Hello! For pick-ups, please allow about 30 minutes, for delivery, allow about 1 hour. Thanks!
Appetizers
Salads
Pasta
Entree
Kids
Dessert
Sandwiches
Starters
Bang Bang Calimri
$14.00
Bruschetta
$10.00
Calamari
$13.00
Toasted Ravioli
$9.00
Goat balls
$11.00
Mozzerlla sticks
$9.00
Mussels
$15.00
Side Salad Balsamic
$5.00
Side Salad Creamy Garlic
$5.00
Side Fries
$5.50
Oil and Cheese
$6.00
Side Ceasar
$6.00
Misc. Charge
Salads
Calamari Salad
$14.00
Pear & Goat Cheese Salad
$13.00
Ceasar
$12.00
Caprise
$11.00
House Salad
$7.00
Clam chowde Cup
$6.00
Clam Chowder Bowl
$9.50
Pasta
Classic Pasta
Fettucine Alfredo
$17.00
Four Cheese Ravioli
$20.00
Pasta pomodoro
$15.00
Rigatoni Mozzeralla
$18.00
House Pasta
Sea Food Pasta
$28.00
ALA Vodka Pasta
$17.00
Black & Blue Pasta
$26.00
Pasta De La Sol
$18.00
The Goat
$20.00
Salmon Rigatoni
$22.00
Wildmushroom Rissoto
$21.00
Salmon Rissoto
$23.00
612 Bowtie
$20.00
Salmon rissoto
$23.00
Out of stock
Schrimp scampie
$21.00
The Black& Blue Pasta
$25.00
Balsamic Glaze
Entree
White Fish
$22.00
Shrimp Scampi
$21.00
Salmon
$24.00
Ribeye Steak
$39.00
Bone in Pork Chop
$28.00
Chicken Piccata
$21.00
Chicken Parmesan
$20.00
Chicken Marsala
$21.00
Avocado Salsa Salmon
$24.00
Kids
Rigatoni for kids
$7.00
Spaghetti for kids
$7.00
Mac & cheese for kids
$7.00
Chicken Strips w fries for kids
$7.00
Dessert
Cream brulee berry
$8.75
Out of stock
Termisui
$7.75
Pepper Mint ice cream
$7.00
Vanilla ice cream
$6.00
Peanut Butter Carmel Cheesecake
$7.75
New York Cheese Cake
$7.75
New York berry
$9.75
Lemon Cake
$7.75
Cannoli
$7.75
Sandwiches
Sandwich
Chicken parm sandwich
$14.00
Italian Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
SOB Peru, Il Location and Ordering Hours
(815) 343-9834
612 4th St, Peru, IL 61354
Closed
All hours
