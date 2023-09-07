Popular Items

Cottage Pie

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

NEW Hatch Chili Burger

$16.00

Hamburger, bacon, French fries, grilled onions, hatch chili, and cheddar. Served with ranch.

Cream of Leek, Potato & Stilton (Vegetarian, Available GF)

$7.00+

CPC FOOD

Premium Pasties

Carne Adovada

$16.50

New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

The Chicken Greek

$16.50

Chicken breast, spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomato, kalamata olive, artichoke and garlic. Served with a side of tzatziki.

Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$15.50

Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.50

Lamb and potato in a spicy vindaloo sauce. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Lovely Bit of Salmon

$17.50

Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.

Peppered Steak

$17.50

Sirloin in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini and Stilton bleu cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce.

Pesto Chicken

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast, portobello, artichoke, fresh mozzarella and pesto with a side of marinara.

NEW French Dip

$16.50

House roasted beef, onions, and Swiss cheese. Served with a horseradish cream au jus.

The Pilgrim

$16.50

House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.

Portobello Chicken

$16.00

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic marinated portobello, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and marinara.

Rosemary Chicken

$16.50

Rosemary chicken, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.

Rosemary Steak

$16.50

Rosemary steak, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.

Spicy Asiago Chicken

$16.00

Spicy chicken, roasted corn, black bean, asiago cheese, hatch chili, and pico de gallo with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Reuben

$17.00

Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.

Guinness Stew

$16.50Out of stock

Steak simmered in Guinness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive.

Roast Beef Sarnie

$16.50

House roasted beef, red and green peppers, portobello, onions, Cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a horseradish sour cream.

Cubano

$17.00

House pulled Mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with a side of mustard cream sauce.

Signature Pasties

The Oggie ( The Traditional Pasty )

$15.00

Lamb and Mint

$17.50

Lamb, potato, apple, onion, and fresh mint with a side of red wine gravy.

Pork and Apple

$16.50

Pork, potato, apple, onion, and sage with a side of red wine gravy.

Bangers and Mash

$16.00

House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.

Meat and Cheese

$16.00

House pork and sage sausage, cheddar, and Swiss. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

The Royale with Cheese

$16.00

Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Cottage Pie

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.

Cajun Chicken

$16.00

Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.

Italian

$16.50

Pepperoni, salami, capocollo, ham, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roasted tomato with a side of marinara.

Meatball

$16.00

Housemade Meatball, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella.

Mexican

$16.00

Mexican-spiced and simmered steak, potato, egg, hatch chili, and cheddar with a side of sour cream and salsa.

NEW Hatch Chili Burger

$16.00

Hamburger, bacon, French fries, grilled onions, hatch chili, and cheddar. Served with ranch.

Vegan & Vegetarian Pasties

Balsamic Portobello

$15.00

Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach and fresh basil with a side of marinara.

Cheese and Onion

$13.50

Potatoes, rutabaga, English cheddar, and onions with a side of ketchup.

The Veggie Greek

$16.00

Spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichokes and garlic with a side of tzatziki.

Veggie Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, artichokes, portobello, fresh mozzarella, and pesto. Served with a side of marinara.

Veggie Spicy Asiago Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, roasted corn, black beans, asiago cheese, hatch chilies and Pico de gallo. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream.

Veggie Cottage Pie

$15.50

Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes and cheddar with a side of ketchup.

Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.

Veggie Mexican

$15.00

Mexican spiced Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, egg, potato, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Vegan Oggie

$14.50

Portobello, potatoes, rutabaga and onions. Served with a side of ketchup.

Vegan Cubano

$16.50

House mojo jackfruit, vegan ham, vegan cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with spicy mustard.

Vegan Pot Pie

$15.50Out of stock

Portobello mushrooms, carrots, red potatoes, green beans, celery and onion in a vegan rosemary gravy.

Vegan Guinness Stew

$15.00Out of stock

Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.

NEW Vegan Vindaloo

$15.50

Curried cauliflower, broccoli, and potatoes in a spicy vindaloo sauce with a side of tahini.

NEW Vegan Hatch Chili Burger

$16.50

Impossible vegan hamburger, French fries, grilled onions, hatch chili, and vegan cheese. Served with salsa.

NEW Vegan Carne Adovada

$16.00

New Mexican style jackfruit red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and vegan cheese with a side of salsa.

Appetizers

Chicken Liver Pate (Available GF)

$11.00

Housemade chicken liver pate with housemade toasted bread, butter, and red onion marmalade.

Cornish Meatballs

$11.00

Housemade meatballs wrapped in bacon, with sautéed onions, in a white wine mustard gravy.

Tandoori Wings (GF)

$16.50

Chicken tandoori marinade, oven baked. Served with lemon mint yogurt dip.

