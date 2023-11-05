Cornwall's Boston
CORNWALL'S DAILY MENU
Appetizers
- ES Provisons Pretzel Bites$7.95
Soft buttered pretzels served w/ honey mustard
- Nachos$12.95
Tortilla chips topped w/ melted cheese, jalapeno, sour cream and salsa
- Chicken Nachos$15.95
Tortilla chips topped w/ melted cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, salsa and topped w/ grilled chicken
- Clam Chowder$8.95
Traditional New England style
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Served w/ marinara sauce
- Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.95
Honey balsamic glaze
- French Fries$8.95
Served w/ red curry ketchup
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.95
Served w/ red curry ketchup
- Buffalo Wings$12.95
Served w/ celery and bleu cheese
- Buffalo Tenders$12.95
Served w/ celery and bleu cheese
- Fried Oyster Sliders$14.95
Toasted brioch, Pickle Onion, Siracha Aioli, Arugula
- Cheeseburger Sliders$12.95
American cheese, pickles and special sauce
- Fried Pickles$7.95
Spicy aioli
- Loaded Tots$12.95
Salads
- Harvest Salad$12.95
Lettuce, grilled corn, grilled zuchini, marinated tomatoes, feta cheese, crispy chickpeas and house vinagarette
- Taco Salad$10.95
Tortilla bowl, romaine, avocado pico de gallo shredded cheese, pickled red onion and ranch dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine, croutons, parmesian cheese and creamy caesar dressing
- Chicken BLT Salad$11.95
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and ranch dressing
Burgers
- Kenmore Burger$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese
- California Burger$17.95
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, special sauce and cheddar cheese
- Blue Max Burger$16.95
Barbecue sauce, sauteed onions and crumbled bleu cheese
- Mushroom Burger(meat)$16.95
Roasted portabello mushroom and swiss cheese
- Cornwall's Double Burger$16.95
Two 4oz patties, braised onions, bacon, special sauce and cheddar cheese
- Veggie Burger$14.95
Avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion
Sandwiches
- French Dip$13.95
Roast beef and swiss on a roll w/ au jus
- St. Ives Fish Sandwich$14.95
Fried cod w/ melted cheese on a roll w/ side of tartar sauce and slaw
- Grilled Reuben$13.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, swiss cheese, on dark rye
- Turkey Club$14.50
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo on wheat toast
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Ranch dressing, lettuce and pickles
- Turkey and Bacon Panini$13.95
Cheddar cheese, avocado and spicy mayo served on sourdough
- Cornwalls Toastie$9.50
Melted American and cheddar cheese on Texas Toast
Entrees
- Bangers and Mashed$16.50
Grilled English style sausage, mashed, gravy
- Fish and Chips$18.95
Beer battered cod, served w/ fries, slaw and malt vinegar aioli
- Fish Tacos$15.95
Fried Cod, flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, siracha aioli
- Steak Tips$22.95
Marinated tips, crispy brussel sprouts and french fries
- Shepard's Pie$22.95
Seasoned ground beef layered w/ mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, corn, and gravy
- Welsh Cottagers Chicken Pie$19.95
Grilled chicken, potatoes, carrots, and gravy topped w/ a butter crust
- Grilled Salmon$24.95
Served w/ Butternut Squash, Rice Pilaf, and Sautéed Mushrooms.
CORNWALL'S DAILY MENU (Copy)
Appetizers
- ES Provisons Pretzel Bites$7.95
Soft buttered pretzels served w/ honey mustard
- Nachos$12.95
Tortilla chips topped w/ melted cheese, jalapeno, sour cream and salsa
- Chicken Nachos$15.95
Tortilla chips topped w/ melted cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, salsa and topped w/ grilled chicken
- Clam Chowder$8.95
Traditional New England style
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Served w/ marinara sauce
- Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.95
Honey balsamic glaze
- French Fries$8.95
Served w/ red curry ketchup
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.95
Served w/ red curry ketchup
- Buffalo Wings$12.95
Served w/ celery and bleu cheese
- Buffalo Tenders$12.95
Served w/ celery and bleu cheese
- Fried Oyster Sliders$14.95
Toasted brioch, Pickle Onion, Siracha Aioli, Arugula
- Cheeseburger Sliders$12.95
American cheese, pickles and special sauce
- Fried Pickles$7.95
Spicy aioli
Salads
- Harvest Salad$12.95
Lettuce, grilled corn, grilled zuchini, marinated tomatoes, feta cheese, crispy chickpeas and house vinagarette
- Taco Salad$10.95
Tortilla bowl, romaine, avocado pico de gallo shredded cheese, pickled red onion and ranch dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine, croutons, parmesian cheese and creamy caesar dressing
- Chicken BLT Salad$11.95
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and ranch dressing
Burgers
- Kenmore Burger$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese
- California Burger$17.95
