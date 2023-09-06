Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale Scottsdale Cornish Pasty Co
Popular Items
Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
Vegan Guinness Stew
Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.
Vegan Oggie
Portobello, potatoes, rutabaga and onions. Served with a side of ketchup.
Food
Signature Pasties
The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)
Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.
Pork N Apple
Pork, potato, apple, onion, and sage with a side of red wine gravy.
Lamb and Mint
Lamb, potato, apple, onion, and fresh mint with a side of red wine gravy.
Bangers and Mash
House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.
Meat and Cheese
House pork and sage sausage, cheddar, and Swiss. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Cottage Pie
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Shepherd's Pie
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
Cajun Chicken
Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.
Cubano
House pulled Mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with a side of mustard cream sauce.
Mexican
Mexican-spiced and simmered steak, potato, egg, hatch chili, and cheddar with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Italian
Pepperoni, salami, capocollo, ham, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roasted tomato with a side of marinara.
Meatball
Housemade Meatball, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella.
The Royale with Cheese
Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.
Hatch Chili Burger
Hamburger, bacon, french fries, grilled onions, hatch chili, and cheddar. Served with ranch.
Premium Pasties
Carne Adovada
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
The Chicken Greek
Chicken breast, spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomato, kalamata olive, artichoke and garlic. Served with a side of tzatziki.
Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb and potato in a spicy vindaloo sauce. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Lovely Bit of Salmon
Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.
Peppered Steak
Sirloin in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini and Stilton bleu cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce.
Roast Beef Sarnie
House roasted beef, red and green peppers, portobello, onions, Cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a horseradish sour cream.
Pesto Chicken
The Pilgrim
House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.
Rosemary Chicken
Rosemary chicken, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.
Rosemary Steak
Rosemary steak, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.
Spicy Asiago Chicken
Spicy chicken, roasted corn, black bean, asiago cheese, hatch chili, and pico de gallo with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Portobello Chicken
Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic marinated portobello, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and marinara.
Reuben
Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.
Guinness Stew
Steak simmered in Guinness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive.
French Dip
House roasted beef, onions, and swiss cheese. Served au jus.
Vegan & Vegetarian Pasties
Balsamic Portobello
Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach and fresh basil with a side of marinara.
Veggie Spicy Asiago Chicken
Spicy Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, roasted corn, black beans, asiago cheese, hatch chilies and Pico de gallo. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream.
Cheese and Onion
Potatoes, rutabaga, English cheddar, and onions with a side of ketchup.
Veggie Cottage Pie
Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes and cheddar with a side of ketchup.
The Greek
Spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichokes and garlic with a side of tzatziki.
Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
Veggie Pesto Chicken
Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, artichokes, portobello, fresh mozzarella, and pesto. Served with a side of marinara.
Veggie Mexican
Mexican spiced Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, egg, potato, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Vegan Oggie
Portobello, potatoes, rutabaga and onions. Served with a side of ketchup.
Vegan Pot Pie
Portobello mushrooms, carrots, red potatoes, green beans, celery and onion in a vegan rosemary gravy.
Vegan Guinness Stew
Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.
Vegan Cubano
Vegan Vindaloo
Vegan Hatch Chili Burger
Vegan Carne Adovada
Appetizers & Soups
Cream of Leek, Potato & Stilton (Vegetarian, Available GF)
Cream of Tomato with Crutons (Vegetarian, Available GF)
Mushroom, Walnut & Spinach (Vegetarian)
Spicy Red Pepper Chicken with Black Beans & Rice (Available GF)
Vegan Soup
Chicken Liver Pate (Available GF)
Housemade chicken liver pate with housemade toasted bread, butter, and red onion marmalade.
Cornish Meatballs
Housemade meatballs wrapped in bacon, with sautéed onions, in a white wine mustard gravy.
Tandoori Wings (GF)
Chicken tandoori marinade, oven baked. Served with lemon mint yogurt dip.
Parliament Wings
Houses of Parliament sauce, with honey and spice, oven baked. Served with stilton blue cheese dip.
Scotch Egg
Hardboiled egg wrapped in house pork with sage sausage and breadcrumb with honey mustard.
Spanikopita Cocktail Pasties (Vegetarian)
Two mini spinach and feta spanakopita pasties served with a side of tzatziki.
Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)
English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish. With cold cut house roasted beef and ham.
Veggie Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)
English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish.
Salads
Beet Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
Roasted beets, diced fresh mozzarella, fresh mint, spinach, and pine nuts tossed in white balsamic dressing.
Caesar Salad (Available GF)
Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.
Greek Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber.
Pasta Salad (Vegetarian, Available Vegan)
Bow tie pasta, feta and parmesan, sun dried tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, roasted red pepper, and red onion, served over fresh spinach.
Sausage Salad (GF)
House pork and sage sausage, mixed greens, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, feta, mushroom, and red onion tossed in mustard cream dressing.
Scotch Cobb
Mixed greens, bacon, house roasted turkey, diced Scotch Egg, cherry tomato, cucumber, cheddar, and red onion tossed in blue cheese, ranch or mustard cream dressing.
Sides
Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese Bake (Vegetarian)
Curried Potatoes (GF, Available Vegan)
Garlic & Herb Roasted Red Potatoes (GF, Vegan)
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Cheese (GF, Available Vegetarian)
Housemade Bread with Butter (Vegatarian, Available GF)
Loaf of Bread
Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
Proteins
Steamed Broccoli (GF, Vegan)
Steamed Spinach (GF, Vegan)
Homemade Coleslaw (GF)
Mushy Peas (GF, Vegan)
Desserts
Apple Caramel Pasty
Apples, cinnamon, and caramel baked inside a pastry. Served with choice of ice cream and/or fresh whipped cream on the side.
Banoffee Pie
Graham cracker crust. layered with housemate caramel, fresh whipped cream, and topped with sliced bananas.
Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding
Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Pasty (Available Vegan)
Peanut butter, bananas and raspberry jelly baked inside of pastry. Served with choice of whipped cream or ice cream and raspberry coulis.
Side of Vanilla Ice Cream
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.
Eton Mess (GF)
Housemade crisp meringue shells, topped with freshly whipped cream, strawberries, kiwi fruit and grapes. Finished with a raspberry coulis.