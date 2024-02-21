Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
Featured Items
Food
Signature Pasties
- The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)$16.00
Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.
- Pork And Apple$18.00
Pork, potato, apple, onion, and sage with a side of red wine gravy.
- Lamb and Mint$19.00
Lamb, potato, apple, onion, and fresh mint with a side of red wine gravy.
- Italian$18.00
Pepperoni, salami, capocollo, ham, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roasted tomato with a side of marinara.
- Meatball$17.00
Housemade Meatball, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella.
- Meat and Cheese$17.50Out of stock
House pork and sage sausage, cheddar, and Swiss. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
- Bangers and Mash$17.50
House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.
- The Royale with Cheese$17.50
Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.
- Shepherd's Pie$19.00Out of stock
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
- Cottage Pie$17.50Out of stock
- Chicken Pot Pie$17.50
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
- Cajun Chicken$18.00
Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.
- Mexican$17.50
Mexican-spiced and simmered steak, potato, egg, hatch chili, and cheddar with a side of sour cream and salsa.
- Hatch Chile Burger$18.00
Hamburger, bacon, French fries, grilled onion, hatch chili, and cheddar. Served with ranch.
- Cubano$19.00Out of stock
House pulled Mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with a side of mustard cream sauce.
Premium Pasties
- The Chicken Greek$18.00
Chicken breast, spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomato, kalamata olive, artichoke and garlic. Served with a side of tzatziki.
- Pesto Chicken$17.50
Marinated chicken breast, portobello, artichoke, fresh mozzarella and pesto with a side of marinara.
- Portobello Chicken$17.50
Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic marinated portobello, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and marinara.
- Spicy Asiago Chicken$17.00
Spicy chicken, roasted corn, black bean, asiago cheese, hatch chili, and pico de gallo with sides of sour cream and salsa.
- Roast Beef Sarnie$18.50
House roasted beef, red and green peppers, portobello, onions, Cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a horseradish sour cream.
- Carne Adovada$18.50
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
- Reuben$19.00
Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.
- Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$17.00Out of stock
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
- Lamb Vindaloo$18.00Out of stock
Lamb and potato in a spicy vindaloo sauce. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
- Lovely Bit of Salmon$19.00
Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.
- The Pilgrim$18.00Out of stock
House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.
- Rosemary Chicken$18.00
Rosemary chicken, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.
- French Dip$18.50
House roasted beef, onions, and Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.
- Peppered Steak$19.00Out of stock
Sirloin in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini and Stilton bleu cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce.
- Rosemary Steak$19.00
Rosemary steak, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.
- Guiness Stew$18.00
Vegan & Vegetarian Pasties
- Veggie Spicy Asiago Chicken$16.50
Spicy Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, roasted corn, black beans, asiago cheese, hatch chilies and Pico de gallo. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream.
- Balsamic Portobello$16.50
Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach and fresh basil with a side of marinara.
- Cheese and Onion$15.50
Potatoes, rutabaga, English cheddar, and onions with a side of ketchup.
- The Greek$17.00
Spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichokes and garlic with a side of tzatziki.
- Veggie Pesto Chicken$16.50
Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, artichokes, portobello, fresh mozzarella, and pesto. Served with a side of marinara.
- Veggie Mexican$16.50
Mexican spiced Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, egg, potato, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
- Veggie Cottage Pie$16.50
Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes and cheddar with a side of ketchup.
- Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$17.50
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
- Vegan Hatch Chili Burger$18.00
Impossible vegan hamburger, French fries, grilled onions, hatch chili, and vegan cheese. Served with salsa.
- Vegan Carne Adovada$17.00Out of stock
New Mexican style jackfruit red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and vegan cheese with a side of salsa.
- Vegan Oggie$16.50
Portobello, potatoes, rutabaga and onions. Served with a side of ketchup.
- Vegan Cubano$17.50Out of stock
House mojo jackfruit, vegan ham, vegan cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with spicy mustard.
- Vegan Pot Pie$17.00Out of stock
Portobello mushrooms, carrots, red potatoes, green beans, celery and onion in a vegan rosemary gravy.
- Vegan Vindaloo$17.00
Curried cauliflower, broccoli. green bell pepper. and potatoes in a spicy vindaloo sauce with a side of tahini.