Parliament Wings

$16.50

Houses of Parliament sauce, with honey and spice, oven baked. Served with stilton blue cheese dip.

Scotch Egg

$7.50

Hardboiled egg wrapped in house pork with sage sausage and breadcrumb with honey mustard.

Spanikopita Cocktail Pasties (Vegetarian)

$10.00

Two mini spinach and feta spanakopita pasties served with a side of tzatziki.

Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)

$20.00Out of stock

English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish. With cold cut house roasted beef and ham.

Veggie Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)

$17.00Out of stock

English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish.

Soups

Cream of Leek, Potato & Stilton (Vegetarian, Available GF)

$7.00+

Cream of Tomato with Crutons (Vegetarian, Available GF)

$7.00+

Spicy Red Pepper Chicken with Black Beans & Rice (Available GF)

$7.00+

Mushroom, Walnut & Spinach (Vegetarian)

$7.00+

Vegan Cup

$7.00Out of stock

Vegan Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Salads

Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$7.00+

Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.

Greek Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$8.00+

Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber.

Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)

$15.50

Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.

Caesar Salad (Available GF)

$9.00+

Pasta Salad (Vegetarian, Available Vegan)

$9.50+

Bow tie pasta, feta and parmesan, sun dried tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, roasted red pepper, and red onion, served over fresh spinach.

Sausage Salad (GF)

$16.00

House pork and sage sausage, mixed greens, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, feta, mushroom, and red onion tossed in mustard cream dressing.

Beet Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$12.00

Roasted beets, diced fresh mozzarella, fresh mint, spinach, and pine nuts tossed in white balsamic dressing.

Scotch Cobb

$16.00

Mixed greens, bacon, house roasted turkey, diced Scotch Egg, cherry tomato, cucumber, cheddar, and red onion tossed in blue cheese, ranch or mustard cream dressing.

Sides

Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)

$7.00

Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.

Housemade Bread with Butter (Vegatarian, Available GF)

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes with Cheese (GF, Available Vegetarian)

$8.00

Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese Bake (Vegetarian)

$9.00

Curried Potatoes (GF, Available Vegan)

$7.00

Garlic & Herb Roasted Red Potatoes (GF, Vegan)

$7.00

Proteins

$7.00

Steamed Broccoli (GF, Vegan)

$4.50

Steamed Spinach (GF, Vegan)

$4.50

Homemade Coleslaw (GF)

$4.00

Mushy Peas (GF, Vegan)

$6.00

Desserts

Apple Caramel Pasty

$10.00

Apples, cinnamon, and caramel baked inside a pastry. Served with choice of ice cream and/or fresh whipped cream on the side.

Banoffee Pie

$11.00

Graham cracker crust. layered with housemate caramel, fresh whipped cream, and topped with sliced bananas.

Chocolate Bread And Butter

$12.00

Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Pasty

$10.00

Peanut butter, bananas and raspberry jelly baked inside of pastry. Served with choice of whipped cream or ice cream and raspberry coulis.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$12.00

Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.

NEW Eton Mess GF

$11.00

Housemade crisp meringue shell, topped with freshly whipped cream, and a mixed berry compote.

Ice Cream

$4.00

Extra Sauce

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Chicken Gravy

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Cholula

$0.50

Cranberry

$0.50

Dill Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horse Radish Cream

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Lemon Pesto

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mint Yoooo

$0.50

Mustard Cream

$0.50

Peppercorn Brandy Cream

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Red Wine Gravy

$0.50

Roasted Red Pepper

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sirracha

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sour Cream and Chive

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Tahini

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Vegan Rosemary Gravy

$0.50

White Balsamic

$0.50

Balsamic Vinegar (Copy)

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Brown Sauce

$0.50

Creme Anglaise

$0.50

Whip Cream

$1.00

Soda & Tea

Tea & Soft Drinks

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Water

Milk.

$3.00

Soda Water

$0.01

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Employee Red Bull.

$2.00Out of stock

Juice

$3.50

Kids Drink

$2.00

Ginger

$3.50

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Pomegranate Green Iced Tea

$3.50

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.50

British Tea POT

$3.50Out of stock

Merchandise

T-Shirt's

King Diamond Short Sleeve

$20.00

King Diamond Long Sleeve

$25.00Out of stock

Suicidal Tendancies

$20.00

Bobby W/ Pasty

$20.00

Beast Lion

$18.50

Hats

Hats

$18.00

LONE BEAST MERCH

LB SHIRTS

Black/White Logo

$20.00

Black/Pink Logo

$20.00

Pink/Black Logo

$20.00

NEW Demon Lizard Man

$20.00

Song Request

$20.00

Beast Lion

$18.50