipped ricotta, truffle oil, and fresh parmesan
- Notorious P.I.E.$26.00
House made red sauce, mozzarella, white cheddar, pepperoni, pickled chilis, and burrata, with a Mike's Hot Honey drizzle
- Famous Original$20.00
Mozzarella, white cheddar, fresh parmesan, topped with house made red sauce (Sub bolognese +$3) Add pepperoni or sausage +$3
- Lt. Dan$26.00
Creamy Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, blackened shrimp, andoulli sausage, smoked chicken, fresh grated parmesan, topped with scallions
- Jalisco Rodeo$26.00
Beef birria, chorizo, mozzarella, white cheddar, pickled red onion, cilantro, salsa verde, queso fresco, consomme
- Butcher's Daughter$24.00
Artichoke kale base, mozzarella, white cheddar, red onion, cherry tomato, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, creamy goat cheese, topped with parsley pistachio pesto
- Shinebox$26.00
Parsley pistachio pesto, mozzarella, white cheddar, wagyu beef and pork meatballs, soppresatta, Calabrain chilis. Topped with whipped ricotta and fresh grated parmesan
- Party Fowl$25.00
BBQ smoked chicken, mozzarella, white cheddar, bacon, red onion, roasted corn, pimento cheese, and cilantro with a buttermilk ranch drizzle
Sliders & Tacos
- Sliders Smashburger$14.00
Smashed wagyu patties, melted American cheese, savory bacon onion jam, pickles, schrettuce, secret sauce, brioche Add slider +$7 Add avocado or guacamole +$3
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders$14.00
Nashville Hot fried chicken breast, comeback sauce, pickles, shrettuce, brioche Add slider +$7
- Beer Can Brisket Sliders$14.00
Beer braised smoked brisket, chipotle bbq sauce, crispy onion strings, pimento cheese, buttermilk ranch slaw, brioche Add slider +$7
- Smash Burger TACOS$16.00
Smashed wagyu patties, shrettuce, "pickle" de gallo, chipotle secret sauce, flour tortillas, crispy pepper jack crust Add taco +$8 Add avocado or guacamole +$3
- Maple Bacon Sliders$14.00
Maple glazed fried chicken breast, apple wood smoked bacon, shrettuce, orange zest, savory bacon & onion jam, brioche Add slider +$7
- Slider Trio$21.00
Choose any three of our delicious sliders Add a slider +$7
Pasta
- Burrata Bolognese$20.00
A rich blend of wagyu beef, pork, Italian sausage, and San Marzano tomato ragu, rigatoni, grated parmesan, burrata, topped with fresh herbs
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
Wagyu beef and pork meatballs tossed in San Marzano tomato and Calabrian chili marinara. Topped with fresh grated parmesan
Kids
- Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$12.00
American cheese and brioche. Served with seasoned waffle fries
- Kids Cheese Pizza$14.00
Red sauce and Mozzarella Add pepperoni or sausage +$3
- Kids Pasta$7.00
Butter and parmesan or red sauce
- Kids Chicken Tenders$12.00
Chicken tenders (3) served with seasoned waffle fries and choice of ranch or ketchup