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, special sauce and cheddar cheese
- Blue Max Burger$16.95
Barbecue sauce, sauteed onions and crumbled bleu cheese
- Mushroom Burger(meat)$16.95
Roasted portabello mushroom and swiss cheese
- Cornwall's Double Burger$16.95
Two 4oz patties, braised onions, bacon, special sauce and cheddar cheese
- Veggie Burger$14.95
Avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion
Sandwiches
- French Dip$13.95
Roast beef and swiss on a roll w/ au jus
- St. Ives Fish Sandwich$14.95
Fried cod w/ melted cheese on a roll w/ side of tartar sauce and slaw
- Grilled Reuben$13.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, swiss cheese, on dark rye
- Turkey Club$14.50
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo on wheat toast
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Ranch dressing, lettuce and pickles
- Turkey and Bacon Panini$13.95
Cheddar cheese, avocado and spicy mayo served on sourdough
- Cornwalls Toastie$9.50
Melted American and cheddar cheese on Texas Toast
Entrees
- Bangers and Mashed$16.50
Grilled English style sausage, mashed, gravy
- Fish and Chips$18.95
Beer battered cod, served w/ fries, slaw and malt vinegar aioli
- Fish Tacos$15.95
Fried Cod, flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, siracha aioli
- Steak Tips$22.95
Marinated tips, crispy brussel sprouts and french fries
- Shepard's Pie$22.95
Seasoned ground beef layered w/ mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, corn, and gravy
- Cornish Pasty$17.50
Seasoned beef and vegetables in a butter crust served w/ a salad
- Welsh Cottagers Chicken Pie$19.95
Grilled chicken, potatoes, carrots, and gravy topped w/ a butter crust
CORNWALL'S DAILY MENU
Appetizers
- ES Provisons Pretzel Bites$7.95
Soft buttered pretzels served w/ honey mustard
- Nachos$12.95
Tortilla chips topped w/ melted cheese, jalapeno, sour cream and salsa
- Chicken Nachos$15.95
Tortilla chips topped w/ melted cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, salsa and topped w/ grilled chicken
- Clam Chowder$8.95
Traditional New England style
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Served w/ marinara sauce
- Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.95
Honey balsamic glaze
- French Fries$8.95
Served w/ red curry ketchup
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.95
Served w/ red curry ketchup
- Buffalo Wings$12.95
Served w/ celery and bleu cheese
- Buffalo Tenders$12.95
Served w/ celery and bleu cheese
- Fried Oyster Sliders$14.95
Toasted brioch, Pickle Onion, Siracha Aioli, Arugula
- Cheeseburger Sliders$12.95
American cheese, pickles and special sauce
- Fried Pickles$7.95
Spicy aioli
Salads
- Harvest Salad$12.95
Lettuce, grilled corn, grilled zuchini, marinated tomatoes, feta cheese, crispy chickpeas and house vinagarette
- Taco Salad$10.95
Tortilla bowl, romaine, avocado pico de gallo shredded cheese, pickled red onion and ranch dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine, croutons, parmesian cheese and creamy caesar dressing
- Chicken BLT Salad$11.95
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and ranch dressing
Burgers
- Kenmore Burger$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese
- California Burger$17.95
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, special sauce and cheddar cheese
- Blue Max Burger$16.95
Barbecue sauce, sauteed onions and crumbled bleu cheese
- Mushroom Burger(meat)$16.95
Roasted portabello mushroom and swiss cheese
- Cornwall's Double Burger$16.95
Two 4oz patties, braised onions, bacon, special sauce and cheddar cheese
- Veggie Burger$14.95
Avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion
Sandwiches
- French Dip$13.95
Roast beef and swiss on a roll w/ au jus
- St. Ives Fish Sandwich$14.95
Fried cod w/ melted cheese on a roll w/ side of tartar sauce and slaw
- Grilled Reuben$13.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, swiss cheese, on dark rye
- Turkey Club$14.50
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo on wheat toast
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Ranch dressing, lettuce and pickles
- Turkey and Bacon Panini$13.95
Cheddar cheese, avocado and spicy mayo served on sourdough
- Cornwalls Toastie$9.50
Melted American and cheddar cheese on Texas Toast
Entrees
- Bangers and Mashed$16.50
Grilled English style sausage, mashed, gravy
- Fish and Chips$18.95
Beer battered cod, served w/ fries, slaw and malt vinegar aioli
- Fish Tacos$15.95
Fried Cod, flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, siracha aioli
- Steak Tips$22.95
Marinated tips, crispy brussel sprouts and french fries
- Shepard's Pie$22.95
Seasoned ground beef layered w/ mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, corn, and gravy
- Cornish Pasty$17.50
Seasoned beef and vegetables in a butter crust served w/ a salad
- Welsh Cottagers Chicken Pie$19.95
Grilled chicken, potatoes, carrots, and gravy topped w/ a butter crust