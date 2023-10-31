Coroco Coffee Roasters - Sycamore 224 South California Street
Drinks Menu
Coffee Drinks
Freshly roasted espresso, hot water.
Freshly roasted espresso, steamed half and half.
Freshly brewed coffee, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Freshly roasted espresso, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Freshly roasted espresso, equal part steamed milk of choice.
Freshly brewed house roasted coffee.
Freshly roasted espresso.
Traditional size espresso, marked with milk of choice
Freshly roasted espresso, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Freshly roasted espresso, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Choice of steamed milk, marked with freshly roasted espresso. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Single origin pourover coffee
Freshly roasted espresso and water
Coarse ground coffee steeped in an 8+ hour immersion process.
Freshly roasted espresso over ice.
Freshly roasted espresso, milk of choice, optional syrup flavors available. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Choice of milk, freshly roasted espresso, optional flavors available. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Nitrogen infused cold brew.
2 espresso shots poured over sparkling tonic water, ice and an orange slice
128 oz cardboard coffee traveler. Serves up to 16 8 oz cups. Please choose if you need sugar and/or cups for your event.
Silver Airpot coffee traveler that can hold up to 3.5 liters of hot coffee or cold brew. Serves up to 15 8 oz cups. Please choose if you need sugar and/or cups for your event. *A $20 deposit is refunded when the container is returned.
Cambro coffee traveler that can hold up to 4 gallons of hot coffee or cold brew. Serves up to 64 8 oz cups. Please choose if you need sugar and/or cups for your event. *A $20 deposit is refunded when the traveler is returned.
Non-Coffee Drinks
Hot apple cider
Freshly made lemonade, blue curacao syrup (non-alcoholic), layered with hibiscus tea.
Banana, dark mocha, macadamia nut, steamed milk.
Turmeric, ceylon, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg
Banana, dark mocha, macadamia nut, choice of milk.
Cotton candy flavor, choice of milk.
Freshly made lemonade.
Cotton candy flavor, steamed milk of choice.
Strawberry popping boba pearls, freshly made lemonade, extra flavoring options.
Choice of steamed milk, choice of syrup.
Taro milk tea, traditional tapioca brown sugar boba pearls, choice of milk.
Tea Drinks
Choice of loose leaf tea.
Ceremonial grade, organic, unsweetened, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Full moon Maya chai tea, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Black iced tea.
Ceremonial grade, organic, unsweetened, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Full Moon Maya chai tea, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Half Lemonade, Half Tea
Specialty Coffee Drinks
Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of vanilla and rose, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of chocolate and strawberry, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of raspberry and white mocha, beetroot powder, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Freshly roasted espresso, lavender, blackberry, white mocha, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Freshly roasted espresso, natural brown sugar, honey, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Freshly roasted espresso, caramel apple butter, spiced brown sugar, chocolate drizzle, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Flight of our 3 most popular fall lattes in our 12 oz hot latte size with your choice of milk: Salted Caramel Pumpkin Spice, Candy Bar, and Spider's Bite a.k.a. Spicy Mocha. Calories are based on three drinks that are 12oz each and made with whole milk. Each drink is 251 calories.
Fresly roasted espresso, spiced pumpkin puree, salted caramel sauce, choice of steamed milk, cinnamon sugar dusting. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Freshly roasted espresso, pumpkin pie, chai, white mocha, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Freshly roasted espresso, dark mocha, caramel, hazelnut, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Latte made with dark mocha, hot honey, and your choice of milk
Freshly roasted espresso, pecan pie, caramel, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Matcha latte made with peppermint syrup, white mocha and peppermint bits on top
Food Menu
Food Items
Baked in-house chocolate chip scone
GF Oats, coconut sugar, apples, cinnamon, Himalayan pink salt
Gluten free individually packaged brownie
Gluten free individually packaged marshmallow bar
House made coffee cake
Pumpkin Muffin
Soft serve ice cream in a waffle cone
Soft serve ice cream in a cake cone
Soft serve ice cream in a dish
Soft serve ice cream as a sundae
Soft serve ice cream blended with your choice of milk and flavoring
Our cold brew blended with vanilla soft serve ice cream
Retail
Retail Merchandise
20 oz Travel Mug with COROCO branding in the Highlands Olive color ideal for hot drinks
20 oz Travel Mug with COROCO branding in the Matte Black color ideal for hot drinks
20 oz Miir cup with COROCO branding ideal for cold drinks
Vacuum Coffee Storage Container with COROCO branding in the Matte Black color
Vacuum Coffee Storage Container with COROCO branding in the Matte White color
Ceramic mug with Sycamore-centric design
Coffee/Grocery
Cask'd Coffee
Artisan Rum infused coffee
Hand Crafted Bourbon infused coffee
Vitner's Reserve Red Wine infused coffee ground with anise, cloves, cinnamon, cacao nibs and cardamom
A 12 oz bag of our Cask'd Bourbon and a 12 oz bag of our Cask'd Red Wine coffees in a gold box wrapped up and ready to give as a gift.
COROCO Coffee
Dark roast Sumatra coffee
Medium roast Columbian blend coffee with allspice, orange peel, cinnamon and cloves
Light roast Columbian blend coffee
Light roast single origin Ethiopian coffee
Medium roast Columbian blend coffee
12 individual serving pods filled with our Locals Only medium roast coffee for a coffee pod machine
Dark roast single origin Mexico coffee
Dark roast Sumatra blend coffee
Light roast single origin Papua New Guinea coffee
Light roast single origin Costa Rican coffee
Diner Coffee
Medium roast Honduran blend coffee
Light roast Honduran blend coffee
Dark roast Honduran blend coffee
Interlude Coffee
Dark roast Columbian blend coffee
City roast El Salvador blend coffee
Light roast El Salvador blend coffee