- Vegan Guinness stew$17.00
Appetizers & Soups
- Cream of Leek, Potato & Stilton (Vegetarian, Available GF)$8.00+
- Cream of Tomato with Crutons (Vegetarian, Available GF)$8.00+
- Mushroom, Walnut & Spinach (Vegetarian)$8.00+
- Spicy Red Pepper Chicken with Black Beans & Rice (Available GF)$8.00+
- Chicken Liver Pate (Available GF)$13.00Out of stock
Housemade chicken liver pate with housemade toasted bread, butter, and red onion marmalade.
- Cornish Meatballs$13.00
Housemade meatballs wrapped in bacon, with sautéed onions, in a white wine mustard gravy.
- Tandoori Wings (GF)$17.50
Chicken tandoori marinade, oven baked. Served with lemon mint yogurt dip.
- Parliament Wings$17.50
Houses of Parliament sauce, with honey and spice, oven baked. Served with stilton blue cheese dip.
- Scotch Egg$8.50
Hardboiled egg wrapped in house pork with sage sausage and breadcrumb with honey mustard.
- Spanikopita Cocktail Pasties (Vegetarian)$12.00
Two mini spinach and feta spanakopita pasties served with a side of tzatziki.
- Vegan Soup$8.00+Out of stock
Salads
- Beet Salad (GF, Vegetarian)$14.00Out of stock
Roasted beets, diced fresh mozzarella, fresh mint, spinach, and pine nuts tossed in white balsamic dressing.
- Caesar Salad (Available GF)$9.50+
- Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)$17.00
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
- Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)$8.00+
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.
- Greek Salad (GF, Vegetarian)$10.00+
Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber.
- Pasta Salad (Vegetarian, Available Vegan)$10.50+
Bow tie pasta, feta and parmesan, sun dried tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, roasted red pepper, and red onion, served over fresh spinach.
- Sausage Salad (GF)$18.00
House pork and sage sausage, mixed greens, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, feta, mushroom, and red onion tossed in mustard cream dressing.
- Scotch Cobb$18.00
Mixed greens, bacon, house roasted turkey, diced Scotch Egg, cherry tomato, cucumber, cheddar, and red onion tossed in blue cheese, ranch or mustard cream dressing.
Sides
- Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese Bake (Vegetarian)$10.00
- Curried Potatoes (GF, Available Vegan)$8.00Out of stock
- Garlic & Herb Roasted Red Potatoes (GF, Vegan)$8.00
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Cheese (GF, Available Vegetarian)$8.50
- Housemade Bread with Butter (Vegatarian, Available GF)$5.00
- Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)$7.50
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
- Proteins$7.50
- Steamed Broccoli (GF, Vegan)$5.00
- Steamed Spinach (GF, Vegan)$5.00
- Homemade Coleslaw (GF)$5.00
- Mushy Peas (GF, Vegan)$7.00
- Veggie Sticks$2.50
- One Slice O Bread$2.50
Desserts
- Apple Caramel Pasty$12.00
Apples, cinnamon, and caramel baked inside a pastry. Served with choice of ice cream and/or fresh whipped cream on the side.
- Banoffee Pie$13.00
Graham cracker crust. layered with housemate caramel, fresh whipped cream, and topped with sliced bananas.
- Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding$14.00
Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.
- Peanut Butter & Jelly Pasty (non vegan)$12.00
Peanut butter, bananas and raspberry jelly baked inside of pastry. Served with choice of whipped cream or ice cream and raspberry coulis.
- Side of Vanilla Ice Cream$5.00
- Sticky Toffee Pudding$13.50
Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.
- NEW Eaton Mess (GF)$12.00
Housemade crisp meringue, freshly whipped cream, and a mixed berry compote.
Soft Drinks/Teas/Juice
Juice, Tea & Soft Drinks
- Water
- Lemonade$5.00
- Lemonade Refill$2.00
- Shooter McGavin$3.50
- Shooter Refill$0.50
- Milk$2.00
- Pineapple Juice$2.00
- Orange Juice$2.00
- Cranberry Juice$2.00
- Shirley Temple$0.50+
- Grapefruit Juice$2.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Black Iced Tea$3.50
- Pomegranate Green Iced Tea$3.50
- Hibiscus Iced Tea$3.50