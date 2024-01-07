Online ordering now available through Toast!
Cornerstone Pub and Prime
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Steak Bites$16.95
Tender, marinated sirloin bites bursting with bold, fiery flavor, piled on a bed of golden crispy onion tanglers. Topped with fresh green onions and succulent tomatoes, all drizzled with our homemade, seasoned sour cream. Market Price
- Ghost Pepper Cheese Curds$12.95
Indulge in our Ghost Pepper Cheese Curds, perfectly balancing spice and creamy cheese. A superior menu choice, surpassing others with irresistible heat and gooey cheese goodness. Served with our homemade Ranch Dressing. (Garlic Cheddar Available) 12.95
- White Cheddar Cheese Curds$12.95
- Cowboy Corn Bites$12.95
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$16.95
- North Star Chili Poutine$16.95
- Jumbo Whole Wings$16.95Out of stock
- Boneless Wings$12.95
- Fries App$6.95
- Tots App$6.95
- Waffle Fries App$7.95
- Onion Rings App$11.95
- Peri Peri Fries$7.95
- Truffle Fries$8.95
Prime Time
Burgers
Sandwiches+
Soups
- Cup Southwest Corn Chowder Soup$4.95
- Cup Chicken Wild Rice Soup$4.95
- Cup Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup$4.95
- Cup Loaded Baked Potato Soup$4.95
- Cup Beer Cheese Soup$4.95
- Cup Red Pepper Gouda Soup$4.95
- Cup Chili$4.95
- Bowl Southwest Corn Chowder Soup$6.95
- Bowl Chicken Wild Rice Soup$6.95
- Bowl Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup$6.95
- Bowl Loaded Baked Potato Soup$6.95
- Bowl Beer Cheese Soup$6.95
- Bowl Red Pepper Gouda Soup$6.95
- Bowl Chili$6.95
Kids Menu
Sides/Extras
2oz Sauces/Dressings/Gen Mods
- Ranch 2oz$0.89
- Bleu Cheese 2oz$0.89
- French 2oz$0.89
- 1000 Island 2oz$0.89
- Caesar 2oz$0.89
- Italian 2oz$0.89
- Balsamic Vinaigrette 2oz$0.89
- Honey Mustard 2oz$0.89
- Seasoned Sour Cream 2oz$0.89
- Mayo 1oz$0.50
- Creamy Horseradish 1oz$0.50
- Raw Horseradish 1oz$0.50
- Sour Cream 2oz$0.89
- Tarter Sauce 2oz$0.89
- Marinara 2oz$0.89
- Teriyaki 2oz$0.89
- Salsa 2oz$0.89
- Banana Pepper Mustard 2oz$0.89
- Butter Chips x2$0.50
- Peri Peri Seasoning$2.00
- Truffle Dust$3.00
4oz Sauces & Dressings
- Ranch 4oz$1.59
- Bleu Cheese 4oz$1.59
- French 4oz$1.59
- 1000 Island 4oz$1.59
- Caesar 4oz$1.59
- Italian 4oz$1.59
- Balsamic Vinaigrette 4oz$1.59
- Honey Mustard 4oz$1.59
- Au Jus 4oz$1.59
- Beef Gravy 4oz$1.59
- Teriyaki 4oz$1.59
- Regular BBQ$1.59
- Buffalo 4oz$1.59
- Chipotle BBQ 4oz$1.59
- Inferno 4oz$1.59
- Jameson BBQ 4oz$1.59
- Seasoned Sour Cream 4oz$1.59
Retail Menu
